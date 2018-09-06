September 6, 2018

William H. Jordan Sr.

A celebration of life service for Deacon William Henry Jordan Sr. will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Pittman St., with the church pastor, the Rev. Johnny Arnold, offering words of comfort.

He was born to the parentage of the late Henry Jordan and Marie Broomfield Jordan on Nov. 9, 1944, the oldest of five children, four sons and a daughter.

He gave his life to God at a very early age and was baptized at Greater St. Paul. He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School system and graduated from Center High School in 1963. Soon after gradation he began his military career.

During his military service he graduated from Pikes Peak College with a degree in criminal justice. He served 22 years active duty in the military. His service awards include Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Occupation Medal (Berlin), Air Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Commendation Medal with oak leaf cluster and Army Good Conduct Medal with sixth award. After his military retirement in July 1985, he worked another 20 years for the Colorado Department of Corrections, retiring as captain in 2006.

On Aug. 6, 1967, he married Mamie Shaw and they became parents to three amazing children, Anissa Jordan, Kiva Jordan (deceased) and William Jordan Jr.

After returning to Waycross in 2006, he joined Saint Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church before resuming his membership at Greater St. Paul, serving there as a faithful and active member of the congregation.

He transitioned from this life to his heavenly home of Friday (Aug. 31, 2018). In addition to his parents and daughter he was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Jordan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Mamie Shaw Jordan; his children, Anissa Jordan Brown and William Jordan Jr., both of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his grandchildren, Takarah Carr, of Valdosta, DeAndre Brown, of Williamsburg, Va., Jade Jordan, of Germany, Alesis Jordan and William Jordan III, both of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his sister, Minnie Jordan Goettie, of Waycross; his brothers, James Jordan (Barbara), of Waycross, and Calvin Jordan (Veronica), of Douglasville; a host of loving and doting nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Jordan home, 1119 Elizabeth St.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Hubert F. McElreath

Hubert Franklin “Frankie” McElreath, 43, of Blackshear, died Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 5, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a short illness.

Born Dec. 15, 1974 in Athens, Ga., he moved to Bacon County as a child and was a graduate of Bacon County High School. He lived the past 25 years in Pierce County where he was a self-employed brick mason and was the former owner of Georgia Masonry. He attended Liberty Christian Church in Waycross but was currently attending Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Lee McElreath, his paternal grandparents, Odell and June McElreath, and his maternal grandparents, Warren Taylor and Millie Dismuke.

Survivors include his son, Jerry McElreath, of Savannah; two daughters, Michelle Bell (fiancé, A.J. Harris) and Alexis Bell, all of Blackshear; two granddaughters, Lakelynn Harris and Rylie Bell, both of Blackshear; his mother, Linda Taylor, of Blackshear; his father, Hubert Lee McElreath, of Commerce; a brother, Anthony Merkle, of Blackshear; a sister, Tiffany McElreath, of Commerce; step-father, Shawn Crawford, of Blackshear; a step-sister, Christy Crawford, of Blackshear; his close friend, Tammy Howell, of Blackshear; and several other relatives.

A funeral will take place Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Mars Hill Cemetery in Brantley County.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

James M. Hall

James M. Hall, 83, died Wednesday morning (Sept. 5, 2018) at his residence in Manor after a brief illness.

He was born in Brantley County on June 26, 1935. He retired from Brockway in Homerville, and he was a member of Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Talmadge Hall, his mother, Annie Strickland Hall, six brothers, Jerry Hall, T.J. Hall, Lamar Hall, Joe Hall, Carl Hall and Billy Hall, and one sister, Glenda Smoak.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Pittman Hall, three children, Jimmy Hall, Earl Hall and Michelle Bennett (husband, Alan), seven grandchildren, Justin Hall, Colton Hall, Nichollas Stokes, Brendon Hall, Ariana Hall, Alan Michael Bennett and Nathan Bennett, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in Suwannee Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Carmen Alayne Cannon

Carmen Alayne Cannon, 63, died Wednesday morning (Sept. 5, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a long illness.

She was a native of Waycross and lived most of her life in Blackshear and Waycross. She was the daughter of the late Marlyn Cason and Nelda Story Cason. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Langdon Bennett.

She was a graduate of Blackshear High School and retired from Mayo Clinic Health System of Waycross. She was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Barry Cannon, of Waycross; two sons, Chad Bennett, of Brunswick, and Chris Bennett (wife, Thea), of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Vincent Thomas, Felicity Bennett and Lillian Bennett; two step-daughters, Dena Weber, of Lakeland, Fla., and Jennifer Boughey, of Norcross; a step-son, Barry Cannon Jr., of Kennesaw; eight step-grandchildren, Chris Cannon, Amanda Janney, Emily Hutto, Madeline and Miles Weber, Zander, Piper and Addison Boughey; seven step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda Beck, of Brunswick; a brother, Wayne Cason, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Friday evening at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Bobbie Carter Wyatt

Bobbie Carter Wyatt, 73, died Wednesday morning (Sept. 5, 2018) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

She was born in the Racepond community of Charlton County but lived most of her life in the Schlatterville community of Brantley County. She was the wife of the late Thomas Lewis Wyatt and daughter of the late Matthew Carter and Minnie Crews Carter.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Billy Carter and Maurice Carter, both of Racepond, a brother-in-law, Willie Lee Wyatt Jr., of Schlatterville, and a sister-in-law, Hilda Carter, of Waycross.

She was a 1962 graduate from Charlton County High School and loved family gatherings especially cookouts and fish fries. She is also remembered as a devoted housewife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church but recently had been attending the Racepond Church of God.

Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl Herbert (husband, Bill); two sons, Roger Wyatt and Glenn Wyatt (wife, Katrina), all of the Schlatterville community; five grandchildren, Brittany Herbert Bennett (husband, Kyle), of Waycross, Ashley-Kay Wyatt, Lily Wyatt, Chloe Wyatt and Bailey Wyatt, all of the Schlatterville community; a great-granddaughter, Harley Bennett, of Waycross; two brothers, Jake Carter, of Waycross, and Wiley Carter (wife, Rosie), of Racepond; sisters-in-law, Atlas Wyatt, of the Schlatterville community, and Dollie Carter, of Racepond; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 to 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ronnie Aaron Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — Ronnie Aaron Dixon, 72, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday night (Sept. 5, 2018) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Sandra Coleman Dixon

Sandra Coleman Dixon, 76, died suddenly Wednesday morning (Sept. 5, 2018) in Satsuma, Fla.

Funeral Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Terry James Johnson

OFFERMAN — The funeral for Terry James Johnson, 52, of Patterson, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at Offerman Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Edward Colley and the Rev. James Lightsey.

Interment was in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Trey Simpson, Joshua Simpson, Jamie Simpson, Levi Dunnigan, Gene Smart, Joe Knox, Paul Jackson, Shawn Sweat and Shane Harnage.

Honorary pallbearers were Tyler Passmore and the employees of Varn Wood Products.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ronnie Lee O’Berry

A memorial service for Ronnie Lee O’Berry was held Wednesday morning at Swamp Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Joey Chancey and the Rev. Joe Chancey officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ross Arney

A memorial service for Ross Arney was held Wednesday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Johnson officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.