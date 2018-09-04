September 4, 2018

Ross Arney, 71, of Waycross, died late Friday night (Aug. 31, 2018) at St. Joseph’s/Candler Medical Center in Savannah after an extended illness.

He was born in Montgomery, Ala., to the late Charles Dewey Arney and Margaret Ellis Arney. He and his family moved to Waycross when he was a young child. He was a 1965 graduate of Ware County High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served during the Vietnam War as a hospital corpsman and on the ground with the United States Marines.

Upon returning from Vietnam, he graduated from Waycross-Ware Technical College with a degree in radiology technology. He worked for Satilla Regional Medical Center for more than 40 years and retired in October 2014.

He was baptized at Crawford Street Baptist Church where he was still a member, and most recently he had attended church with his wife, Donna, at Central Baptist Church. He served as a trainer for the Ware County High School football team for more than 20 years and was an avid University of Alabama football fan.

More than anything he enjoyed watching his two grandsons play baseball.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Arney Wildes.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Arney, of Waycross; two children, Bill Arney (wife, Risa), of Alma, Chris Arney, of Waycross; two grandsons, Bennett Arney and Jarrett Arney, both of Alma; his father-in-law, Robert Dowling, of Waycross; two sisters-in-law, Sissy Dewitt (husband, Mark), of Waycross, Gina Ogle (husband, Trevor), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends immediately following the service from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Iran William Fales Jr.

Iran William Fales Jr., 64, died Friday evening (Aug. 31, 2018) at St. Joseph’s/Candler Health Systems in Savannah.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. He was a self-proclaimed musician who operated the band “Pineapple Willie.” For years, he enjoyed playing at birthdays, weddings and family gatherings. He also attended Newbern Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Iran William Fales Sr.

Survivors include his son, Ira Luke Fales (wife, Dana), of Bickley; one grandchild, Walker Richard Greer; his mother, Wanell Sears Fales, of Bickley; one sister, Wanda Anderson, of Waycross; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held 2 p.m. Monday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Steve Smith officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Willie Bagley, Timmy Blount, Kevin DeLoach, Jack Hamilton, Darowyn “Scooter” Lee and Frankie Whitley.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

William H. Jordan Sr.

Deacon William Henry Jordan Sr., 73, died Friday (Aug. 31, 2018) in UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Fla. after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Jordan residence, 1119 Elizabeth St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Terry James Johnson

PATTERSON — Terry James Johnson, 52, of Patterson, passed away Friday (Aug. 31, 2018) at his residence.

Born in Blackshear, March 8, 1966, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a mechanic for Varn Wood Products and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish, go camping and to ride his motorcycle and four-wheeler.

He was also very good at woodworking. He dearly loved his family and was a proud papa to his two grandsons. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was the son of the late James Junior and Mary Diane Colley Johnson.

Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Jennifer and Robert Pittman, of Waycross, and Abby Passmore, of Offerman; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Corey and Nicole Johnson, of Patterson, and Tyler Passmore, of Offerman; two sisters, Tammie (Eddie) Dunnigan and Malinda (John) Graves, all of Patterson; his best friend, Susan Luke, of Offerman; two grandsons, Coen Johnson and Hunter Johnson; his girlfriend, Sheila Rowell, of Patterson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at Offerman Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home. The family will also receive friends at the home of his sister, Malinda Graves, at 4997 Mary St., Patterson.

The family kindly requests the employees of Varn Wood Products to serve as honorary pallbearers and to meet at the church by 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Bailey Austin King

Bailey Austin King, 60, of Offerman, died Saturday evening (Sept. 1, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born Feb. 15, 1958 in Blackshear, he was a lifelong resident of Pierce County where he was a retired construction worker and farmer. He was of the Pentecostal faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Bailey King, and his grandparents, John and Eadie King and Clarence and Marylou Ammons.

He is survived by his son, Michael Britt, of Biloxi, Miss.; his mother, Maxine Ammons King, of Offerman; one brother, Alan King (wife, Tammy), of Offerman; two sisters, Karen Whitley (husband, David), of Patterson, and Meredith Stephens (husband, Matt), of Waycross; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins and other relatives.

A funeral was to take place this morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Offerman Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Ronnie Lee O’Berry

Ronnie Lee O’Berry, 63, of Waycross, died Saturday evening (Sept. 1, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Homerville to the late Willie O’Berry and Mary Spikes O’Berry. He made his home in Waycross for the majority of his life. He was an electrician who had most recently worked for Wilson Electric. He was a member of Swamp Road Baptist Church.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Rowell and three brothers, Dennis O’Berry, Ricky O’Berry and Johnny O’Berry.

He is survived by his daughter, Casey O’Berry of Louisiana; four brothers and sisters, Jean O’Berry, of Bickley, Junior O’Berry, of Waycross, Christine Finch (husband, James), of Wausau, Fla., Ray O’Berry, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Swamp Road Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Wednesday at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sarah Carol Everett

A graveside service for Sarah Carol Carter Everett was held Sunday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. P. Alice Rogers and the Rev. Joseph Carter officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Richard S. Thornton Jr.

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Richard Shellie “Bosey” Thornton Jr., 82, was held Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. R. C. James and Wayne Thornton.

Interment was in the Offerman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jeffrey Thornton, Billy Riddle Jr., Jimmy Thornton, Perry Johnson, Phil Blocker, Eddie Dunnigan, Robert Chancey and Barry Riddle.

Honorary pallbearers were Ray Cason, Alan Boyd, Billy Riddle Sr., Andy Thornton, Nicky Kelly, Ray Strickland, Andy Strickland, J.D. Hickox, Thomas Hickox, J.B. Davis, Daniel Thomas, John Thomas, DeWayne Wasdin, Bud Thornton, Mike Odum, Bob Thornton and Richard Thornton.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.