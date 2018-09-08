September 8, 2018

Kyle Lee Moore

NAHUNTA — Kyle Lee Moore, 26, of Nahunta passed away Thursday (Sept. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Hospital in Waycross.

Born in Jesup, he was the son of John Moore, of Nahunta, and Karen Morgan Niece, of Nahunta.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Arnie Morgan, paternal grandparents, Leroy and Peggy Moore, step-maternal grandparents, Wayne and Annette Moseley, an uncle, Richard Morgan, and several other uncles.

He worked for Rent All of Glynn, Inc. as a small equipment repairman and attended Raybon Church of God of Prophecy. He loved his family and enjoyed racing, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his mother and step-father, Karen and Ted Niece, of Nahunta, father and step-mother, John and Lynette Moore, of Nahunta, a brother, John “Cody” Moore, of Nahunta, a sister, Allison Grace Moore, of Nahunta, maternal grandmother, Marty Morgan, of Nahunta, maternal uncle and aunt, Alan and Selena Morgan, of Nahunta, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul Rhoden and the Rev. Bruce Dean officiating.

Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be B.J. Moore, Martin Moore, Austin Moore, Cody Middleton, Elijah Moore and James Smith.

Pallbearers are asked to be at the funeral home Sunday by 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Velma Rebecca Sosa

Miss Velma Rebecca Sloan “Becky” Sosa, 30, of Blackshear, passed away Friday morning (Sept. 7, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Blackshear on Dec. 4, 1987, she lived in Pierce County all of her life.

She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

She enjoyed listening to music and doing hair and she dearly loved her babies and being their mama.

Survivors include her two daughters, Maya Sosa and Catalina Sosa, both of Blackshear, her son, Juan Sosa, of Blackshear, her mother, Velma Sloan Sosa (Jeffrey “Pops” Pulliam), of Blackshear, her father, Julio Sosa, of Blackshear, her sister, Celia Sosa, of Blackshear, her brother, Julio Sosa Jr., of Blackshear, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home for the family to help offset funeral expenses.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Loureatha D. Sloan

OFFERMAN — Loureatha Daniels Sloan, 82, of Offerman, passed away Friday (Sept. 7, 2018) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Bobbie Carter Wyatt

A funeral for Bobbie Carter Wyatt was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Drew Dodd and the Rev. Rusty Bryan officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Cole Carter, Wylie Carter, Bill Herbert, Bo Petty, Glenn Wyatt and Roger Wyatt.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James M. Hall

A funeral for James M. Hall was held Friday afternoon at Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Bobby Musgrove and the Rev. Cliff Adams officiating.

Burial followed in Suwannee Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Randle Beverly, Tony Beverly, Donnie Stephens, Greg Pittman, Al Denmark and Clifford Waldron.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.