September 8, 2017

Claire Stein Stephens

Claire Louise Stein Stephens, 70, of Patterson, died Wednesday evening (Sept. 6, 2017) at her residence after a brief illness.

She was born in Blakely, Ga., to the late Lewie and Julia Swain Stein but made Waycross her home for most of her life. She was a registered nurse for many years working in hospitals, nursing homes and home health care areas.

She was an avid reader who loved animals and painting. Her true passions were her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was member of the Baptist faith.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Shuman, two sons, Joel Stephens, Charles Stephens, and a grandson, Michael Estep.

She is survived by two daughters, Christy Stephens Lack (husband, Steven), of Patterson, Michelle Tindall (husband, Delbert), of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; nine grandchildren, Brena Bailey, of Kentucky, Matthew Estep (wife, Tonia), of Townsend, Daniel Estep, of Patterson, David Estep (wife, Amanda), of Texas, Kaitlyn Lack, of Patterson, Christian Stephens, of DuPont, Buddy Lack, of Patterson, Chasity Stephens, of DuPont, Cameron Stephens, of DuPont; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Aleph Bailey, of Kentucky, Caydence Shuman, of Texas; a former spouse, Chris Stephens (wife, Lana), of Waycross; a “soul sister,” Deloris Dewberry, of Barnesville, Ga.; numerous other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Va. 22202.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth A. McCarthy

Kenneth A. McCarthy, 63, of Waycross died Thursday night (Sept. 7, 2017) at his residence after a short illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

David Edgar Swain

David Edgar Swain, 72, died Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 6, 2017) at his residence in Hoboken after an extended illness.

A native of Waycross, he lived most of his life in Ware County before moving to Hoboken in 2016. He was a charter member of Pebble Hill Baptist Church. After 23 years, he retired from the Waycross Post Office.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles David Swain and Allie Clara Mercer Swain Buchanan, four brothers, Charles Eugene “Gene” Swain, J.D. Swain, Jessie Swain and Alton Swain, and one sister, Evelyn Winn.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Nellie Thomas Swain, of Hoboken; two sons, David M. Swain (wife, Mary E. Meeks Swain) and James L. Swain; granddaughter, Erika Nicole Swain; grandson, Christopher Stephen Swain; special buddy, Blu; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Alonzo Warren Holmes

Alonzo Warren Holmes, 68, died Tuesday (Sept. 5, 2017) at his residence in Waycross.

He was born in Waycross on Aug. 6, 1949.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pearl Holmes, and his father, Charles William Holmes, and a daughter, Shaun Holmes.

He is survived by a daughter, Donda (Grady) Huff, of Waycross; and brothers, Antonio Holmes, Alonzo Holmes Jr., and Elijah Holmes (and his wife).

He was retired from Georgia Power Co. He graduated from Center High School class of 1968.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his daughter, Donna Huff, 2407 LeJeune Road.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 1500 South Georgia Parkway.

Blanche Brown

Blanche Lee Brown, 98, passed away peacefully Thursday (Sept. 7, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Community.

She was born June 5, 1919 in the Forks of the Hurricane Community in Bacon County, the youngest daughter of Fitzhugh and Ira Sweat Lee. A gracious hostess and accomplished southern cook, she was the owner and operator of the popular Adolph’s Family Restaurant in downtown Waycross.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 75 years, Luther Adolph Brown, three sisters, Beatrice Lee, Betty Sweat and Bessie Sweat, and three brothers, Emmett Lee, Willard Lee and Walter “Jr.” Lee.

Survivors include her three children, Donald Adolph Brown, of Waycross, Ira Lee Migdan, of Waycross, and Rebecca Ann Martin, of Blackshear; 10 grandchildren, Debra Gatlin (Mike), of Crawfordville, Fla., Gregory Donald Brown (Lynn), of Screven, the late Vic Brown, Cheryl Ann Kelly, of Waycross, Karen Elizabeth McLean (Ed), of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Katherine Elaine Crews, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Lisa Diane Foreman (Carl), of North Carolina, Lori Anne Pollock (Rob), of Atlanta, David Brian Wasdin, of Blackshear, and Warrant Officer Lance Adrian Wasdin (Samantha), of Woodstock; 28 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

A private family entombment will follow the service at Greenlawn Mausoleum.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Baptist Village for the care and compassion they showed Mrs. Brown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church, 264 Lee’s Chapel Road, Nicholls, Ga. 31554.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Clementine B. Cribb

Clementine “Clema” Barnes Cribb, 88, died Wednesday morning (Sept. 6, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness.

She was born in Waycross on Sept. 9, 1928 and lived all of her life here. She graduated from Waycross High School in 1945 and married E.D. “Buddy” Cribb in 1947. She retired as vice president from Suntrust Bank formerly First National Bank after 38 ½ years of employment and was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church now Sweetwater Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late James Lee Barnes and Bessie Edenfield Barnes. She was married to the late Ernest Duncan “Buddy” Cribb Jr. and was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Wynn and Juanita Anderson, and two brothers, Jack Barnes and Don Barnes.

She is survived by two sisters, Geraldine Dickson, of Tampa, Fla., and Katherine Wigglesworth, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and great friends.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Saturday morning at the funeral home from 10 until 11 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her honor to Sweetwater Baptist Church, 1305 Alice St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or the James M. Dye Foundation, Inc., 2001 South Georgia Parkway West, Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Irma Jean Young

Irma Jean Young, of Jonesboro, passed away Monday (Sept. 4, 2017).

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Redemption Fellowship Church, 418 Highway 279, Fayetteville.

Viewing will take place today from 3 until 8 p.m. at the Willie A. Watkins Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St., Riverdale, Ga.

She was born Dec. 3, 1941 in Waycross, to the late Cleveland and Thelma Keglar Young.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, C. L. Moody and Julius Young, and sister, Lena Young Poller.

She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Deborah DeLoach, of Morrow; a son, Rodney Young, of Jonesboro; a twin sister, Clemetene Cosby (Russell), of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Kennisha Oliver (Eric), of Jonesboro, Katrina Kincey (Michael), of Jonesboro, Patrick Kincey (Ka’ren), of Las Vegas, Nev.; great-grandchildren, Eric Jr., Khiera, Khiona, Khyla, Jordan, Michael III, Morgan, Damien, Sean; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; and a special friend of 35 years, Nancy Pollard, of Sandy Springs.

She was a member of Fellowship of Love Church.

She was an employee at CH2M in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for 35 years. She received a trade from OIC in electronics and took a job at General Electric making parts for NASA.

She enjoyed working as a caterer and baking wedding cakes. She was an excellent cook and would feed everyone if she could. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House for 35 years, quilting with the Brown Sugar Stitchers and the Quilt Guild.

She was also a devoted member and art instructor at the Charlie Griswold Senior Center.

An avid traveler, she enjoyed traveling to many places such as Africa, Alaska, France, Germany and Canada (Niagara Falls).

She was also a lover of animals and often in her leisure time she enjoyed walking dogs. She had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.