September 20, 2017

Isaac ‘Felton’ Aldridge

HORTENSE — Isaac “Felton” Aldridge, 85, of Hortense, passed away early Tuesday morning (Sept. 19, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening at Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta, starting at 6 o’clock.

A service will be held Friday morning at the Greenlawn Mausoleum Chapel at 11 o’clock with Bishop Raymond Willis and the Rev. Hilton Morgan officiating.

Military honors will be provided by a contingent from the United States Navy.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com