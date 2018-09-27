September 27, 2018

Shirley Fletcher

Shirley Fletcher, 79, of Bloomingdale, passed away on Tuesday (Sept. 25, 2018) at home.

She was born in Waycross to the late Everett and Ethylon Griffin. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, L.C. “Pee Wee” Fletcher, and sisters, Wanel “Nell” Griffin and Linda Hickox Fletcher.

She was a member of South Newington Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

Survivors include three sons, Jeff (and Donna) Fletcher, Greg Fletcher, Scotty (and Lisa) Fletcher, grandchildren, Tabatha (and Bobby) Casteel, Shannon (and David) Howard, Nicholas (and Brittany) Fletcher, Corey Fletcher (and Miranda) Fletcher, 10 great-grandchildren, a brother, Jimmy (and Lynne) Griffin, and several nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 W. Highway. 80 in Pooler is serving the family.

Elijah L. Howard III

Elijah Lloyd Howard III, the first of four children born to Elijah L. Howard Jr. and Mary K. Johnson Howard, was born Jan. 11, 1957 in Waycross.

He received his formal education from the public schools of Waycross, graduating from Waycross High School in 1975. He furthered his education in Miami, Fla., where he received a degree as a medical assistant.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and was baptized at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

He transitioned to be with the Lord on Sunday (Sept. 23, 2018) at 8:10 p.m.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1110 Pittman St., with the church pastor, the Rev. Johnny Arnold, offering words of comfort.

In addition to his parents Elijah L. Howard Jr. and Mary Johnson Howard, he leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Alicia Howard Brown (Adrian), of Waycross; three siblings, Evelyn Spears (Larry), of Waycross, Jeffery Howard (Latasha), of Atlanta and Tracey Howard (Courtney), of Columbia, S.C.; a special friend, Mary Lawrence, of Waycross; aunts, Rosetta Whitfield, of Waycross, Thelma Holmes, of Miami, Fla., Maggie Orange, Alice Orange, Lillie Hill, Ruby Pearl Howard and Carol Wilson, all of Waycross; uncles, Joseph Howard, of Brunswick, Brisket Howard, of Miami, Fla., and the Rev. Lee Johnson (Dorothy) of Tallahassee, Fla.; a great-aunt, Susan McDaniel, of Waycross; grandchildren, Jamoya, Jashad, Jeremiah, Jerome, Eleiha, Darius, and Jada, all of Waycross; other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at his parents’ home, 803 Woodward St.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Timothy Jerome Harris

A celebration of life for Timothy Jerome Harris, 50, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fluker Funeral Home Chapel, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, with Bishop Michael A. James, pastor of International Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, offering words of comfort.

He was born Sept. 10, 1968 in Waycross to the Late Frank Harris and Annie Lee Andrews Harris. He was the 12th of 13 children. He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1988.

He confessed his faith in Jesus Christ and joined Bethel Temple Holiness Church in Blackshear while residing there.

He was employed at various places including, Ware Manor Nursing Home (presently Waycross Health and Rehab), Dixie Roadbuilders, Papa John’s Pizza, Coffee County Correctional (three years) and Ware State Prison (15 years).

He departed this life on Thursday (Sept. 20, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Heath, Waycross, after an illness.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five siblings, John Henry Andrews, Alvin Ronnie Seymore, Edward Harris, Evelyn Andrews, Essie Mae Johnson, and a nephew, Bobby Godwin Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Myles Harris, of Waycross; two daughters, Helen Catherine Dansby, of Hinseville, and Myra Broad, of Blackshear; his former wife and friend, Tabithia Harris, of Blackshear; brothers, Frank Andrews (Ossie), Larry Andrews (Jue Ann), Billy Lamar Harris (Prudence), Darren Alonzo Harris (Annette), all of Waycross, and Willie Seymore (Izora), of Decatur; sisters, Vivian Jacobs, of Waycross, Beverly Seymore (Ralph), of Madison, and Janice Elliott, of Lake City, Fla.; mother-in-law, Tina Simpson; sisters-in-law, Mary Andrews, of Conyers, Tineisha McNair, Kenya Brewton (Jermaine) and Keyori Simpson, all of Blackshear; brother-in-law, C.J. Jacobs, of Blackshear; aunts, Thelma Cannon, of Gadsden, Ala., Deloise Andrews, Rith Andrews and Janie Andrews, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at his sister’s home, Vivian Jacobs, 314 College St. Public visitation will be held Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Taylor Cemetery (The Forks) in Millwood.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Edweena Agyemang

Edweena Morris Agyemang, 57, of Savannah, formerly of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Sept. 23, 2018) at the Landmark Hospital in Savannah with her husband Kennedy Agyemang at her bedside.

She was the daughter of the late Fannie Marshall Morris and the late Edward Nails. She had a love for learning and teaching and was afforded the opportunity to teach in the Chatham County School System. She was affiliated with Palen United Methodist, Speedwell United Methodist Church and Connexion United Methodist Church in Savannah.

She leaves memories to be cherished with her loving and devoted husband, Kennedy Agyemang; the joys of her life, her three children and granddaughter, Kwasi, Akua, Ashanti and Madison Agyemang, all of Savannah; a half-brother, John Nails, and a half-sister, Juliette Johnson, both of Atlanta; a niece, Judge Courtney Johnson, Decatur; two aunts, Amy (Grady Sr.) McNeal, Goodlettsville, Tenn.; and Dollie Marshall, Blackshear; three god-sisters, Felice Gwyn, Macon; Doretha Jones and Sharon Boatright, both of Savannah; a god-daughter, Christian Henley, of Savannah; her best friend, Paula Betterson, Atlanta; three sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law, all of Atlanta; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

There will be no visitation.

The cortege will assemble at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.

Homegoing celebration will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Rainge Memorial, 505 Ware St., Blackshear. Words of comfort will be delivered by the Rev. J. Michael Culbreth, pastor of Connexion Church, Savannah.

Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, Blackshear.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Elizabeth Lane Collins

Elizabeth Arline Lane Collins, 77, died Wednesday (Sept. 26, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

She was born in Savannah, but resided in Waycross for more than 50 years before recently moving to Blackshear. She was formerly employed with the Rural Development Center and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Benjamin T. Lane and Deborah Smith Lane. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Terry Lane.

She is survived by her husband, John R. Smith, of Blackshear, two sons, David Collins, of Lulaton, and Brian Collins, of Blackshear, and one granddaughter, Hallie Collins, of Blackshear.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday afternoon starting at 1 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Marilyn Cain Bonacci

A Mass of the Resurrection to celebrate the life of Marilyn Bonacci was held Wednesday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Bob Cushing officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were from the Knights of Columbus, Okefenokee Heritage Center and Art Guild.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Gloria James

A private family burial for Gloria James took place Wednesday morning at Blackshear City Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at her home with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.