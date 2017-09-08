September 9, 2017

Kenneth A. McCarthy

Kenneth Ashley McCarthy, 63, of Waycross, died Thursday night (Sept. 7, 2017) at his residence after a short illness.

He was born in Waycross to Willis and Evelyn Sceals McCarthy and lived here all of his life. He was a graduate of Ware County High School class of 1972 and of the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy. He owned and operated Browning’s Pharmacy for many years.

He was a member of Deenwood Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School, was a counselor with the Royal Ambassadors Program and was a deacon. He was on the board of Kingdom Care and supported many organizations.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willis McCarthy.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 40 years, Pie Mobley McCarthy, of Waycross; two sons, Will McCarthy (wife, Kelli), of Athens, Drew McCarthy (wife, Laura), of Waycross; one grandson, Brooks David McCarthy; his mother, Evelyn Sceals McCarthy, of Waycross; three brothers, Gary McCarthy (wife, Cindy), of Birmingham, Ala., Randy McCarthy (wife, Gail), of Waycross, Jeffrey McCarthy (wife, Jennifer), of Waycross; three brothers-in-law, Cricket Mobley (wife, Sharon), of Brunswick, Bruce Mobley (wife, Beth), of Waycross, Keith Mobley, of Waycross; one sister-in-law, Mia Redick (husband, Jase), of Blackshear; nieces and nephews, Nicole McCarthy, Natalie Seahorn, Josh McCarthy, Zack McCarthy, Nealie O’Neal, Laura McCarthy, Jacob McCarthy, Matthew McCarthy, Cason Mobley, Caleb Mobley, Shannon Connor, Dalton Redick, Jeb Redick and Ty Redick; numerous great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Friday morning (Sept. 15) at 10 a.m. at Deenwood Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 until 8 o’clock at Deenwood Baptist Church.

The family requests the current and former Royal Ambassadors of Deenwood Baptist Church to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 9:30 a.m. Friday for the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deenwood Baptist Church, 1505 Hilliard Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503, Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or Kingdom Care, 800 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Blanche Lee Brown

Blanche Lee Brown, 98, passed away peacefully Thursday (Sept. 7, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Community.

She was born June 5, 1919 in the Forks of the Hurricane community in Bacon County, the youngest daughter of Fitzhugh and Iva Sweat Lee. A gracious hostess and accomplished southern cook, she was the owner and operator of the popular Adolph’s Family Restaurant in downtown Waycross.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 75 years, Luther Adolph Brown, three sisters, Beatrice Lee, Betty Sweat and Bessie Sweat, and three brothers, Emmett Lee, Willard Lee and Walter “Jr.” Lee.

Survivors include her three children, Donald Adolph Brown, of Waycross, Iva Lee Migdan, of Waycross, and Rebecca Ann Martin, of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren, Debra Gatlin (Mike), of Crawfordville, Fla., Gregory Donald Brown (Lynn), of Screven, the late Vic Brown, Cheryl Ann Kelly, of Waycross, Karen Elizabeth McLean (Ed), of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Katherine Elaine Crews, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Lisa Diane Foreman (Carl), of North Carolina, Lori Anne Pollock (Rob), of Atlanta, David Brian Wasdin, of Blackshear, and Warrant Officer Lance Adrian Wasdin (Samantha), of Woodstock; 28 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

A private family entombment will follow the service at Greenlawn Mausoleum.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Baptist Village for the care and compassion they showed Mrs. Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church, 264 Lee’s Chapel Road, Nicholls, Ga. 31554.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Alonzo Warren Holmes

Alonzo Warren Holmes Sr., 68, died Tuesday (Sept. 5, 2017) at his residence in Waycross.

He was born in Waycross on Aug. 6, 1949.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Holmes, and his father, Charles William Holmes, and a daughter, Shaun Holmes.

He is survived by a daughter, Donda (Grady) Huff, of Waycross, and three sons, Antonio Holmes, Alonzo Holmes Jr. and Elijah Holmes (and his wife).

He was retired from the Georgia Power Co. He graduated from Center High School class of 1968.

A memorial service will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 1500 South Georgia Parkway.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his daughter, Donna Huff, 2407 LeJeune Road.

Steve Maynor

Steve Maynor, 62, of Folkston, died Thursday afternoon (Sept. 7, 2017) at University of Florida Health in Jacksonville, Fla., after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross.

Robert Bryant

BLACKSHEAR — Robert Bryant, 106, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (Sept. 8, 2017) at Harborview Health Systems (Pierce County Nursing Home).

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Raiford Sills

A graveside service for Raiford Sills was held Friday morning at New Smyrna Cemetery with the Rev. Chester Chancey officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette W. Davis

A funeral for Jeanette Wilson Davis took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial was in Indian Mound Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Logan Carrin, Jameson Lee Davis, Rhett White, Webster Steverson, Ronnie Davis, Eddie Crews and Parker Mizell.

Honorary pallbearers were the nephews.

Clyde Gordon Jr.

A homegoing service for Clyde Gordon Jr. took place Friday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Elder Kenneth Kirksey Sr. presided over the service.