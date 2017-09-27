September 27, 2017

FOLKSTON — Daniel “Danny” Richard Dinkins Sr., 84, of Homeland, passed away Sunday (Sept. 24, 2017) at his residence.

He was born April 29, 1933 to the late Daniel Robert Dinkins and Julia Celeste Bennett Dinkins. He graduated from Charlton County High School in 1950 and then served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 until 1953.

On Nov. 1, 1951, he married Faye Drury of Woodbine. The couple lived in Blackshear for several years where he worked in the insurance business. Upon returning to Charlton County, he went to work in the auto parts retail business.

In 1959, he moved his family to St. Marys, where he opened his own auto parts business, St. Marys Parts and Supply. Over the next 18 years, he ran a successful business, raised four children and was an active member of the Lions Club, an avid motorcyclist, small airplane pilot and member of the Methodist Church.

In 1976, he moved home to Charlton County. He owned Big A Auto Parts before obtaining his real estate license and opening Charlton Realty.

He was a member of the Gideons and a deacon at Philadelphia Free Will Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Faye Drury Dinkins; two sons, Daniel R. “Rick” Dinkins (Debbie) and Robert D. “Bobby” Dinkins (Donna); two daughters, Lisa Dinkins Morris (Randal) and Celeste Veree McCullough (Scott); five grandchildren, Tripp and Heather Dinkins, Deanna and Alex Blount, Jason and Christina Kelley, Charlie and Shelby McCullough and Lene’ and Derrick Bauder; two brothers, Robert Dinkins (Yvonne) and Dell Dinkins (Evelynn); two sisters, Annette Geiger (Bert) and Goldie McCullough (Robert); 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends this evening at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Philadelphia Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Stephen Jackson and the Rev. Ron Wallace officiating.

Burial will follow in Homeland Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 664 Scranton Road, Brunswick, Ga. 31520

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood St., Folkston.