Sex Offender Absconds

DOUGLAS — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a convicted sex offender, Chrystal Lynn Garren, 37, for failing to maintain the requirements of her sex offender registration, said Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Garren has apparently moved from her residential address at a location off U.S. Highway 221 North near here, her residence since August, said Wooten.

Garren was convicted in 2003 on a charge of enticing a child for indecent purposes. She also has an outstanding warrant for violating the terms of her probation.

Wooten said Garren is known to have ties to Lowndes county, though she could be anywhere.

The sheriff’s office has been conducting regular compliance checks of registered sex offenders in the county and determined recently that Garren had moved from her registered address without providing notification, said Wooten.

Anyone with information regarding Garren’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the non-emergency 911 line at (912) 384-7675.

