Several Compelling Murder Trials Yet To Be Scheduled

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer

Superior court trials for several pending murder cases in the Waycross Judicial Circuit will likely not take place until Calendar Year 2018, said District Attorney George Barnhill.

The one trial that is bound to take place before the end of this year is that of two Brantley County residents charged with the murder of a 16-month-old baby last February.

Marley Renee Wilson, 18, the mother of Anniston Palmer Wilson, and James Paul Cutshall, 20, both of Wilson Road, Nahunta, are each charged with murder in the death of the baby.

“That trial will likely be in November of this year in Brantley County,” said Barnhill. “Both of the suspects are still in jail.”

The baby died Feb. 12, 2017 at her residence. Her body was sent to the State Crime Lab and the cause of death was ruled as blunt force trauma, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Barnhill said it sometimes takes a long while — for both the prosecution and defense — to get a case ready to go to trial as evidence gathering and proper preparation both take time.

Barnhill’s DA office handles prosecutions for each county in the Waycross Judicial Circuit which includes Ware, Pierce, Brantley, Coffee, Bacon and Charlton.

In Pierce County, no date has been set for the trial for Corey Adams, 32, whose mother’s dismembered body was found off Georgia Highway 32 near Patterson on Feb. 20, Barnhill said.

Adams is charged with killing his mother, Cecelia “CeCe” Penry Broida, 61, cutting her into pieces to the extent that positive ID by the GBI took weeks. He was indicted for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, possession of knife during the commission of a felony, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence in the death of his mother.

Barnhill said the state will be seeking the death penalty in the case of Caleb John Brow, 21, of New York, who is charged with murder in the Jan. 21, 2017 stabbing death of Margaret Steverson, 72, who was killed at her home west of Waycross, just off Gorman (Airport) Road.

Lawmen said Brow broke into the house, stabbed the woman and left her to die shortly after 2:30 a.m. According to the sheriff, a family member heard a commotion and found Steverson cut and bleeding.

Ware County EMTs took Steverson to the emergency room where she died.

Brow and his traveling companion, Robert Lee Taplin, 26, also of New York, had minutes earlier set on fire a car near Gorman Road and Red Keen Road, not far from Steverson’s house.

Deputies looking for the suspects found Taplin hiding in a dog house on “L” Street about two hours after the murder. Brow was tracked down by Waycross police who found him hiding near Lee Hardware at 6 o’clock that Saturday morning.

Taplin is charged with arson in the case for setting fire to a 2013 Subaru that they stole in New York state, theft by receiving and bringing stolen property into the state, said Barnhill.

“Brow’s trial will likely be held next spring,” said Barnhill. “An attorney from Brunswick has been appointed to represent Brow. Taplin was not charged (with murder) because it was never proved that he was at the house when the murder took place.”

Brow and Taplin remain in the Ware County jail.

The trial for Devante Marquise Lejune, 23, and Jarvis D. Edmonds, 24, accused of killing Cameron Wilkins and Felicia Williams in a shooting at Garlington Heights in June 2016 has not been set, said Barnhill.

They are charged with the shooting deaths of Wilkins and Williams who were sitting on the porch of an apartment when they were gunned down.

Lejune and Edmonds remain behind bars at the Ware County jail.

A trial for Zeb Hall Murray, 32, who is charged with slaying Adam Douglas Noel, 25, by blunt force trauma in July 2016, won’t likely be scheduled soon, said Barnhill.

A warrant for Murray was issued on Aug. 1, 2016, but he remained at-large until Feb. 8, 2017 when he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Acapulco, Mexico.

Lawmen found Noel’s car in Laredo, Texas, near the Mexican border, which led law enforcement to concentrate on the area. It’s presumed Murray stole Noel’s vehicle following the murder.

Noel’s body was found inside his mobile home located at 510 Sawdust Trail east of Waycross just after noon on July 9 of last year but Murray, along with Noel’s vehicle, were missing.

Murray had become Noel’s roommate just prior to the crime, according to law enforcement reports at the time.