September 26, 2017

Edith Allen Rigdon

Edith Allen Rigdon, 97, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning (Sept. 24, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a short illness.

A native of Brunswick, she lived most of her life in Waycross where she retired as a surgical nurse for Dr. S.W. Clark Jr.

She was a member of Central Baptist Church, CoEd IV Sunday School Class, a 50-year member of the Okefenokee Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 474, Waycross Woman’s Club, National Medical Assistance Organization, United Daughters of the Confederacy and Satilla Care Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Grayson Allen and Sarah Jane Jones Allen, husband, Woodrow Edward Rigdon, son, Willie Edward Rigdon, granddaughter, Lyn Rigdon Coleman, three brothers, Lacy Allen, Clell Allen and Jimmy Allen, and a sister, Lois Fyfe.

Survivors include one daughter, Sarah McClelland (husband, Farrell), of Waycross, one son, Allen Rigdon (wife, Lana), of Waycross, one grandson, Kenneth Edward Rigdon, of Concord, N.C., great-grandchildren, David Coleman Jr., Daniel Clinton Coleman, Laura Cathleen Coleman and Kellie Lyn Coleman, all of Cairo, one brother, Bill Allen, of Waycross, and numerous folks that called her “Mama.”

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The CoEd IV Sunday School Class, Okefenokee Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 474, Satilla Care Auxiliary and Retired Medical Assistants Organization are requested to meet at 1:40 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 201 Ava St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, or Hospice House Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Laverne Youmans

A funeral for Vivian Laverne Crews Youmans was held Monday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Howard officiating.

Burial followed in Pierce Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wesley Crews, Jerry Crews, Danny Cash, Brad Graziadio, Calvin Reid and Dennis Setzer.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Jeffers Hooks

A funeral for Sandra Jeffers Hooks was held Monday morning at Liberty Christian Church with the Rev. Richard Jeffers and the Rev. Freddie Walker officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Joey Hooks, Roddy Hooks, Phillip Ebersole, Michael Jeffers, Richard Jeffers Jr., Trey Jeffers and David Stone.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.