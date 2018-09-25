September 25, 2018

Charles Wayne Carter

Charles Wayne Carter, 65, of Alma, passed away Sunday (Sept. 23, 2018) at the Hospice House after a short illness.

He was born in Alma May 20, 1953 to the late James Wesley Carter and Marie Crosby Carter.

A grandson, Tyler James Carter, and a brother, Raymond Roy Carter, preceded him in death. He was retired as the Alma-Bacon County Fire Chief and was a member of the Alma United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Pamela Reese Carter, of Alma, three children, Charles Wayne Carter Jr. (Melisa), of Alma, Lyn Boyett (Lisa), of St. Marys, and Katie Marie Moore (Trevor), of Alma, five grandchildren, Austin and Leyton Boyett, Matthew and Cody Carter and Liam Whitley, special members of the family, Mary and Larry Turner, of Bickley, and man’s best friend, Junior.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Alma United Methodist Church with the Rev. R. B. Gaskins and the Rev. Allen Hartsfield officiating.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home this evening from 6 to 9 o’clock.

Active pallbearers will be Andre Brinson, Garrett Harvey, Butch Carter, Jack Prescott, Charles Wright, Denny Carroll Taylor, Bruce Porter and Bradley Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Raulerson Hunting Club and Alma-Bacon County Fire and EMS.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Edwinna M. Agyemang

Edwinna Morris Agyemang, 57, of Savannah, formerly of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Sept. 23, 2018) at the Landmark Hospital in Savannah with her husband, Kennedy Agyemang, at her bedside.

She was the daughter of the late Fannie Marshall Morris.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Daniel Eric Wilkinson

Daniel Eric Wilkinson, 39, of Folkston, passed away Monday (Sept. 24, 2018). He was born June 6, 1979 in Tampa, Fla.

He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Penny Murray, his wife, Tiffany Wilkinson, his brother and sister, Ethan Murray and Ashley Lee, his three children Alexis Wilkinson, Damien Wilkinson and trinity Wilkinson, a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Ruby Pearl Washington

A celebration of life for Ruby Pearl Washington was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. James Missionary Baptist Church (The Ridge) Patterson.

Bishop Albert Williams, pastor, delivered words of comfort, “My Citizenship is Not Here.”

Pastor Nathaniel Anderson gave words of encouragement to the family.

Pallbearers were Michale Carr, Richard Burnell Taylor, Larry Grant, Alex DeWayne Taylor, Mark Washington, General Rhem and David Washington.

Honorary pallbearers were Deacon Richard Taylor, Deacon Raymond Lincoln, Deacon Talmadge Washington and Deacon Robert Ashley.

Burial followed in the St. James Cemetery.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of service.

Betty Sue M. Stephens

A funeral for Betty Sue Martin Stephens was held Monday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Stephens Jr. and the Rev. Richard Jeffers officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brian Carter, Britt Carter, Audwin Fluker, Lindsey McCauley, John Stephens III and Eric Wilkes.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Oscar Marvin Harris

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Oscar Marvin Harris, 95, was held Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Derwin Griffin, the Rev. Andy Peacock and the Rev. Monroe Gill.

Interment was in the Laura Chapel Cemetery with military honors conducted by a detachment from Fort Stewart Army Base in Hinesville.

Brittany Crawford Sanders played TAPS.

Active pallbearers were Harris Selph, Conner Selph, Griffin Selph, Paul Harris, Kevin O’Steen and Jamison O’Steen.

Honorary pallbearers were past and present deacons of Laura Chapel Baptist Church, members of the POGO dance group that he had been affiliated with, and members of the Young-at-Heart group.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Britt Thomas Carter

A memorial service for Britt Thomas Carter, 43, of Patterson, took place Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Stanley Luke and Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Tributes were given by his daughter, Bailey Carter, and his cousin, Winn Thomas Morgan.

Burial will follow at a later date in the Patterson Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.