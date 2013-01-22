Sex Offender Is Sought

DOUGLAS — Coffee County detectives have a secured an arrest warrant for a convicted sex offender for failing to maintain the requirements of his sex offender status, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Howard Jakoderick Townsend, 25, is being sought by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, said Wooten.

Detectives have determined that Townsend is no longer residing at the address he registered with the agency and has absconded, said Wooten.

Townsend is described as a black male, approximately 6-foot-2 with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Townsend’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the Coffee County E-911 non-emergency line at (912) 384-7675.

No information or specific details with regard to Townsend’s conviction or crime were reported.

