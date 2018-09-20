September 20, 2018

Joseph D. Lee Jr.

A celebration of life service for Joseph Daniel Lee Jr., 86, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 110 Pittman St., with the church pastor, the Rev. Johnny Arnold, offering words of comfort.

Friends are being received at the Lee residence, 1974 Buchannon St.

Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church from 1:30 p.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery with military honors.

He was born Aug. 23, 1932 in Ambrose to the late Joseph D. Lee Sr. and Pearl Spann Lee. He received his formal education from the Coffee County Public School System after which he became a military man. Following his enlistment in the U.S. Army he relocated to New York City and finally to New Jersey.

He was a postal service employee in New Jersey until he retired.

He met Mildred Baker and in 1997 they married. Also in that year they moved to Waycross and became members of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. He served faithfully until his health began to fail.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his children, Ronald, Denise and Anthony.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Mildred B. Lee; children, Clara (the Rev. L.C.), of Tifton, Joseph III, of Fitzgerald, Alvin (Zenith), of Atlanta, Aaron (Sheryl), of New York, Terry (Maxine), of North Carolina, and Gwendolyn, of Atlanta; brother, John Lee (Leola), of New Jersey; sisters-in-law, Marie Lee, of Virginia, Clarittia Boney (Harry), Carrie Brown, of Tifton, Evelyn Oliver (Ed), of Tennessee, Viola Stephens (Greg), of Milledgeville; brother-in-law, Gene Hawkins; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Styna R. Broadnax

Styna Rebecca Broadnax, 92, formerly of Blackshear, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday (Sept. 18, 2018) in Atlanta.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Mother Nona Kitchen

A homegoing celebration for Mother Nona Pearl Harris Kitchen will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of God Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John A. Moss is pastor and Bishop Harry S. Grayson, pastor of Messias Temple Church in Ypsilanti, Mich., will offer words of comfort.

Friends are being received at the Kitchen home, 1420 Myers Ave., and at Church of Christ Written in Heaven on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

She was born Oct. 16, 1932 in Blackshear to the late Elder Charles Moore Harris and Mother Cleora Hyler Harris. She was the second oldest child of 13 children. She grew up in Blackshear where she received her formal education from the Blackshear Public School System, graduating from Lee Street High School with honors and was homecoming queen.

Mother Nona gave her life to the Lord at an early age under the pastorate of the late Senior Bishop Albert Hill Sr. at First Born Church of the Living God in Blackshear. Her training for a lifetime of Christian service began there.

She later attended Hebron Temple Church of the Apostolic Faith in Blackshear ( a family church built by her maternal grandfather) under Pastor Frank R. Robinson.

In 1951, she met and later married Minster Alex Kitchen of Waycross. Shorty thereafter, they moved to the great state of Michigan.

Mother Nona’s personality, her voice, her laughter (which was like no other), her warm tight hugs, her pure joy and delight in life, her love for God, her love for all her family and friends was genuine. She was a true woman of God, with grace and class.

In Mt. Clemens, Mich., at Bethlehem Temple Church, she continued her Kingdom work where she served as a Sunday School teacher, choir director, missionary chairlady and the assistant pastor’s wife.

She also served as ministers wives chairlady and assistant missionary chairlady of Northern District Council of Michigan of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World (P.A.W).

She was the First Lady of Zion Tabernacle Church in Port Huron, Mich. until 1991. Mother Nona and her husband moved back to Georgia in 1991.

They continued serving the Lord as a couple, until her husband passed in 1997. She was a member of Greater St. James Church in Screven where Suffragan Bishop Arthur D. Green was her pastor.

Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her husband, Elder Alex Kitchen, a son, James Edwin, a daughter, Cheryl Lanette, a sister, Laura M. Samuels, four brothers, Herbert Lee, Clinton Lavon, Elder Robert Lee and Charles Henry.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Beverly Pearl, Gilbert Nathaniel, Jerome Andrew, Steven Alexander (Kiera), Susan Cleora, Sandra, Segred Elaine (Bradford); grandchildren, Cedric (Stacey), Grace Mari, Jennifer (Jon), Christopher (Sadie), Andrea (Tony), Rhea (Ian), Sean (Tiffany), Garrett, Trevor, Justin, Devin, Zachary and Nikole Nona; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Alfred Harris, Eddie James Harris (Mary), David Harris, Thelmarie Howard, Phyllis Shaw, First Lady SueNell O’Neal (Pastor John) and First Lady Mary Grayson (Bishop Harry S.); brothers-in-law, Deacon Arthur D. Samuel and John Kitchen; sister-in-law, Eva Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Ruby Pearl Washington

Proactive and Reactive Light

The different realms to which we are born —

The different garbs we all must adorn —

The different paths we are destined to take —

On the different journeys we must make —

The different loves we must encounter —

Makes the journey more full and rounder —

But from one light and from one source —

We all emerge from God of course.

The light of Ruby Pearl Washington emerged on May 26, 1952.

Born the 10th child of 12 to Christopher and Willie Lee Washington, Ruby believed that one must fight for their rightful position and role in such a large family. She sought out ways to establish, navigate and to protect her role through her reasoning, deeds and actions. She was both proactive and reactive. She was persistent, determined and outspoken. However, she was never combative or strongly contentious. She was steadfast, matter of fact and kind in all her assertions. She never gave in to the pressures of others if she believed she was right. Her fighting spirit developed early and transferred to many areas of her life.

She grew up on a farm in rural Georgia where she learned and extolled the benefits of hard work, neighbor helping neighbor and a fierce passion for the glory of nature.

She possessed a strong penchant for shunning the spotlight regarding accolades, awards commendations or even compliments. She was never one to hang her passion on ceremony or pageantry. She wore a quiet vitality for friendships and kinships. When spirits were low, she lifted them. When esteem seemed lacking, she encouraged. When there was sorrow, she consoled. With these qualities, she fought for her place at school as well.

She attended elementary school at the Pierce County Training School, Patterson. Later she attended Lee Street High School in Blackshear and Patterson High School. She was popular because she was loyal and possessed a spiritual wisdom upon which some of her friends depended. She was unapologetically straightforward, honest and pointed. She managed this without judgment or sanctimony. She was well respected and comfortable in this role. She was unconditionally supportive.

Her spiritually blossomed as she matured. But the foundation of her spirit was rooted and nurtured at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Patterson. She attended Sunday School, church services and special events at St. James and other area church establishments. She participated in holiday pageants and attended district association meetings. This training helped to shape her spiritual beliefs and practices for life.

Created as a creature of Divine Creativity, her passion for photography began in middle grades. She possessed a special way of interacting with people and objects and begin to capture their essence through her lens. She had an intense intuition for communicating powerful expressions with her lens that only her eye could capture.

From these humble beginnings, she became photographer extraordinaire. She attended photography school in Miami, Fla., and New York City. Upon completion, she was hired by the New York Times in the photo lab area of the picture desk. Her desire was to become a staff photographer. She persisted in her pursuit and became the first black woman New York Times staff photographer.

One of her colleagues said, “Ruby had a unique vision – a way of looking at various subjects she photographed, showing a truth and a compassion for those in her work. She had an integrity and strength that showed as well in her photography from the wide range of assignments she covered for the paper.”

Areas she covered were real estate, press conferences, political and social activities, human relations, visiting foreign leaders, fashion, human interest and especially capturing the arts in music and dance.

“She excelled in all she covered and did it with dignity and respect.” (Marilynn K. Yee)

Working with the New York Times was her pride and joy. She realized that her journey was not a solo one. Upon many occasions she spoke of numerous colleagues who supported her along the way. One such individual she described as a mentor and friend was Bill Cunningham, a fellow staff photographer who specialized in fashion photography.

She received numerous prestigious awards and citations for her 40 years body of work. Although she was grateful for the recognition, her laser focus was always the quality of her work. Along with others, she assisted in the care of a fellow New York Times staff photographer Dith Pran.

Even in her own illness, she carried herself with dignity and calm. She had a zest for the beauty in life even under perilous circumstances. Few can claim such courage and clarity of being — This is a gift.

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Ruby Pearl Washington

Luminous white light converging

Between the brilliance of

Iridescent portals–rendering them wide

A soul is called home–taking its flight

Into the Kingdom of Heaven

And the bell tolled

For Ruby Pearl Washington, the bell tolled Wednesday (Sept. 12, 2018) when Ruby Pearl Washington bid her final adieu on earth and was welcomed by the universal heavenly angels.

She was wed to Arthur Coppedge. They produced one child, Courtney. Arthur preceded Ruby in death. Preceding her in death also are her parents, Christopher and Willie Lee Washington, four brothers, Chris, Albert, David, Jonathan, and one sister, Bessie.

She leaves behind an indelible legacy of historical and personal significance in both her personal and professional life. Those who cherish her most and will hold her dearly are: A loving and devoted daughter, Courtney Coppedge, Brooklyn, N.Y.; five sisters, Louisa Taylor, Patterson, Rebecca Washington, Patterson, Beulah Brown, Statesboro, Sylvia Johnson, Atlanta, Freddie Washington, Brooklyn, N.Y.; one brother, Isaiah Washington, Patterson; one sister-in-law, Linda Washington, Dale City, Va.; one brother-in-law, Richard Taylor, Patterson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; and the grateful and supportive staff of the New York Times.

The family will receive friends at 5608 Aarons Way, Patterson, the home house.

A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. James (on the Ridge) Missionary Baptist Church in Patterson. Bishop Albert Williams, pastor, will offer words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the St. James (on the Ridge) Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Dickerson Sr.

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Charles Richard Dickerson Sr., 76, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating was Brother Jerry Weathersby.

Interment was in the Waters Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Richie Dickerson Jr., Bubba Davis, Wayne Davis, John Sanders, John Varnes and D.J. Burch.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Nettie Aycock Ammons

A funeral for Nettie Aycock Ammons was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donald L. Aycock officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gary Johnson, Lamar Johnson, Steve Johnson, Rya King, Dylan Ranew and Jared Ranew.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

William Kaleab Hinson

A funeral for William Kaleab “Will” Hinson was held Wednesday morning at Kettle Creek Church with the Rev. Jonathan Smith and the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dustin Gillis, Mason Harrell, Michael Harrell, Dylan Hinson, Shane Hinson and Matthew Lunsford.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Ware County High School class of 1997, CFC and the Unison Group.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Richard R. Perkins Sr.

A funeral for Richard Reginald Perkins Sr. was held Wednesday afternoon at Pentecostals of Waycross with the Rev. Richard Gifford officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Colton Drury, Wayne Flake, Clint Floyd, Derrick Lee, Reggie Lee, Austin Perkins, Jamey Perkins and Jose Perkins.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.