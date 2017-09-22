September 22, 2017

Nancy Sceals Dobson

A memorial service was held Saturday at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home for Nancy Renee Sceals Dobson, 49, of Nashville, Tenn.

She passed away Sept. 10, 2017.

The Rev. Scott Brown officiated the service. Interment was in Wyly Cemetery.

Luff Bowen Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

She was born Jan. 31, 1968 in Douglas. She graduated Waverly Center High School and attended Belmont University.

She was the daughter of L.M. and Barbara Brantley Sceals (formerly of Waycross), of Waverly, Tenn.

Survivors include, in addition to her parents, one daughter, Justice Dobson, of Nashville, two brothers, Jerry Sceals, of Waverly, and Barry Sceals (Valerie), of Brownsville, a very close friend, Bill Fink, of Nashville, nieces and nephew, Brittany Sceals, Tiffany Sceals, and Vann, Ann Marie and Alex Sceals, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

James Earnest Lacy

A celebration of life service for James Earnest Lacy, 64, of Homerville, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, Forest Avenue, Homerville, with Pastor Glen King offering words of comfort.

He was born Dec. 13, 1952 in Homerville to the late Ardelphus Lacy Sr. and Alice Williams Lacy. He received his formal education in the Homerville public school system where he attended Homerville Elementary and Homerville High School.

He was baptized at an early age at Antioch Baptist Church under the auspices of the Rev. J.H. Sanders. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he was deployed to Vietnam and was awarded the Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Services Medal with Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Combat Infantryman’s Badge.

He was a free spirit. He loved life and enjoyed both family and friends. He also loved music and had several favorites, The Canton Spirituals, The Mighty Cloud of Joy and Tupac being the top of his list.

During his union with the late Betty Lacy, four children were born, April, Herbert, Shonda and Latoya.

He departed this life Sunday (Sept. 17, 2017) at Clinch Memorial Hospital, Homerville, after a brief illness. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ardelphus Lacy Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory include four children, April, Herbert, Shonda and Latoya Lacy, a brother, Christopher Smith (Audrey), three sisters, Marilyn Lacey (Al Williams), Sheila Bishop and Lavern Glover, 22 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 2 p.m until the hour of service.

Interment will be in Pine Forest Cemetery with military honors.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home of Homerville.

Jack E. Roddenberry

FOLKSTON — Jack Edward Roddenberry, 75, of Folkston, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 20, 2017) at his residence.

He was born Dec. 1, 1941 in Charlton County to the late James Gadson Roddenberry and Bernice Flora Chesser Roddenberry.

He was an original employee with Union Camp Corp. in Folkston until his retirement. He was a member of the Folkston Masonic Lodge F&AM No. 196.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy King Roddenberry, three brothers, Clayton “Babe” Roddenberry, Barney Roddenberry and Gadson Roddenberry, and a sister, Betty Owens.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Roddenberry, two sons, James Edward Roddenberry and John Derrick (Tonya) Roddenberry, a daughter, Rebecca Jean (Al) Moore, two step-daughters, Connie (Buzz) Allen and Glenda (Charlie) Hobbs, six sisters, Doris (Allen) Lloyd, Katherine Lett, Debbie Todd, Latrelle (Kyle) McDowell, Judy (Reavis) Drury and Sheila (Tommy) Carter, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at his home at 314 James G. Roddenberry Road, Folkston, beginning at 6 o’clock this evening.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Philadelphia Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Sardis Cemetery with full Masonic rites.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood St., Folkston.

Nellie Joe Taylor

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Nellie Joe “Peggy” Taylor, 84, was held Thursday at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Tim Rowell and the Rev. Daniel Harris.

Interment was in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Tommy Brown, Tommy Lee, Carlos Leggett, Earl Strickland, DeWitt Walker and Terry Herrin with Mrs. Taylor’s grandchildren escorting her casket.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.