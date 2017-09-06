September 6, 2017

Nancy Herrin Fullard

Nancy Herrin Fullard, 66, died Monday (Sept. 4, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health following an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross and lived most of her life here. She was an LPN for many years and was employed with Diversified Resources, Baptist Village Retirement Communities and Satilla Care Center.

She was a daughter of the late David Cordon Herrin. She was also preceded in death by a brother, David C. Herrin Jr.

She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Register (husband, Jason), of Waycross, a son, Billy W. Fullard, of Waycross, five grandchildren, Skyler Dixon, Bailee Fullard, Devin Radford, Felton Register and Molly Register, three great-grandchildren, Jayce Dixon, Colby Dixon and Mattie Dixon, her mother, Janie Ruth Herrin Bredemann, a sister, Carol Fullard (husband, James Sr.), of Waycross, two brothers, Dennis Herrin (wife, Judy), of Hohenwald, Tenn., and Arthur Herrin (wife, Donna), of Hohenwald, Tenn., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Laura S. Walker State Park.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to the American Cancer Society, 3011 Hampton Ave., Brunswick, Ga. 31520.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gregory Lamar Cox Sr.

Gregory Lamar Cox Sr., 51, died Sunday afternoon (Sept. 3, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health.

He was a native of Ware County, but he was residing in Blackshear. He was formerly a self-employed construction worker and lastly supervisor at Ware County Recreation Department. He was a member of Olivet Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marcus Paul Cox Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Deianna Walker Cox, of Blackshear; three children, Gregory Lamar Cox Jr. (Misti), of Blackshear, Emily Rachel Cox, of Pennsylvania, and Hannah Kathleen Cox (Kenneth Bechiom), of Ware County; four step-children, Alan Walker (Valerie), Ashley Boatright, Karen Rogers, all of Blackshear, and Kayla Black, of Jacksonville, Fla.; 11 grandchildren; his mother, Juanita Coley Cox, of Blackshear; four siblings, Marcus Paul Cox (Laura E.) of Thomasville, James Kevin Cox (Dwon), of Blackshear, Laura Shoemaker, of Blackshear, and Matthew Philip Cox (Shanna Mumford), of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette W. Davis

Jeanette W. Davis, 71, died Tuesday evening (Sept. 5, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Clementine B. Cribb

Clementine Barnes Cribb, 88, died Wednesday morning (Sept. 6, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Josef Hauner

Josef Hauner, 68, of Hoboken died Tuesday (Sept. 5, 2017) at his residence after a sudden illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Raiford Sills

Raiford Sills, 86, died Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 5, 2017) in the Bayview Nursing Home of Nahunta following a short illness.

Funeral Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

James E. Barber Jr.

A funeral for James Everette Barber Jr. was held Tuesday afternoon at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Jeffers and the Rev. Freddie Walker officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Austin Barber, Billy Barber, Wayne Barber, George Barber, Jerry Barber and Johnny Barber.

Military rites were given by a contingent of the United States Army based at Ft. Stewart.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.