Seven Jailed In Brantley

NAHUNTA — During an investigation into child enticement, officers with the Brantley County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Homeland Security, arrested seven people Thursday on charges that include possession of stolen vehicles, meth, cocaine and marijuana, said Brantley County Sheriff Len Davis.

Christopher Edward Marx and Maura Savannah Hilton were each charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, said Davis. He declined to provide specific details saying the investigation is ongoing.

The investigation led to a Fourth Amendment waiver search at the residence of Marx and Hilton, said Davis.

“When officers arrived at the residence, five people were there,” said Davis. “During the search, seven to eight ounces of crystal methamphetamine, a substantial amount of currency and several scales were found. The search also yielded several firearms, materials commonly used for packaging narcotics and stolen off-road vehicles.”

He said Marx and Hilton are also charged with trafficking in cocaine, marijuana and/or methamphetamine. Charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana and meth are William Travis Roof, Matthew Kane Stivender, Constance Brown, Jack E. Wolfe III and Paul David Asbell.

Additional arrests and additional charges are possible, Davis said.

“We are still investigating and I would prefer not to go into any further explanation at this time,” Davis said.