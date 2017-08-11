Seven People Jailed In Local Drugs Cases

Seven people were recently arrested by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office as the result of a drug unit investigation, said Sheriff Randy Royal.

Three were arrested Saturday, Royal said. William David Clary, 46, of U.S. Highway 84, Blackshear, was charged with criminal attempt to purchase a controlled substance and use of a communications facility in commission of a felony, he said. Clary was arrested at 3:30 p.m. at a State Street address while trying to purchase 3.5 grams of cocaine, Royal said.

Also at the same State Street address at 6 p.m., Cary Wayne Colley, 41, of Sinclair Road, Patterson, was arrested for trying to purchase oxycodone and cocaine, Royal said. And Sarah Samantha Wimberly, 37, of Young Oak Lane, Blackshear, was arrested Saturday at 3:19 p.m. in the 2000 block of Plant Avenue attempting to buy cocaine.

Four persons were arrested Sunday, Royal said, including Edward Douglas Lott, 39, of Mershon, who was arrested at 2:57 p.m. in the 1000 block of Plant Avenue trying to buy roxicodone.

Emily Catherine McClain, 27, of U.S. Highway 84, Blackshear, and Shannon Marie Wilson, 41, of Yellow Bluff Road, Blackshear, were arrested at 10:23 p.m. Sunday at a State Street address while attempting to purchase oxycodone, Royal said.

Erica Rebecca Turner, 23, of Fort Stewart, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Plant Avenue while attempting to buy oxycodone, Royal said.

The sheriff said all the suspects face the same charges and they each were taken to the Ware County jail for booking.

“The arrests were made as the result of an investigation conducted by the Ware County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit whereby communications were intercepted under a search warrant pertaining to persons attempting to purchase illegal drugs,” Royal said. “The arrests were not immediately released so as to not compromise an ongoing investigation.”