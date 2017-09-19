Seven Injured In Car, Van Collision

Seven people, two drivers and five passengers, were injured Monday afternoon when a van collided with a car at the intersection of the Brunswick Highway and Aycock Road and the van overturned, said the Georgia State Patrol and Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Both drivers, Candace Nicole Hiott, 32, of Aycock Road, and Christen Carter Sweat, 26, of Schlatterville Road, along with five passengers, Kirsten Sierra Rozier, 11, of Aycock Road, Evonne Carter, 76, Johnny Hand Sweat Jr., Evan Carter, 2, and Malin Sweat, age unavailable, were all taken by ambulance to Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross for treatment of injuries, said Sheriff Randy Royal and Sgt. Terry Thrift, post commander. It had not been established on the report which vehicles they were in.

Driving a 2015 Dodge van on Aycock Road, Hiott was stopped at a stop sign facing north at about 3:49 p.m., waiting to turn west onto the Brunswick Highway. Royal said Hiott looked but somehow did not see oncoming traffic approaching. As she entered the eastbound lanes of the Brunswick Highway her van was struck in the driver’s side door by a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Christen Carter Sweat, said Royal. The van overturned onto its side in the westbound lanes of the Brunswick Highway.

Both vehicles had extensive damage, Royal said.

All occupants of the vehicles were wearing seatbelts except a 2-year-old boy who was sitting in a car seat but was unrestrained, said Royal.

Ware County deputies Tony Yeomans, Sgt. Michael Ray, Capt. Neil Skerratt, assisted by directing traffic while several fire department and rescue personnel cleared debris and fuel spills from the roadway and EMTs from Ware and Pierce County responded to assist and transport the victims to the hospital.

Trooper Merritt Meeks was in charge of the accident investigation which has not been completed at this time, said Thrift.

Assisting with removal of the victims from the vehicles were Ware Fire Department personnel Lt. Nino Santo, Tyler McBee, Lt. Andrew McCarthy, Jason White and volunteer Tommy Tapley, along with Chief Leon Davis and the Georgia Department of Corrections fire and rescue crew. Assistant Chief Jesse Jordan also responded. A total of five pieces of equipment were brought to the scene with 13 personnel, said Capt. Joe McPhaul.