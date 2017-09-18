September 18, 2017

Marian Cole Ganas

Marian Cole Ganas, 88, died early Saturday morning (Sept. 16, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

A native and lifelong resident of Waycross, she graduated from Wacona High School in 1946. She attended South Georgia College and was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church, Jamestown United Ladies Guild and Ware County Homemaker’s Club.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and caring friend. She enjoyed spending her time gardening, crocheting, canning, cooking, fishing and talking to family and friends on the phone. As an excellent cook, Marian loved sharing her knowledge of cooking with her family and cooking anything that included pecans as an ingredient.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Cole and Aline O’Steen Cole, and three siblings, Harold Stephen Cole, Gordon Cole Jr. and Jessie Ruth Cole.

Survivors include her husband, Russell Lindbergh “Lindy” Ganas Sr., of Waycross; two sons, Russell Lindbergh “Rusty” Ganas Jr. (Teresa), of Waycross, and Gordon Cole “G.C.” Ganas (Kathy), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Garrett Ganas (Nydia), of Waycross, Hannah Cochran (Brandon), of Waycross, Katie Harvell (Stephen), of Blackshear, and Jordan Ganas (Hope), of Tallahassee, Fla.; and six great-grandchildren, Rett Ganas, Sawyer Ganas, Sophie Cochran, Ty Cochran, Cooper Harvell and Leanna Harvell.

The Ganas family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to her caregivers, Jimmie Nell Long, Sherrie Kilgore and the staff at Baptist Village and Memorial Satilla Health.

A funeral will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, Va. 22215.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Vera R. Norman

BRISTOL — Vera R. Norman, 87, of Bristol, passed away Sunday afternoon (Sept. 17, 2017) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Christopher Standley

Christopher Michel Standley passed away Thursday (Sept. 14, 2017) at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Fla.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Nellie Jo ‘Peggy’ Manning Taylor

PATTERSON —

Nellie Jo “Peggy” Manning Taylor, 84, of Patterson, passed away Sunday evening (Sept. 17, 2017) at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

James F. Shepard Jr.

A graveside service for James Franklin Shepard Jr. was held Saturday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Myers officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jody Rufus Merritt Sr.

A funeral for Jody R. “Rufus” Merritt Sr. took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis, the Rev. Danny Hicks and the Rev. Glenn Lindsey officiating.

Burial was in Hargraves Chapel Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Dallas Lindsey, Michael Merritt, Jonathan Musgrove, Casey Merritt, Danny Merritt Jr. and Tom Youngblood. Honorary pallbearers were Dorman Bennett and Lloyd White Jr.

Elsworth Jack Lloyd

A funeral for Elsworth “Jack” Lloyd took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Carson and the Rev. Phil Jordan officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Cody Ayala, Monty Groover, Scottie Petty, Greg Sapp and Arnold Johnson.

Arthur M. Knight III

A funeral for Arthur Merrill Knight III was held Sunday afternoon at First United Methodist Church, Arthur Moore Chapel, with the Rev. Barry Giddens officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Will Dial, Jonathan Dial, Jamie Smith, Aaron Smith, Richard Hostetter Jr. and Bobby Hopkins.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Teresa ‘Tracy’ Powell

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Teresa Ann “Tracy” Powell, 49, was held Saturday at 4 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Kim Carter, Will Bowen and the Rev. Edmund Thrift.

Interment was in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Jeffrey Parr, Shawn Ray Howell, Craig Foreman, Jerry Mincey, Jim Hewett, Jim Waters and Kenneth Allen.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.