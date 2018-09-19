September 19, 2018

James Charles Proctor

BLACKSHEAR — James Charles “Jim” Proctor, 75, passed away Monday (Sept. 17, 2018) at Harborview of Pierce County Nursing Home.

Born in Blackshear Feb. 2, 1943, he lived in Washington, D.C. for many years before moving back to Pierce County 13 years ago following his retirement. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and was retired from Safe Way where he had been a merchandiser director.

He was an avid golfer all along the east coast and had worked at Lakeview Golf Club as a marshal.

He was a son of the late Charles Edwin and Sara Ellen Murphy Proctor. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Larry Joseph Proctor.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Lois LaVonne Groover Proctor, of Blackshear, a son and daughter-in-law, James Charles “Jim” and Brooke Proctor II, of Dallas, Texas, a brother, Walter George “W.G.” (Helen) Proctor, of Heathsville, Va., two grandchildren, Kylie Raya Proctor and Nathan Stone Proctor, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Irma Jean M. Melton

Irma Jean McKay Melton, 82, of Waycross, died Monday afternoon (Sept. 17, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was born in Ware County to the late Archie Carl McKay and Estelle Sammons McKay. She made Waycross and Brantley County her home for her entire life.

She was a graduate of Wacona High School and worked at JC Penney after graduation. However, once she married, she became a homemaker and her sole focus was her husband and raising her children.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Waycross.

She enjoyed fishing, camping and cooking. She loved spending time with her best friend, Lorraine. More than anything she will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who was a wonderful provider at all times for her family.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emery Ala Melton.

She is survived by her daughters, Molly Rowland (husband, Johnny), of Waycross, Suzanne Schery (husband, Chad), of Waycross, Judy Mixon, of Waycross, Cynthia Goebel, of Waycross, and Melinda Burkhart (husband, John), of Waynesville; eight grandchildren, Ashley Melton, Raleigh Rowland, Scott Rowland, Adam Strickland (wife, Ashley), Evan Strickland (wife, Kiesha), Chad Hanchey (wife, Brittany), Erin Mixon and Eric Mixon; 14 great-grandchildren, Kassie Chuop, Carter Hanchey, Ally Strickland, Shawn White, Payton Hanchey, Madison Hanchey, Noah Mixon, Asher Strickland, Easton Strickland, Parker Hanchey, Avery Strickland, Piper Hanchey, Addison Strickland and Matthew Mixon; two sisters, Doris McDade, of Brunswick, and Linda Strickland, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley Jean Cox Harris

Shirley Jean Cox Harris, 72, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Sept. 18, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home

Oscar Marvin Harris

Oscar Marvin Harris, 95, of Patterson, passed away Monday (Sept. 17, 2018) at the Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Born in Patterson Nov. 11, 1922, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He was a World War II wounded combat Army veteran receiving the Purple Heart for his injuries.

He retired from the U.S. Postal Service where he had been a rural mail carrier. Coming from a hardworking generation, he also farmed, built houses and did woodworking projects. Later in life he went into the restaurant business opening Otter Creek Restaurant which is a local favorite to this day. He was a former county commissioner for his district and was a member of Laura Chapel Baptist Church where he was a deacon.

He was a devoted family man and loved to have family dinners and gatherings. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy.

He and his late wife, Nada, enjoyed traveling — trips to the mountains and cruises were always a favorite. Back in the day, you could find them square dancing on weekends when they weren’t traveling.

He was a true people person — he never met a stranger and was always ready to help someone in need. He had a true love for children and was always giving them things he had made — always with their mother’s permission.

He was a son of the late William Hartridge and Mary L. Kimbrell Harris. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nada Alzenith Roundtree Harris, three brothers, Delmas “Bud” Harris, Elvie “Babe” Harris and Vernon Harris, three sisters-in-law, Sarah Harris, Frances Harris and Inez Harris, and a brother-in-law, Eddie Hill.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Conrad Thornton, of Patterson; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Rhonda Harris, of Patterson; a sister, Inez Hill, of Patterson; a brother, Dewey Harris, of Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren, Alisa and Kevin O’Steen, Harris and Ellen Selph, Robin and Herbert Barber, and Paul and Danielle Harris; seven great-grandchildren, Ashlee and Tyler Todd, Jamison O’Steen, Conner Selph, Griffin Selph, Devyn and Demetrius Mercer, Chandler Turner and Massey Harris; a great-great-grandchild, Kinzlee Mercer; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Pearson-Dial Chapel.

A private burial with military honors will be held at the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests deacons of Laura Chapel Baptist Church and their spouse serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 on Friday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to St. Jude, www.stjude.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Lynn Snyder

A funeral for Lynn Snyder was held Tuesday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Young officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Matthew Holmes, Kyle Lee, Ricky McLoud, Michael Rose, Larry Dixon and Bubba Holmes.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James C. McNease Jr.

A graveside service for James Curtis “Fred” McNease Jr. was held Tuesday morning at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Ron Knapp officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Judy Grantham King

A funeral for Judy Grantham King was held Tuesday morning at Victory Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Adam Henderson officiating.

Burial followed in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ronnie Curl, Nathan Grantham, Ray Jackson, Tony Jackson, Don King and Phillip King.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were active and retired school bus drivers for the Ware County Board of Education.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.