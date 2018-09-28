September 28, 2018

J.R. ‘Robbie’ Murphy

J.R. “Robbie” Murphy, 87, died Wednesday (Sept. 26, 2018) at his residence in Blackshear following an extended illness.

He was born in Atlanta, but resided in Pierce and Ware counties most of his life. He was a retired diesel mechanic from CSX Railroad and a member of First Baptist Church in Waycross. He was an active member of Okefenokee Country Club where he was an avid golfer who also loved to hunt and fish.

He was a son of the late Robert L. Murphy and Sadie Rosa Murphy.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Murphy, of Blackshear; a son, Robert Murphy (Suzanne), of Mauldin, S.C.; three step-children, Charles Sears (Colleen), of Jacksonville, Fla., Frances Snyder (Michael), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Crystal Stephens (Guy), of Winter Springs, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty DeVries, of Aurora, Colo.; a special brother-in-law, Harold McLarty, of Atlanta; special friends, Dennis and Carolyn Aldridge, of Blackshear, and Sidney Walker, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Waycross.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in his honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Elizabeth Lane Collins

Elizabeth Arline Lane Collins, 77, died Wednesday (Sept. 26, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

She was born in Savannah, but resided in Waycross for more than 50 years before recently moving to Blackshear. She was formerly employed with the Rural Development Center and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Benjamin T. Lane and Deborah Smith Lane. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Terry Lane.

She is survived by her husband, John R. Collins, of Blackshear; two sons, David Collins, of Lulaton, and Brian Collins, of Blackshear; and one granddaughter, Hallie Collins, of Blackshear.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday afternoon starting at 1 o’clock.

Eleanor L. Studebaker

HOMERVILLE — Eleanor Lucille Studebaker, 93, passed away Thursday (Sept. 27, 2018) at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born Jan. 30, 1925 in Manor, to the late William and Margaret Smith. Before retirement, she worked for the Clinch County Board of Education in the elementary school lunchroom.

She was a member of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lee Studebaker.

Survivors are four sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Phyllis Studebaker, Bushnell, Fla., Robert Lee “Ronnie” Studebaker (Barbara Ann Erwin), Clark and Sherry Studebaker, Mark and Shelly Studebaker, all of Homerville; one sister, Winiford Godbolt, Waycross; three brothers, William “Red” Smith and Gerald (Lorraine) Smith, both of Homerville, Nathaniel (Jeanette) Smith, Lake Panasoffkee, Fla.; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Church.

Interment will be in the Pine Forest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Bonnie Renee Sapp

HOBOKEN — Bonnie Renee Sapp, 54, of Waycross, passed away early Thursday morning (Sept. 27, 2018) following several months of ill health.

Born in Waycross, Dec. 1, 1963, she lived in Ware and Brantley counties all of her life.

She was a 1982 graduate of Brantley County High School and worked for Friendly Express and Flash Foods as a manager for several years before working for Dairy Queen in Waycross as an assistant manager.

She was an avid crime TV show watcher, enjoyed fishing and dearly loved her boys. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was a daughter of the late Joseph Foster and Myra Crews Sapp. She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, a sister, Lawanna Buie, and by a brother, Tommy Sapp.

Survivors include her two sons, Victor (Trang) Cebreros and Joseph “Joey” (Kimberly Thompson) Sapp, of Waycross; five sisters, Carol Ann (William) Rowland and Annette Glenn, all of Waycross, Peggy Beese, of Hoboken, Carolyn (Ray) Moody, of Brunswick, and Kathy Roberts, of Brookhaven, Miss.; two brothers, Jerry Sapp and Joey Sapp, both of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Lavern Buie, of Hoboken; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Hoboken.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Louise Members

Louise Members, 82, of 828 Short Bewick St., Waycross, passed away Thursday morning (Sept. 27, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Cathy Chappel, 612 Owens St., Waycross.

James Ellen Grant

James Ellen Grant, 65, of 156 Reagan Circle, Waycross, passed away Thursday (Sept. 27, 2018) at home.

The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Pamela Grant, 2006 El Josa St., Waycross.

Styna R. Broadnax

A celebration of life in memory of Styna Rebecca Broadnax was held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Scotts Chapel United Methodist Church, Blackshear, with the Rev. Brenda Johnson, pastor offering words of comfort.

Pallbearers were volunteers. Burial followed in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Patty H. Finn

A memorial service for Patty Harrison Finn was held Thursday morning at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Burial followed at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Craig Matthews, Brian Moody, Dave Moody, Tony Rentz, Ryan Richardson and Vince Richardson.

