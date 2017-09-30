September 30, 2017

Kay F. Walker

Kay F. Walker, 77, died Thursday night (Sept. 28, 2017) at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. A homemaker most of her life, she was also formerly employed by Wacona School Lunchroom and Satilla Regional Medical Center. In 1967, she was baptized into the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Neal McQuaig and Grace Joyner McQuaig, her husband, Dewey Walker Jr., one grandson, Edward Neil “E.J.” Walker Jr., and one sister, Dorothy Ann Prine Vaughn.

Survivors include one daughter, Pam Thompson (Jerry), of Waycross; four sons, Edward Neil Walker Sr. (Sheryl), of Hoboken, Ricky Walker, of Waycross, Keith Walker (Laura), of Waycross, and Wade Walker (Jana), of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, Josh Walker, Jessica Gerard, Crystal Taylor, Shelby Walker, Paul Walker, Christina Justice, Candice Oliver, Brittany Walker, Chris Walker, Jordan Walker and Jacob Walker; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Edward McQuaig (Anita), of Beverly Hills, Fla.; three young men she helped raise, Bill Stroud, Lee Hudson and Jimmy Stephens; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Zina and Labron, and the staff of Harborview Satilla, and Sonya Lee and staff of Heartland Hospice.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1500 South Georgia Parkway, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Janice Andreoli

Janice Andreoli, 63, of Morristown, formerly of Waycross, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 27, 2017) at the home of her daughter.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother, and the father of her children, Harold Frank Sheys Jr.

Survivors include her son, Harold Frank (Gwen) Sheys III; daughter, Amanda (James Himes) Buchanan; grandchildren, Drake Sheys, Justin Sheys, Madalyn Buchanan, Dillen Sheys and Hailey Himes; step-father, Frank Scimeca; and sister, Sandra Andreoli.

A celebration of life with a pot-luck celebration will be held at the Community Room at 317 Plant Ave., Waycross, today from 6 until 8 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and asked to bring a covered dish.

Arrangements are with Alder Funeral Home, 4524 West Andrew Johnson Highway, Morristown, Tenn.

Patricia Surrency

Patricia Surrency, 91, of Waycross died Friday at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Hester Farmer King

BLACKSHEAR — Hester Ann Farmer King, 65, of Blackshear, passed away Friday afternoon (Sept. 29, 2017) at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Myrtice W. Chancey

NAHUNTA — Myrtice Wilma Walker Chancey, 96, of Offerman, passed away Friday (Sept. 29, 2017) at the Bayview Nursing Home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.