September 25, 2017

Laverne C. Youmans

Vivian Laverne Crews Youmans, 76, of Waycross, died Saturday afternoon (Sept. 23, 2017) at Baptist Village after an extended illness.

She was born in Brantley County to the late Homer Eugene and Nettie Ophelia Walker Crews and was raised in Waycross. She lived in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. most of her life where she worked as a banquet manager for Hilton Hotels and retired in 2007. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Hampton Youmans, two brothers, Marion Eugene Crews and Julian W. Crews, and one sister, Deloris Crews Courson.

Survivors include two daughters, Tricia Parrott-Cash (Danny), of Woodstock, Kim Graziadio (Brad), of Issaquah, Wash.; five grandchildren, Candice Ray Parrott Veteto (Jay), Kyle Parrott, Ryan Parrott, Daniel Ryan English, Christopher William English; two great-grandchildren, Connor Veteto and Madelyn Grace Veteto; four sisters, Janie Gibson, of Waycross, Mary Lou Aldridge, of Dowling Park, Fla., Norma Custer (Ron), of San Antonio, Texas, Irma Reid (Calvin), of Tallahassee, Fla.; two brothers, Wesley Crews (Deniece), of Waycross, and Jerry Crews (Dianne), of Tallahassee, Fla.; special friend Carolyn Aldridge, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral was to be held this morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pierce Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.

Edith Allen Rigdon

Edith Allen Rigdon, 97, died Sunday (Sept. 24, 2017) at the Hospice House Satilla following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Johnnie Broome Deen

BLACKSHEAR — Johnnie Sue Taylor Broome Deen, 92, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday (Sept. 23, 2017) at the Pierce County Nursing Home.

A memorial service will be held Saturday (Sept. 30) at 4 p.m. at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

The family will receive friends in the chapel one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building and Grounds Fund, P.O. Box 127, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Mary J. Rouse

Mary Jacquelene Rouse, 83, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (Sept. 20, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

She was born in Hazlehurst to the late Vernon Rowell and Gladys Rowell. She made Waycross her home for most of her life. She worked as an LPN for Satilla Regional Medical Center and was a member of Williams Chapel Baptist Church.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Rowell, and a sister, Betty Dryden.

She is survived by her husband, Luther T. Rouse Sr., of Waycross, three children, Luther T. Rouse Jr. (wife, Paula), of Waycross, Deborah Rouse, of Waycross, Diane Holland (husband, Jerry), of Blackshear; five grandchildren, Mark Harrell (wife, Maggie), Mandy Lingenfelter (husband, Jamie), Noah Rouse, Rachael Rouse, Bryn Rouse; great-grandchildren, Mattie Lingenfelter, Landon Lingenfelter, Tyler Harrell, Garrett Harrell, Jacquelene Marissa Harrell, Linc Taylor, Ashlynn Taylor; three brothers, Charles Rowell (wife, Patsy), Jerry Rowell (wife, Brenda), Johnny Rowell (wife, Wanda); a sister, June Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral was held Saturday morning in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Loren Bryant officiating. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Linc Taylor, Tyler Harrell and Garrett Harrell.

Jannie ‘Cookie’ Lee

HORTENSE — Jannie “Cookie” Colleen Lee, 86, of Hortense, passed away Thursday evening (Sept. 21, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

Born in Kannapolis, N.C., her parents were Jesse James and Bertha Lefevers Ervin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Lee Sr., two daughters, Karen Lee Goodwin and Teresa Colleen Smith, a son-in-law, Steve Houston, and several brothers and sisters.

She was of the Baptist faith and in 1978 along with her husband and son were the co-founders of Golden Isles Office Equipment where she was the bookkeeper. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, coloring and gardening.

Survivors include her daughter, Tana Lee Houston, of Hortense, her son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Kathy Lee, of Waverly, six grandchildren and their spouses, Jeff Goodwin, Robbie and Beth Lee, Jessie and Rance Clark, Joshua and Alyssa Lee, Jeremy Smith and Lauren and Kevin Eades, five great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation was held Saturday evening at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral was held Sunday afternoon at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Linton officiating. Burial followed in Piney Grove Cemetery in Waycross.

Pallbearers were Wade Lee, Frank Reeves, Eddie Booth, Gregory Booth, Fred Reeves, Stephen Booth and Jeffrey Booth.

Isaac ‘Felton’ Aldridge

HORTENSE — Isaac “Felton” Aldridge, 85, of Hortense, passed away early Tuesday morning (Sept. 19, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

Born in Waycross, he was the son of Lonnie Elmer and Mattie Lee Highsmith Aldridge. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his two oldest sons, Betty Jo Albritton, great-grandson, Browning Cady, and two sisters, Christine Thomas and Iva Lee Aldridge.

He attended Atkinson Church of God of Prophecy and served for four years in The United States Navy, with much of his time aboard the battleship USS Iowa, where he was a fire control officer.

During his time of service, he received the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, the South Korea Veterans Ambassador for Peace Medal which was presented to him by the district commander of American Legion Southeast Georgia at a ceremony in his home on July 14. After leaving the Navy, he took advantage of the GI Bill and took a course in junior accounting at Perry Business School in Brunswick after which he started his long career in insurance business, 20 years of which was with Farm Bureau Insurance and also with Mutual And Life Ins. He was a member of The American Legion.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, the daughter of the late Willie Hugh and Eula Bonds Jenkins, of Halls Chapel community, Lenore Jenkins Aldridge, three sons, Isaac “Ike” Clyde Aldridge, of Warner’s Landing, Lonnie Mathew “Matt” Aldridge, of Waycross, Doyle Lanier Aldridge and Stephanie Dominy, of Atkinson, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two brothers and sisters-in-law, Elmer and Blanche Aldridge, and Clyde and Barbara Aldridge, all of Waycross, one sister, Lou Cadoura (Wayne Caffarel), also of Waycross and several nieces, nephews and other relatives

Visitation was held Thursday evening at Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.

A service was held Friday morning at Greenlawn Mausoleum Chapel at 11 a.m. with Bishop Raymond Willis and the Rev. Hilton Morgan officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were the caring staff of the Okefenokee EMS.

Military honors were given by the United States Navy.

Jo Ann Mueller

Jo Ann Mueller, 72, of Waycross, passed away Friday (Sept. 22, 2017) in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born Feb. 28, 1945 in Slayton, Texas to the late Leonard P. Williams and Cathryn Howell Williams. She was a feisty, spunky lady.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Mueller.

She is survived by her children, Lenora Jo (Fred) Dube, Ronnie Lynn (Cindy) Johnson, Brian Lee Johnson, a brother, David P. (Lynn) Williams, and three grandchildren, Zachary Rae Johnson, Jude Johnson, Kobi Lynn Lucree.

Memorialization is by cremation.

James ‘Bud’ Wade Sr.

ALMA — James A. “Bud” Wade Sr., 79, of Alma, passed away Friday (Sept. 22, 2017) at Bacon County Hospital after an extended illness.

He was born Nov. 4, 1937 in Bacon County to the late Claude Milton Wade and Theresa Moore Wade and was also preceded in death by a brother, Danny Wade.

He was a avid family man, farmer, hunter and fisherman and was a member of Corinth Free Will Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Jane Bates Wade, of Alma, four children, Jimmy Wade (Carol), of Augusta, Jeff Wade (Gail), of Waycross, Gina Spires (Len), of Alma, and Julie Coley (Lane), of Cobbtown, two brothers, Kenny Wade and Dorsey Wade (Glenise), of Alma, two sisters, Virginia Dubberly, of Dothan, Ala., and Jan Osteen (Marcus), of Alma, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral was held Sunday in the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. Ron Sweat and the Rev. Josh Horton officiating. Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in honor of James Wade to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Active pallbearers were Blake Spires, Jacob Spires, Adam Coley, Aaron Coley, Noah Coley and Brent Wade. Honorary pallbearers were Benny Carter, Dan Boatright, Larry Barnes, Neil White Sr., James Howard Johnson, Charles Peacock, Ernest Barber, Coye Bowen and Edward White.

Deloris Brooks

Deloris Brooks passed away Sunday (Sept. 24, 2017) after an extended illness.

A memorial service we held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

