September 7, 2018

Sandra Coleman Dixon

Sandra Coleman Dixon, 76, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord in her sleep Wednesday morning (Sept. 5, 2018) at her residence in Palatka, Fla.

A short-time resident of Palatka, she was a long-time resident of Waycross and also lived in Racepond, Kingsland, Cartersville, Miami, Fla., and Philadelphia, Pa. where she was born.

She was the daughter of the late James Britt Coleman and Joyce Howard Coleman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold H. Dixon, of Waycross, and a brother, David Coleman, of New York.

She graduated from Charlton County High School in Folkston where she played high school basketball and was once crowned homecoming queen.

She worked as a nursery school attendant at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Cartersville, as a florist at Dixon’s Florist for several years, as a teacher’s aide at Wacona Elementary School in Waycross, and for many years at the Waycross Christian Bookstore in Waycross (a job she cherished).

She had been a member of Jamestown Baptist Church before moving to Palatka, Fla., where she became a member of First Baptist Church. She was also a former member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Waycross for many years.

Aside from being active in church, her life reflected a personal relationship with The Lord Jesus Christ. She loved God, loved others and most especially her family, many friends and her second husband, Lyrece Tyre.

She was very proud of all of her grandchildren. This writer witnessed Sandra’s choice to forgive others several times throughout her life and was simply astounded at the grace and mercy she chose to give.

She exemplified Christian love and service as she cared for Harold for many years as he slowly succumbed to Parkinson’s disease.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, dining out and traveling with Lyrece, watching football and basketball on television as well as attending games with her daughter, Robyn. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano as well as caring for her pet dogs throughout the years. She read hundreds of Christian novels and was an Elvis fan.

Survivors include her husband Lyrece Tyre, a daughter, Robyn Dixon Calkins (husband, Matt), of Jacksonville, Fla., a son, Russell Dixon (wife, Vicki), of Mason, Ohio, four grandchildren, Lauren Dixon, Rachel Calkins, Pavel Katchanov and Isabella Katchanov, as well as many cherished friends.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Jamestown Baptist Church. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Youth Department, c/o Jamestown Baptist Church, 3800 ABC Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ronnie Aaron Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — Ronnie Aaron Dixon, 72, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday evening (Sept. 5, 2018) at his residence.

Born in Blackshear June 25, 1946, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a heavy equipment operator and worked for A-1 Trucking, Ace Pole and Inovative Land Solution Land Clearing.

He loved running heavy equipment, farming, fishing and going to the mountains. He dearly loved his grandchildren and family. He was a member of Hacklebarney Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Frank Foster and Nancy Mozell Carter Dixon. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Iona Lee Dixon, a son, Greg Pippin, a sister, Julean Tyre, and a brother, Donnie Dixon.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Kenny Williams and Rachelle and Craig Perritt, all of Blackshear; three sons and daughters-in-law, Dwain and Marie Pippin, of Blackshear, Kevin and Sabrina Pippin, of Patterson, and Butch and Becci Pippin, of Claxton; three sisters, Winifred King and Diane Mosely, both of Blackshear, and Connie Davis, of Waycross; a brother, Fred (Melba) Dixon, of Blackshear; 15 grandchildren, Heather Guest, Alan Guest, Christina Pippin, Alana Pippin, Gage Pippin, Cody Pippin, Brinalee (Tyler) Scurry, Morgan Pippin, Chandler Pippin, Haden Williams, Chase Foreman, Ty Foreman, Niki (Michael Deschenes II) Perritt, Zak Perritt and Meagan Perritt; six great-grandchildren, Leann Waters, Delilah Guest, Jayden Fowler, Henry Powers, Charity Mullis and Greyson Perritt; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home chapel.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to the Enon Cemetery Fund, c/o PrimeSouth Bank.

The family would like to thank Okefenokee EMS for all they did for Mr. Dixon.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Gail Gregory

Linda Gail Bagley Gregory, 69, of Waycross, died Wednesday night (Sept. 5, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross after a short illness.

She was born in Douglas to the late Elbert Dewey and Mary Yawn Bagley. She was a member of Hebardville United Methodist Church and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Thelma Deloris Sharpe, and one brother, Thomas Daniel Bagley.

Survivors include four children, Lisa Anne Ellison (husband, Bryan Keith Ellison), of Blackshear, Stanley Allan Cheshire (wife, Wendy), of Blackshear, Marcus Wayne Cheshire, of St. Augustine, Fla., Jeffrey Lynn Cheshire, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Howe (Christopher Keith Howe), of Sioux Falls, S.D., Neal Tyler Murray (fiancée, Alysia Mixon), of Tampa, Fla., Karrissa Nicole Lason (Dalton Case), of Hoboken, Zachary James Lason (Ashley), of Tifton, Jenna Lynn Cheshire, of Blackshear, Wyatt Allan Cheshire, of Blackshear; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Minnie Elizabeth Nelson (Dennis), of Statesboro; two brothers, Dewey Edward Bagley (fiancée, Debra), of Blackshear, and Leonard Calvin Bagley (Jeanette), of Lewisburg, Tenn.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Dennis McArdle

HEADLAND, Ala. — Dennis McArdle, 88, said goodbye to a long siege of pain and suffering on Tuesday (Sept. 4, 2018) in the Extendicare Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. today in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with eulogies to be given by family members.

A graveside service will follow in Gardens of Memory, between Headland and Dothan, with Dr. Charles M. Pierce officiating.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Ave., Dothan, Ala. 36303.

He was born June 5, 1930 and grew up in the Center Church Community, near Webb. His parents were Van Buren and Ollie Wade McArdle.

He was a great provider for his family and worked very hard most of his life farming and later working on aircraft at Ft. Rucker and Pemco. He was one of six brothers and was preceded in death by Eugene, Wade and Rudolph.

He was a member of the Center Baptist Church.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Ganarah Hand McArdle, a daughter, Melanie Pitchford (Tim), Columbia, two sons, Tim McArdle (Sherrie), Pekin, Ill., and Todd McArdle (Joan), of Waycross, two brothers, Buren McArdle (Cynthia), of Dothan, and Larry McArdle (Martha), of Ashford.

He leaves a legacy of eight grandchildren, April Black (Bryan), Jay Pitchford (Minh), Jason McArdle (Julie), Amanda Waltemyer (Chad), Molly Shock (Travis), Cimelia McArdle, Seth McArdle (Josie) and Savannah Betten (Niek), and 13 great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jason McArdle, Seth McArdle, Hunter Black, Bryan Black, Matt McCraney and Bruce Gamble.

Holman-Headland Mortuary is serving the family.