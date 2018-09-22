September 22, 2018

Eva W. Jemison

Eva Williams Jemison, 93, had a peaceful homegoing Sept. 9. She was the fourth child of Jack and Ethel Williams Sr., of Waycross. Eva graduated from Agnes Scott and joined her father’s newspaper, the Waycross Journal-Herald, as a society page writer.

She moved to Memphis, Tenn., to teach at Miss Lee’s School of Childhood, run by her Aunt Eva, on Peabody Street. Eva met and married Bill Jemison of Memphis. They had three children and more than 60 wonderful years of marriage.

Eva loved the Lord Jesus Christ, her family and serving in a variety of organizations. Involvements included Les Passees, the Founding President of Parkdale Garden Club, president of The Fine Arts Club, deacon and president of the Women of the Church at Lindenwood Christian, member of Second Presbyterian Church, an early member of the Emmaus Community, and being a nationally certified flower judge.

She was famous for gifts and bouquets from her garden. Eva will be remembered best for her sweet and gracious demeanor and sparkling countenance, which led many to proclaim her “the Sweetheart of the Village at Germantown!”

Eva was predeceased by husband, Bill, and her siblings, Jack Williams Jr. (Margaret), of Waycross, Ruth Lines (Julian), of New York, N.Y., Betty Mayo (Charlie), of Waycross; and in-laws, Frank Jemison, Dr. Jack Jemison (Jan) and Bob Thierman of Memphis.

She leaves behind her children, Lee McFarlane (Graham), Bill Jemison (Julie), and Gay Rhodes (Mike); and her dear sisters-in-law, Peggy Jemison Bodine and Joy Thierman Nichols (Sam).

She had eight grandchildren, Joshua, Ben and Sam McFarlane, Bill, David and George Jemison, Michael Rhodes and Katie Davidson.

Eva also had 12 adorable great-grandchildren, and 14 amazing nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Jemison’s funeral was held Sept. 13 at Memorial Park Funeral Home, Memphis.

Interment followed at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials should be sent to Second Presbyterian Church. Memphis, World Missions, or Community Bible Church of Cutoff, Louisiana, pastored by Eva’s son, Bill Jemison.

Britt Thomas Carter

Britt Thomas Carter, 43, of Patterson, died Thursday evening (Sept. 20, 2018) at his residence following a short illness.

Born Feb. 13, 1975 in Waycross, he was a lifelong resident of Pierce County. He was a graduate of Pierce County High School and was a self-employed contractor in the Brunswick and St. Marys areas, working closely with Sawyer and Associates. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, the Rev. Clyde and Doris Thomas and Ward and Beatrice Carter, and aunt, Glenda Carter.

Survivors include his three children, Bailey Jane Carter and Thomas Lane Carter, both of Tifton, and Chase Winn Carter, of Hoboken; his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Tasha Ammons, of Tifton; his mother, Sylvia Thomas Weathers, of Patterson; his father, Jimmy D. Carter, of Pierce County; his brother, Blake Carter, of Patterson; his nephew, Seth Carter (wife, Leigh Ann), of Blackshear; his aunts and uncles, Clydia T. Bennett (husband, Keith), of Alma, Mollie T. Morgan (husband, Gil), of Douglas, Marilyn Chancey (husband, Glynn), of Blackshear, Laverne Waters, of Blackshear, Lloyd Carter, of Waycross, and Tracy Carter (wife, Wanda), of Blackshear; his step-father, Danny C. Weathers, of Byron; a special cousin, Vicki Carter White (husband, Steve), of Waycross; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will take place Monday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date in the Patterson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Sue M. Stephens

Betty Sue Martin Stephens, 85, ended her journey on earth and went home to meet her Heavenly Savior on Thursday (Sept. 20, 2018) where she was reunited with her loving husband, the Rev. John Lewis Stephens Sr.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and retired from Satilla Care Center as a nurse in 1994. She was a member of Emerson Park Full Gospel Center. She had a love for music and started playing the piano in church at the age of 13. She continued to share her gift of music until the end of her life by accompanying the Baptist Village choir.

She was a daughter of the late R.M. Martin and Frances Griffin Martin. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Benji McCauley, and her two sisters, Dorothy McGowan and Marie Prickett.

She is survived by two daughters, Glenda McCauley, of Waycross, and Janice Carter (Buddy), of Waycross; one son, the Rev. John Stephens Jr. (Tammy), of Waycross; eight grandchildren, Angela McCauley, Lindsey McCauley (Paula), Brian Carter (Carrie), Britt Carter (Lara), Kellyn Carter Wilkes (Eric), John Stephens III (fiancée, Taylor West), Kristin Stephens and Hayley Stephens; six great-grandchildren, Hannah McCauley, Kimberlyn McCauley, Knowlton Carter, Wylder Wilkes, Audwin Fluker, and one on the way, Anniston Stephens; and a special cousin, Lamar Howard, of Lithia Springs.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Gloria Carswell James

Gloria Carswell James, 75, of Blackshear, died Friday morning (Sept. 21, 2018) at Harborview Satilla after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Helen Crews Raulerson

Helen Crews Bell Raulerson, 71, died Thursday (Sept. 20, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla of Waycross after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Hoboken on Feb. 20, 1947 to Lloyd William and Eula Brooks Crews. She was also preceded in death by siblings Oradel, Eldon, Mary Lou, Fannie, Eugene, Liz and Myra, and a grandson, Brent.

She was a 1965 graduate of Hoboken High School and Ware Technical School. She worked as a hair dresser and in retail sales but mostly enjoyed being called Nanny. She was a member of Hoboken Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby Raulerson, of Waycross; her daughter, Heather Thomas (husband, Cecil), of Waycross; granddaughters, Emma and Kate Thomas and Jadee McCloskey (husband, Jonathan); great-grandchildren, Jared and Jameson; her sister, Reba Rush, of Waycross; and many nieces and nephews; one aunt and two uncles; a step-daughter Shannon Thornton (husband, David), of Blackshear; a step-son, Tommy Raulerson, of South Carolina.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Hoboken Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 Sunday at the funeral home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Betty VaNorden

Betty VaNorden, 82, died Friday morning (Sept. 21, 2018) at the Tebeau House after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Irma Jean M. Melton

A funeral for Irma Jean McKay Melton was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Rowell and the Rev. Jake Baum officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Adam Strickland, Evan Strickland, Chad Hanchey, Matthew Strickland, Jimbo Schubert, Randy Moody and Eric Mixon.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Eddie Wayne Sinclair

OFFERMAN — The funeral for Eddie Wayne Sinclair, 68, was held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Offerman Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. James Lightsey and the Rev. I.B. Boyette.

Interment was in the Offerman Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Dennis Hughes, Robert Thornton, Jeremy Clark, Curt Sinclair, Johnny Clark and Jimmy Douberly.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Jean Harris

A funeral for Shirley Jean Cox Harris was held Friday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chris Padgett officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.