September 21, 2018

Shirley Jean Cox Harris

Shirley Jean Cox Harris, 72, of Waycross, entered into eternal rest Tuesday morning (Sept. 18, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Otis Cox and Hazel Howard Dixon and made Waycross her home for most of her life.

She was a great family woman giving anytime she had to her family by cooking or babysitting whenever she was called. She was a loving woman who enjoyed reading, sewing and was a member of Grace Chapel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Donnie Cox and Otis Cox Jr., and three great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Harris, of Waycross; five daughters, Laura Ann Higgins, of Boone, N.C., Lisa Jo Justice (husband, James), of Waycross, Tammy Bechiom (husband, Jerry Lariscy Jr.), of Blackshear, Lannie Bechiom, of Waycross, Wendy Sheffield (husband, James), of Waycross; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Barbara Caudill, of Jacksonville, Fla., Elaine Thompson (husband, Eric), of Waycross, Gail Lee, of Waycross, Joyce Roland (husband, Johnny), of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Cord Reed Basile

Cord Reed Basile, 51, died Tuesday (Sept. 18, 2018) at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was a native of Brantley County and was living in Crawfordville, Fla. He was a regional operations and maintenance manager with J&J Worldwide Services. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association.

He was the son of the late Anthony Basile and Wanda Lee Durvin. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tony Carneal, and an uncle, Dennis Basile.

Survivors include his wife, Christina Basile, of Crawfordville, Fla.; two children, Tiffany Basile, of Tallahasse, Fla., and Joshua Peter Basile, of Crawfordville, Fla.; a grandchild, Kaydence Braylee White, of Tallahassee, Fla.; a sister, Toni Valentine, of Atlanta; three aunts, Gail D. Law (husband, Don), of Tampa, Fla., Leisa Mitchell (husband, Gordon), of Waynesville, and Sheila Shuman (husband, Joey), of Hoboken; an uncle, Travis Griffin (wife, Naomi), of Hoboken; cousins, Kennon Basile, of Waycross, Jerrel Basile, of Waycross, and Monica Pinnel (husband, John), of Tampa, Fla.; and several other cousins.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his honor to the charity of one’s choice.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Britt Thomas Carter

Britt Thomas Carter, 43, of Patterson, died Thursday afternoon (Sept. 20, 2018) at his residence following a short illness.

Helen Crews Raulerson

Helen Crews Bell Raulerson, 71, died Thursday evening (Sept. 20, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

Betty Sue M. Stephens

Betty Sue Martin Stephens, 85, died Thursday evening (Sept. 20, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a short illness.

Timothy J. Harris

Timothy Jerome Harris, 50, the son of the late Frank and Annie Lee Harris, died Thursday afternoon (Sept. 20, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross after an illness.

James C. Proctor

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for James Charles “Jim” Proctor, 75, was held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock from the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Mike Gill and Mrs. Hayley Proctor Yawn.

Interment was in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Joseph Yawn, David Bennett, Jim Proctor, Tony Lenomon, Nathan Proctor and Mike Gill.

