September 7, 2017

Jeanette W. Davis

Jeanette Wilson Davis, 72, died Tuesday evening (Sept. 5, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a three year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was a native of Atkinson County and lived most of her life in Pierce County. She was a homemaker and a member of Atkinson Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Henry Clay Wilson and Neolla Bennett O’Bright.

Survivors include her husband, Johnny Davis, of Blackshear; two sons, John W. Davis, of Blackshear, and James Manning Davis (wife, Danielle T. Davis), of Blackshear; a daughter, Nicole Mizell (husband, Matt Mizell), of Blackshear; four grandchildren, Logan Carrin, Jameson Davis, Parker Mizell and Rhett White; two sisters, Valerie Baker (husband, Dale), of Blackshear, and Janice Thomas (husband, Sammy), of Blackshear; six brothers, Jerry Wilson (wife, Krissy), of Blackshear, Jerrell Wilson, of Blackshear, J.C. Wilson (wife, Diane), of Blackshear, David Wilson, of Waycross, Jimmy Ray Wilson (wife, Missy), of Blackshear, and Anthony Foster, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in the Indian Mound Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Raiford Sills

Raiford Sills, 86, died Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 5, 2017) at Bayview Nursing Home in Nahunta after a brief illness.

He was a native of Jennings, Fla., but he lived most of his life in Brantley County before moving to Waycross. He attended Hosanna Church on Swamp Road.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie Wesley Sills and Julia Highsmith Sills, two wives, Ivey Lee Sills and Jewel Sills, two sisters, Mae Bryson and Louise Bardin, and five brothers, Johnnie Sills, George Sills, Tommie Lee Sills, Wybern Cleo Sills and James Howard.

Survivors include his twin sister, Rachel Rentz, of Waynesville, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at New Smyrna Cemetery in Lulaton.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Home.

David Lamar Courson

BLACKSHEAR — David Lamar Courson, 75, of Blackshear, passed away late Tuesday evening (Sept. 5, 2017) at his residence.

Born in Blackshear, Aug. 11, 1942, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a self-employed truck driver and was a member of Living River Church of God where he was in the adult Sunday School class. He loved to work on his truck, work with his backhoe and garden. He was devoted to his wife and family and so enjoyed spending time with them.

He was a son of the late Charlie Lloyd and Mary Jane Sapp Courson. He was also preceded in death by a son, Danny Courson, a sister, Ruby Crump, and a brother, Harold Courson.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Shirley Sikes Courson, of Blackshear, his daughter and son-in-law, Donna L. and John Gill, of Blackshear, a son, Denny Courson (Denise Prudhomme), of Blackshear, a sister, Elouise Courson, of Waycross, four brothers, Herbert (Edith) Courson, of Blackshear, J. Hugh (Betty) Courson, of Palatka, Fla., Johnny (Barbara Ann) Courson, of Blackshear, and Dennis (Marty) Courson, of Blackshear, three grandchildren, David McMillan (Casey Douglas), Tara McMillan and Bradley Crews, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Living River Church of God.

Interment will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Hoboken.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests that members of the adult Sunday School class of Living River Church of God serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 Saturday morning.

David Edgar Swain

David Edgar Swain, 72, died Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 6, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Nancy Herrin Fullard

Nancy Herrin Fullard, 66, died Monday (Sept. 4, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross and lived most of her life here. She was an LPN for many years and was employed with Diversified Resources, Baptist Village Retirement Communities and Satilla Care Center.

She was a daughter of the late David Cordon Herrin. She was also preceded in death by a brother, David C. Herrin Jr.

She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Register (husband, Jason), of Waycross, a son, Billy W. Fullard, of Waycross, five grandchildren, Skyler Dixon, Bailee Fullard, Devin Radford, Felton Register and Molly Register, three great-grandchildren, Jayce Dixon, Colby Dixon and Mattie Dixon, her mother, Janie Ruth Herrin Bredemann, a sister, Carol Fullard (husband, James Sr.), of Waycross, two brothers, Dennis Herrin (wife, Judy), of Hohenwald, Tenn., and Arthur Herrin (wife, Donna), of Hohenwald, Tenn., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Laura S. Walker State Park.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to the American Cancer Society, 3011 Hampton Ave., Brunswick, Ga. 31520.

Rev. Virlon H. Griner

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for the Rev. Virlon Hamilton Griner, 85, was held Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at First Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Tim Rowell and Dr. Bill Young.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.