September 29, 2017

Brandon Ray Foster

Brandon Ray Foster Sr., 34, departed his earthly home on Tuesday (Sept. 26, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health Medical.

He was born May 11, 1983 in El Paso, Texas, the son of Jimmy Foster and Juanita Meredith.

He was formerly employed by Simmons Mattress Co. as a production line worker.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Jimmy Foster Sr. and Juanita Meredith; five children; one brother, Jimmy Foster Jr.; two sisters, Francesca Williams and Asia Foster; aunts and uncles, Evelyn Barnum, Joe Foster Sr., Alene Foster, Nina Mae Leggett, Linda Burse, Bertrum Burse, Kim Steely, John Steely, Patricia Taylor, Ricky Mitchell, Robert Williams and Bradford Williams.

The family is receiving friends at 812 Arnold McKinney Drive.

The cortege will assemble at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at 812 Arnold McKinney Drive.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 1137 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed digitally online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Kay F. Walker

Kay F. Walker, 77, died Thursday evening (Sept. 28, 2017) at Harborview Satilla following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.