September 26, 2018

Archie Crews

WINOKUR — Archie Crews, 71, of Winokur, passed away early Tuesday morning (Sept. 25, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Winokur, he was the son of Don Crews and Ruby Louise Crews.

He served in the United States Army and retired from CSX after working many years as a machinist. He attended Winokur Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking and was very talented, also in fishing, farming, which he loved raising and selling hay. He always looked forward to the Christmas season when he and his wife would always have a big outing at their home for all their family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Shirley Conner Crews, of Winokur, his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen A. and Emily Crews, of Winokur, two grandchildren, Cora and Ellie Crews, of Winokur, and a sister, Edna C. Harris, of Winokur, also, several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held this evening starting at 6 o’clock at his residence, 723 Samuel Crews Road, Folkston.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Winokur Baptist Church with the Rev. Ray McMillan, the Rev. Don Harris and the Rev. Charlie Dunn officiating.

Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery with military honors.

Pallbearers will be Don Harris, Vance Wilson, Tanner Wilson, Rudolph Wainright, Mike Harris, William Johns, Matt O’Berry and Christopher Sirmons.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Herrin and Pete O’Berry.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the church Thursday by 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements are with Frye funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Patty H. Finn

Patty Harrison Finn, 63, of Waycross, passed away on Tuesday (Sept. 25, 2018) following an extended illness.

A native of Bainbridge, she lived in several cities before moving to Waycross when she was 15. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and beloved grandmother (Mimi) who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She worked alongside her husband, Andy, at Finn Brothers Brake Service for almost a quarter century before retiring in 2012. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Waycross for the final 25 years before her death.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Harrison, her stepfather, Russell Rollins, and her mother, Peggy Rollins.

She is survived by Andy, her husband of 44 years, her two sons, Nathan (Leah) Finn and Patrick (Anita) Finn, and her six grandchildren, Georgia, Baxter, Sophia, Eleanor, Audrey and Fuller.

She is also survived by a brother, Jeff Harrison, three sisters, Resa (Jeff) Hitzing, Pam (Maurice) Brown and Chris (Robbie) Kelly, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

J.R. ‘Robbie’ Murphy

J.R. “Robbie” Murphy, 87, died Tuesday night (Sept. 25, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Joyce Ann Smith

A funeral for Joyce Ann Smith was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Keith Burch officiating.

Burial followed in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mildred H. Medeiros

Mildred H. Medeiros, 92, died Tuesday morning (Sept. 25, 2018) at Bayview Nursing Home following an extended illness.

She was a native of Perry, Fla. but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was a homemaker and attended Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. She also helped start the church ministry at Bayview Nursing Home.

She was the daughter of the late Jessie James Hunter and Georgia Mae Pruitt Connor. She was also preceded in death by her husband Manuel David Medeiros, and a son, Sam Medeiros.

Survivors include her two daughters, Janice and Ronney, of Waycross, and Larinda and Jim of Manor, a son, Pete and Linda of Covina, Calif., a daughter-in-law, Susan of Kingsland, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a brother, Bill Andrews (wife, Ruby), of Crawfordville, Fla., and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 4 in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will begin receiving friends at 3 p.m. at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.