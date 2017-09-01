September 2, 2017

Richard Allen Groover

Richard Groover, 72, of Hoboken, died Thursday (Aug. 31, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

He made Hoboken his home for the majority of his life. He worked as a truck driver and was a member of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing his guitar and riding his motorcycle.

He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton Lee and Marie Guy Lee, and his wife, Shirley Harris Groover.

Survivors are his companion, Marilyn Atkinson, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his adopted sister, Linda Lee Henderson (husband, Wayne), of Hoboken; two nieces, Michelle Dixon, of Hoboken, Danielle Oore, of Tennessee; a nephew, Ronnie Martin, of Hoboken; his cousins, Bea Davis (husband, Glenn), of Waycross, Maryann Anderson (husband, Wayne), of Waycross, Billy Guy (wife, Brenda), of Adairsville, James Guy (wife, Sandra), of Dallas, Ga., Johnny Guy (wife, Brenda), of Fargo, Travis Guy, of Waycross, Tony Guy, of Waycross; two brothers-in-law, Thomas Harris, of Hoboken, Bimbo Harris, of Hoboken; a sister-in-law, Helen Ledford, of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and numerous other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. today in Mars Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The family is gathering at the home of Bea and Glenn Davis, 5714 Central Ave., Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert A. Griffin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Robert Alvin “Bobby” Griffin, 80, of Blackshear, passed away Friday (Sept. 1, 2017) at Specialty Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born in Memphis, Tenn., on May 28, 1937, he lived in Pierce and Ware counties all of his life. He was a 1955 graduate of Waycross High School and was retired from CSX Transportation where he was a conductor.

He was a former member of the Elks Lodge and the Waycross Shriners and was a member of the Okefenokee Country Club and Jamestown Baptist Church where he was in the Faithful Followers Sunday School Class.

He was a son of the late Robert Evan and Ida Lou Dykes Griffin.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Luke Griffin, of Blackshear; a son, Scott Griffin, of Blackshear; a sister and brother-in-law, Jenny and Donald McClain, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; a brother, John T. Griffin, of Waycross; a brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Scarlett Luke, of Blackshear; a grandson, Jackson Griffin; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

The family kindly requests members of the Faithful Followers Sunday School Class to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to Jamestown Baptist Church Family Life Center Building Fund, 3800 ABC Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Lavada Clark Gillis

A funeral for Lavada Jane Clark Gillis was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dee Meadows and Patricia Williford officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.