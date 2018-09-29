September 29, 2018

Betty Van Norden

A celebration of life service for Betty Barnes Van Norden, 82, will be held Monday at 6 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home Chapel, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, with Minster Tommy Miller officiating.

She was a native of Leary, Ga. but grew up in Waycross. Her parents were the late J.C. Barnes and Mary Marvel Patterson. She moved to Stanford, Conn., at an early age where she met and married the late Paul Van Norden who was an air force sergeant at that time.

They lived in New Jersey for several years before moving to Alaska where he was stationed. After several years there she relocated to New Jersey. In 1970, she moved back to Waycross where she lived until her demise.

She was loving and kind and had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Her congenial character won a place in the hearts of those privileged to have known her.

On Friday morning (Sept. 21, 2018) she departed this life at the Tebeau House after an illness.

Those left to cherish her memory include many cousins and her family at the Tebeua House where she was a resident for eight years.

Fluker Funeral Home is serving the Van Norden family.

Jeffrey B. Murray

Jeffrey B. Murray, 57, died Friday (Sept. 28, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Elizabeth A. Collins

A memorial service for Elizabeth Arline Collins was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Stone officiating.

Inurnment followed in Waters Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.