September 5, 2018

Annie Mae Washington

Annie Mae Washington entered in eternal rest Thursday (Aug. 30, 2018) at Harborview Nursing Home in Waycross.

She was born Oct. 6, 1937 in Hazlehurst to the late Charlie and Luella Fedrick. She attended Lee Street High School and most of her life took care of her family as a stay at home mom.

She married Alex Washington on March 2, 1962. She enjoyed baking and taking care of grandchildren over the summers. Her baking goods were her specialty device of expertise. She was known for her Italian cream and chocolate layer cake which she served to the tobacco help.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bennie Fedrick, Jerry Fedrick, Lester Fedrick and John L. Fedrick, and by her sister, Louise Fedrick.

She leaves loving memories to be cherished by her loving husband, Alex Washington; daughters, Alexandra (Theodore) Sanders, Port Saint Lucie, Fla., and Leslea (Gerald Sr.) Cunningham, Lancaster, Texas; sons, Burnnell Jinks, Patterson, and Fredrick Washington; grandchildren, Ethan Sanders, Dianna Sanders, Nicolas Mathis, Dystany Cunningham, Gerald Cunningham Jr. and JaKourney Cunningham; a devoted and praying sister-in-law, Isabell Hunter; a cherished niece, Tammie Cummings; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and sorrowing friends.

Visitation was held from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. James (on the Ridge) Missionary Baptist Church in Patterson. Bishop Albert Williams, pastor, offered words of comfort from Genesis 2:7 and Ecclesiastes 12:7 “Precious Dust.”

Interment followed in the St. James (on the Ridge) Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Tony Hunter, Darrell Hunter, Clarence Washington Sr., Clarence Washington Jr., Guy Washington and Deacon Raymond Lincoln.

Final arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc. of Blackshear.

Gregory Keith Kennedy

Gregory Keith Kennedy, 43, of 1703 Whitaker St., Savannah, transitioned Thursday (Aug. 23, 2018) at Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah.

He was the son of Donna Kennedy Williams and the husband of Joann Kennedy.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma.

Deacon Darwin Joe Davis delivered words of comfort to the family.

Final arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc.

Roger King Sr.

Roger King Sr., 66, of 513 Butler St., Waycross, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 29, 2018) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation in Waycross.

He was the son of the late Johnny B. King and Willie Mae McCormick King. He was the husband of Sarah Graham.

He loved riding his bike, listening to old school music, watching movies, cars and being a mechanic with a large collection of tools.

He was preceded in death by his by his parents, three siblings, Dorothy M. Taylor, Johnnie B. King, Fred (aka Freddie) King, and two children, Roger King Jr. and Roger King Jr. II.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Sarah Mae Graham King, two sons, Paul King and Johnnie King, four grandchildren, DaRon King, Alexis King, Serenity King, Justice King, and a sister, Valley Rooks.

The family will receive friends on Friday during a visitation from the hours of 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home only.

There will not be a memorial service.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Walter L. Smith

Bishop Walter L. Smith died Thursday (Aug. 30, 2018) in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born Feb. 16, 1943 in Waycross. He graduated from Center High School.

He was Bishop of First Born Church in Jacksonville, Fla., and was employed as a manager at JC Penney Co. in Jacksonville.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel Smith, two children, Walter Smith Jr. and Retta Smith, sisters and brothers, Elnora Smith, of New York, Thomas Smith, Jimmy Smith, Rosemary Smith and Clementine Smith Frances.

A wake will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Holmes Glover Solomon Funeral Home, 4334 Brentwood Blvd., in Jacksonville, Fla.

A funeral will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at All People Church of God in Christ, 1993 Edgewood Ave. West, Jacksonville.

Martha Shepard Farmer

Martha Shepard Farmer, 70, of Waycross, born in 1948 in Lebanon, N.H., passed away Sunday (Sept. 2, 2018) in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was married to Edgar Farmer Jr.

She is survived by her daughters, Tammie Nuss (Jeffrey), of Waycross, and Darcie Collins (Stacy), of Jesup, one step-daughter, Angie Rovira (Steve), of Arvada, Colo., and one step-son, Jason Farmer (Melissa), of Commerce City, Colo., brothers, Gary Shepard, of Lebanon, N.H., and Brian Shepard, of Merritt Island, Fla., and sister Lynda Gruver, of Merritt Island, Fla., seven grandchildren, Roger Hickox, Sarah Durrance (Dillon), Rachel Nuss, Randall Collins, Chelsea Sutton (T.J.), Caleb Nuss, Paige Rovira and Kaitlyn Rovira.

Friends and family may attend a memorial service Friday at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, 420 Strickland Ave., Blackshear.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.

Wilmer Steedley Byrd

Wilmer Steedley Byrd, 85, of Folkston, passed away Monday (Sept. 3, 2018).

She was born Feb. 3, 1933 to the late Lester Wilbert Steedley and Pearl Rita Boatright Steedley. She was of the Baptist Faith.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Marvin Flemings and Parnell Byrd, and her brothers, Homer, Johnny, Rommy, Russell, Royce, Ronnie and James Steedley.

She is survived by her three sisters, Thelma Nichols, Geraldine Vanzant and Christine Knox, two brothers, Wilbert Steedley Jr. and Marvin Steedley, and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Racepond Church of God with the Rev. Lyn Graham officiating.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery in Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Bailey Austin King

A funeral for Bailey Austin King, 60, of Offerman, took place Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with Brother Curt Johnson officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Benny Guest, Richard King, Tyler Whitley, Chris King, Ethan Crawford and Trent Dixon.

Honorary pallbearers were Danny Ammons, Donnie Ammons, Deryl Ammons, Richard Chancey and Joe Ammons.

Burial followed in the Offerman Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Malcolm D. Harrison

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Malcolm Devhon “Mack” Harrison Sr., 95, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jimmy Harrison, Dustin Harrison, Brandon Harrison, Brock Peacock, Bobby Tippins and Gary Tippins.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.