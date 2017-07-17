Seven Arrested In Big Roundup Of Meth Trafficking Suspects In Waycross

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer

Seven people, two of them from Fernandina Beach, Fla., the others citizens of Waycross and Brantley County, were arrested last week for conspiring to purchase methamphetamine and other charges, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Because of an ongoing investigation, Royal said the arrests have been kept quiet (until today) to protect the integrity of the undercover operation.

“We received evidence that these people were trying to purchase narcotics here and we obtained a search warrant and intercepted information about the seven who are now charged with specific drug crimes,” said Royal.

Sgt. Robert Weiss was in charge of the investigation and the arrests of the seven, the sheriff said.

“This could be just the beginning,” Royal said. “We are continuing our fight against illegal drug activity here and plan to keep hitting it hard and heavy. I have a great team of enforcement officers who are targeting this type of activity and they are doing a great job.”

Royal said the seven suspects were taken to the Ware County jail for processing. He was unsure this morning if any of them had been allowed to post bond.

Arrested are:

•Melissa Michelle Montgomery, 36, of Lakeview Drive, Waycross, charged with criminal attempt to purchase methamphetamine and oxycodone and use of a communication device to conduct the purchase, a felony. Royal said she was arrested at 7 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 500 block of City Boulevard.

•Morgan Whitley Martin, 25, of the 8100 block of Grace Baptist Road, Nahunta, charged with charged with criminal attempt to purchase methamphetamine and use of a communication device to conduct the purchase, a felony, and possession of drug related objects. Royal said she was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 500 block of South Georgia Parkway.

•Maranda Carolyn Conley, 29, of the 500 block of Warner’s Landing in Hortense, charged with criminal attempt to purchase methamphetamine and use of a communication device to facilitate the crime. She was taken into custody at 5 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 500 block of the South Georgia Parkway.

•Kenneth James Wood, 36, of Briarwood Road, Waynesville, charged with criminal attempt to purchase methamphetamine, use of a communication device to facilitate the purchase, a felony, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects including several needles and scales. He was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street.

•Brad Eugene Beach, 55, of the 400 block of South Fletcher Street in Fernandina Beach, Fla., charged with criminal attempt to purchase methamphetamine, use of a communication device to facility the purchase, a felony, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects including several needles and scales. He was taken into custody at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of State Street.

•Joseph Albert Doyle, 32, of the 200 block of Lighthouse Circle, Fernandina Beach, Fla., charged with criminal attempt to purchase methamphetamine, use of a communication device to facilitate the purchase, a felony, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects including several needles and scales. He was arrested Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of State Street.

•Brittney Nicole Davis, 29, of Cherry Drive, Waycross, charged with criminal attempt to purchase marijuana and use of a communication device to facilitate the purchase, a felony. She was taken into custody at 12:07 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Plant Avenue.