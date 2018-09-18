September 18, 2018

Betty Jean Owens

Betty Jean Owens, 78, died Monday morning (Sept. 17, 2018) at her residence in Waycross following a brief illness.

She was born in Wilcox County but resided in Waycross most of her life. She was formerly employed with Scapa Dryer and when she was able attended Community Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Ernest Everett Fitzgerald and Ethel Stokes Fitzgerald. She was married to the late Larry Doyle Owens.

She is survived by three children, David Franklin Hendrix, of Nashville, Ga., Jackie Lois Hendrix (wife, Tammy), of Waycross, and Dena Roberson (husband, Johnny), of Waycross, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a brother, Buddy Fitzgerald, of Waycross, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at Carswell Avenue Christian Church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jane Ellen H. Herrin

Jane Ellen Harris Herrin, 85, of Nahunta, passed away Sunday morning (Sept. 16, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross, following an extended illness.

Born in Beverly, W.Va., she was the daughter of Hensley Harris and Louise Cost Harris. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Washington Herrin Jr., two sons, George Robert Herrin Sr., and James Michael Herrin, and three brothers, Lawrence Harris, Richard Harris and Johnny Harris.

She was a homemaker and a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed exercising, dancing with Ms. Anita, crocheting, sewing, reading, scrapbooking and loved her family and church family.

Survivors include her two daughters-in-law, Drene Johns Herrin and Pat Herrin, both of Hickox, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a half-brother, Robert Harris, of Florida, several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with Elder Alvin Johnson, Brother David Herrin and Elder Terry Herrin officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be George Herrin, Levi Herrin, Seth Roberson, Shannon Herrin, Bradley Herrin, Russ Nielson and Bobby Roberson.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the Funeral Home Wednesday by 2:30 p.m.

The family will be receiving friends at the residence of Drene Herrin, 6152 Highway 301 South, Nahunta, Ga. 31553.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Rex David Hadley Jr.

Rex David Hadley Jr., 63, passed away Thursday (Sept. 13, 2018) at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tenn., after an extended illness.

He resided once in Waycross where he made and taught pottery, but he was a current longtime resident of Columbia.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Annette Garrett Hadley, parents, Rex Hadley Sr. and Frankie Hadley, of Waycross, sister, Anita Young (Robert), of Waycross, nephew, Robbie Young (fiancee, Cassandra Clark), of Athens, niece, Elizabeth Harden (husband, Keegan), and great-niece, Leia, all of Alameda, Calif.

Johnnie B. Johnson

Johnnie B. Johnson, 90, of 2997 Albany Ave., Waycross, formerly of Patterson, passed away Monday evening (Sept. 17, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health System.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Irma Jean Melton

Irma Jean Melton, 82, of Waycross died Monday afternoon (Sept. 17, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health of Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Oscar Marvin Harris

Oscar Marvin Harris, 95, of Patterson, passed away Monday (Sept. 17, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Eddie Wayne Sinclair

Eddie Wayne Sinclair, 68, of Patterson, passed away early Sunday afternoon (Sept. 16, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross following a short illness.

Born in Screven June 10, 1950, he lived in Patterson all of his life. He was retired from Gilman Building Products and was a member of Offerman Baptist Church. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was saved at a young age. He was an avid hunter who loved his family.

He was the son of the late Oscar Bud Sinclair. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ronnie Lee Lastinger III, and two sisters, Louise Hughes and Judy Douberly.

Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Pam Young Sinclair, of Patterson; a son, Jamie Sinclair, of Blackshear; four daughters, Leslie Sinclair, of Blackshear, Melissa (Randall) Knowles, of Waycross, Amanda (Matt) Liana, of Greenbrier, Tenn., and Betsy (Tommy) Freeman, of Waycross; his mother, Nicey Boyette Sinclair, of Patterson; a sister, Sandra Clark, of Patterson; a brother-in-law, Jimmie Douberly, of Patterson; eight grandchildren, Nicole Lastinger, Brianna Dowling, Logan Sinclair, Madelyn Liana, Mark Liana, Tripp Freeman, Dakota Sinclair and Keri Navarro; five great-grandchildren, Jye Sinclair, Raygen Navarro, Marlee Navarro, Caroline Navarro and Reid Gordon (and awaiting the arrival of three more great-grandchildren); several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Offerman Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests members of the Joy Sunday School class to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at the church by 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to Offerman Baptist Church, 7225 Highway 84, Offerman, Ga. 31556.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.