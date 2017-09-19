September 19, 2017

Vera Ruth M. Norman

BRISTOL — Vera Ruth Manders Norman, 87, of Bristol, passed away Sunday afternoon (Sept. 17, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Ellijay Jan. 30, 1930, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a homemaker and enjoyed reading, playing solitaire, fishing and shopping. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

She was a daughter of the late William Henry and Beulah Mae West Manders. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lawton Norman, two daughters, Gwen Christopher and Tina Luke, a grandson, Joey Norman Jr., a sister, Berniece Murray, and four brothers, Earl Manders, James Manders, Roy Manders and Paul Manders.

Survivors include four daughters, Barbara Walker, of Florida, Nancy (Steve) Carter, of Mershon, Marian (Ed) Crew, of North Carolina, and Alice (Lonnie) Strickland, of Winder; two sons, Marvin (Pat) Norman of Hoboken, and Robert Norman, of Bristol; seven sisters, Eula Mae Miller, of Blackshear, Eunice Pittman, of Indian Head, Md., Katie Goble, of Blackshear, Lucy (Nick) Rodriquez, of San Diego, Calif., Susie Kurtz, of Ray City, Katherine Carter, of St. George, and Annette Manders, of Marietta; three brothers, Eugene (Louvenia) Manders, of Hoboken, Cecil (Norma Jean) Manders, of Blackshear, and Johnny (Vernell) Manders, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Juanita Manders, of Blackshear; 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Willie Mae Durrence

JESUP —Willie Mae Lindler Durrence, 96, of Jesup, died Saturday (Sept. 16, 2017) in Baptist Village of Waycross.

The Emanuel County native lived 68 years in Wayne County and was a faithful and loving member of Jesup Primitive Baptist Church. She was remembered as a Godly lady, devoted mother and wife who was helpful to everyone when she worked as a cashier with Winn Dixie Grocery Store.

Making quilts and crocheting in her home will always be a fond remembrance to those who visited and stitched with her. Her senior years were spent making friends at Baptist Village.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Blanton “H.B.” Durrence.

Survivors are two daughters, Sandra (Kirby) Bryant, of Jesup, Wanda Sue (Rickey), Anderson of Glennville, three sons, Elder W.H. “Bill” (Vanna) Durrence, of Brooklet, David (Jane) Durrence, of Waycross, Dennis (Latrelle) Durrence, of Jesup, 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral was scheduled for this morning at 11 o’clock at Jesup Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Keith Tillman and Elder W.H. Durrence officiating.

Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Beards Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Glennville.

Active pallbearers will be her family.

Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Jesup Primitive Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service at the church.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

Barry Windsor Nichols

Barry Windsor Nichols, 56, died Saturday morning (Sept. 16, 2017) at his residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

He was born in Columbus but resided in Waycross most of his life. He was formerly employed with Wells Cargo of Waycross.

He was a son of the late Emory Vestal Nichols Sr. and Alyce Patti Dean Nichols.

He is survived by three brothers, David Eric Nichols (wife, Karen), of Nicholls, Dean Nichols (wife, Patti), of Tampa, Fla., and Vestal Nichols (wife, Jean), of Bakersfield, Calif., and a special friend, Karen McCarthy, of Waycross.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Nellie Joe ‘Peggy’ Manning Taylor

JESUP — Nellie Joe “Peggy” Manning Taylor, 84, of Patterson, passed away late Sunday evening (Sept. 17, 2017) at Wayne Memorial Hospital following a short illness.

Born in Hortense Oct. 26, 1932, she lived in Pierce and Brantley counties most of her married life. She worked for the Pierce County Board of Education for many years in the cafeterias and as a substitute teacher. She loved to read, can fruits and vegetables and watch sports — racing, football and baseball.

She was a two-time cancer survivor, was an adopted mother to many of her children’s friends and dearly loved her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Laura Chapel Baptist Church

She was the daughter of the late James David and Annabelle Dial Manning. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, John R. Griffis, and a special family friend, Larry Lewis.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, William Ed Taylor, of Patterson; three daughters, Jan Taylor Griffis and Pam Taylor Walker, both of Patterson, and Debbie Taylor, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons, Bubba Taylor and Jamie (Tina) Taylor, both of Blackshear; an adopted son, Mike Daniels, of Patterson; five grandchildren, Erin (Ethan) Crews, Brent Walker, DeeAnna (Bradley) Thrift, Mikayla Taylor, and Matthew Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Carter Mattox and Taylor Thrift; special friends, Allison Oglesby and Jeremy Hougland, both of Jacksonville and Rick Fair, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.