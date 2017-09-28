September 28, 2017

Johnnie Broome Deen

Johnnie Sue Taylor Broome Deen, 92, died Saturday (Sept. 23, 2017) at Harborview Health Center (Pierce County Nursing Home) in Blackshear following a brief illness.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday at Pearson-Dial Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. with the service following at 4 o’clock. Memorialization will be by cremation.

She is survived by a daughter, Joy Broome Williams, of Blackshear; a son, Jerry Broome (Jena), of Greenville, S.C.; two granddaughters, Mandy Williams, of Waycross, and Suzanne Pickens (Bert), of Greenville, S.C.; four grandsons, R. Mack Williams III, of Queens, N.Y., Lee Broome (Lillie), of Greenville, S.C., Henry Broome, of Charleston, S.C., and Cullen Broome, of Bloomington, Ind.; four great-grandchildren; several nieces; a nephew; and other relatives.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Marion Lee Broome, and her second husband, H. Dorsey Deen, both of Blackshear, her parents, Aurelius Cullen Taylor and Pearl Conwell Taylor, of Elberton, a sister, Ruby Nell Acree, of Atlanta, and two brothers, James Edward Taylor and William Clark (Pete) Taylor, both of Elberton.

She was a graduate of the Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville with a B.S. degree in home economics and began her career as an extension home economist in Emanuel and Bacon counties. She began her teaching career in Blackshear and retired after 25 years instructing hundreds of students in cooking, sewing and other life skills of home economics.

She earned numerous honors over her career, including being named “Teacher of the Year” at Blackshear High School, as well as STAR teacher in 1962. She was saluted by the community for her lifetime contributions to education with presentation of the Chamber of Commerce “S. Dow Nimmer Award” in 2010.

She was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Blackshear for nearly 70 years, serving on numerous committees and other activities.

After retirement, she enjoyed devoting more time to traveling, gardening, playing bridge, hearing from her former students and spending time with family and friends. Sharing memories with her grandchildren was particularly important. She traveled to Disney World, planned family reunions, ski trips and more to make time with them something special.

She completed a “bucket list” project in 2012 at age 87 when she published “Yours, Mine & Ours,” a compilation of recipes from her well-known file of delectable dishes, as well as the recipes of many of her friends and family.

She was appreciative of her life-long friends who were faithful to continue visiting as well as numerous caregivers who were thoughtful and attentive after her health began to decline.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to First United Methodist Church of Blackshear Building and Grounds Fund, P.O. Box 127, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Edith Allen Rigdon

Edith Allen Rigdon, 97, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning (Sept. 24, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a short illness.

A native of Brunswick, she lived most of her life in Waycross where she retired as a surgical nurse for Dr. S.W. Clark Jr. She was a member of Central Baptist Church, CoEd IV Sunday School Class, a 50-year member of the Okefenokee Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 474, Waycross Woman’s Club, National Medical Assistance Organization, United Daughters of the Confederacy and Satilla Care Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Grayson Allen and Sarah Jane Jones Allen, husband, Woodrow Edward Rigdon, son, Willie Edward Rigdon, granddaughter, Lyn Rigdon Coleman, three brothers, Lacy Allen, Clell Allen and Jimmy Allen, and sister, Lois Fyfe.

Survivors include one daughter, Sarah McClelland (husband, Farrell), of Waycross; one son, Allen Rigdon (wife, Lana), of Waycross; one grandson, Kenneth Edward Rigdon, of Concord, N.C.; great-grandchildren, David Coleman Jr., Daniel Clinton Coleman, Laura Cathleen Coleman and Kellie Lyn Coleman, all of Cairo; one brother, Bill Allen, of Waycross; and numerous folks that called her “Mama.”

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The CoEd IV Sunday School Class, Okefenokee Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 474, Satilla Care Auxiliary and Retired Medical Assistants Organization are requested to meet 1:40 p.m. Saturday at the church to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com