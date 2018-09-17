September 17, 2018

William Kaleab Hinson

William Kaleab “Will” Hinson, 39, died Saturday (Sept. 15, 2018) in an automobile accident in Adel.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He was a welder with Machine and Tool Manufacturing and attended Cornerstone Christian Church in Adel.

He was the son of the late Bill Hinson. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Billy Kirkland, and his grandparents, John M. Hinson and T.J. and Adell Ursrey.

Survivors include his mother, Debbie U. Kirkland, of Waycross; a sister, Sandy Harrell, of Waycross; two step-brothers, Wayne Kirkland, of Roswell, and Bill Kirkland (wife, Rebecca), of Waycross; a step-sister, Pamela Prigden, of Cumming; two nephews, Michael and Mason Harrell; his step-nieces and nephews, Teriayn Kirkand, Sami Kirkland, Reid Kirkland, Rachel and Nick Frisbie and Brooklyn and Chase Daniels; his grandmother, Jan Hinson, of Waycross; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Kettle Creek Church.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Judy Grantham King

Judy Grantham King, 67, went to be with the Lord Saturday (Sept. 15, 2018) at her residence in Dixie Union after an extended illness.

She was born Sept. 27, 1950 to the late James Dan and Carline Grantham. She was a faithful and founding member of Victory Chapel Baptist Church in Bickley.

She attended Ware County High School. She was a retired employee of the Ware County School System where she was a dedicated school bus driver for 29 years. In 1984, she was the Georgia School Bus Road-E-O County winner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jacky Grantham, and brother-in-law, Raymond Jackson.

Survivors include her devoted husband of 50 years, Lamar King, of Dixie Union; two daughters, Tammy King Welch (Larry), of Dixie Union, and Michelle King Simpson (Billy), of Waycross; one brother, Junior Grantham (Barbara), of Brunswick; three sisters, Juanita Curl (James), of Warner Robins, Jeraldine Earnheart (Jimmy), of Fort Mill, S.C., and Jeanette Jackson, of Warner Robins; two grandsons, Joshua Welch (Meagan) and Justin Simpson; a granddaughter, Sara Welch (fiancé, Dustin Crosby); and two great-granddaughters who were the light of her life, Carleigh June Welch and Madelyn Grace Welch; along with several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She also had a very special friend who was an honorary sister for life, Drucilla Melton.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Victory Chapel Baptist Church with Brother Adam Henderson officiating.

Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Bickley.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

The Ware County School bus drivers (current and former) are asked to meet 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the church to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Lynn Snyder

Lynn Snyder, 46, of Waycross died early Sunday (Sept. 16, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., but made Waycross her home for the majority of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Christ Church in Waycross.

She enjoyed growing flowers and working with arts and crafts. More than anything she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Julius Albert Draffin Sr. and Lola Thornton Draffin, and her uncle, Julius Albert Draffin Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Kristofer Snyder, of Waycross; her step-son, Michael Rose, of Chiefland, Fla.; her parents, Louis and Jean Lucas, of Waycross; two sisters, Christina McLoud (husband, Ricky), of Loganville, Ga., Kathy Lee (husband, Kyle), of Waycross; one brother, Chuck Holt, of Gainesville, Fla.; her nieces and nephews, Matthew Holmes, Hannah Holmes, Nathan Holmes, Stephen McLoud, Jeremy McLoud and Steven Lee; a special aunt, Adeline O’Banion; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

James C. McNease Jr.

James Curtis McNease Jr., 72, affectionately known as “Fred,” died Saturday (Sept. 15, 2018) at his residence.

He was born Jan. 7, 1946, on U.S. Highway 1 at General Patton’s Service Station in Ware County to the late James C. McNease Sr. and Lola Davis McNease. He graduated from Ware County High School in 1964. In 2006, he retired from CSX Railroad as a blacksmith/boilermaker after 41 years.

Many will remember him coaching basketball for the Waresboro Martins. He was the boys’ head coach, girls’ assistant coach and assistant coach of the All-Star team. He also served on the Waycross Police Reserve many years ago.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Ruth Carter McNease; two children, Pamela Yarbrough (Tony) and Travis McNease (Lori); two grandchildren, Matthew Barnhill and Casandra “Cassie” McNease; two great-grandchildren, Nathan Barnhill and Alexa James; two brothers, James R. McNease and Warren McNease; two nieces, Deena Boyd and Keena White; and two nephews, Robbie McNease and Mark McNease.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Gerald Warren Gardner

SAVANNAH — Gerald Warren Gardner, 65, of Patterson, passed away Friday (Sept.14, 2018) at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

Born in Waycross, June 18, 1953, he lived in St. Croix prior to moving back to Pierce County in 2002. He was a 1971 graduate of Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Ga., and graduated from Valdosta State University (College) with a bachelor of arts (BA) in education. After teaching for a few years he went back to Valdosta State and earned his bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) and worked as a critical care nurse in the I.C.U. in hospitals in Valdosta, Destin, Fla., and St. Croix.

He loved working in his yard, playing music trivia, listening to music and going to concerts and fishing. He also loved baseball, football — Florida State and Georgia — and was known as Papa Bear to the Pierce County High School baseball team several years ago.

He had a gift for making people laugh and was good at going after the “wow” factor. He was a member of Patterson Baptist Church where he was in the Faithful Followers Sunday School class.

He was a son of the late Joseph Warren and Geraldine Miles Gardner. He was also preceded in death by a son, Scott Gardner, a brother-in-law, John Cordell, a niece, Leah Cordell, and by his mother-in-law, Lydia Lee.

Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Missy Johnson Gardner, of Patterson; two daughters, Zia Gardner, of Hawaii, and Alla (Spencer) Cross, of Nashville, Tenn.; three sons, Chris (Michelle) Gardner, of Ft. Shafter, Hawaii, Tyler (Cami) Harrelson, of Waycross, and Waylon (Katelyn Anno) Comeau, of Nahunta; a sister, Linda Cordell, of St. Simons Island; a brother, Eric (Annette) Gardner, of Patterson; two sisters-in-law, Toni Chell (Jeffrey) Bolden, of Blackshear, and Renee’ Aikens, of High Springs, Fla.; a brother-in-law, Jami (Rhonda) Johnson, of Hazlehurst; four grandchildren, Alexia Gardner, Zac Gardner, Korlee Harrelson and Henley Harrelson; his father-in-law, Tony Lee, of Blackshear; a special cousin, Stan Dixon, of Blackshear; special neighbors, Minnie Clark and Christy and Stephen Youmans, all of Patterson; and several other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests that members of the Faithful Followers Sunday School class along with members of The Turning Point Support Group to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at the church by 10:30 Saturday morning.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or to Patterson Baptist Church, 5770 E. Main St., Patterson, Ga. 31557.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Nettie Aycock Ammons

Nettie Aycock Ammons, 91, died Saturday night (Sept. 15, 2018) at her residence.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She retired from Southern Bell Telephone, and was a member of Crawford Street Baptist Church and the Ruth Sunday School Class.

An avid gardener, she enjoyed working in her yard and flowers, and she was also very passionate about serving God’s people.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Murphy Aycock and Margaret Lee Grice, her husband, Willie Eugene Ammons, and four siblings, William Franklin Aycock, Addie Mae Hendrix, Ina June Crews and Katie Elizabeth Gibbs.

Survivors include one brother, the Rev. Donald L. Aycock, of Waycross; one sister, Ruby Jean Johnson, of Waycross; special niece, DeLisa Griffin (Scott); great-niece, Haley King (Ryan); great-nephews, Dylan Renew and Jared Renew; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Joseph D. Lee Jr.

Joseph D. Lee Jr., 86, the husband of Mildred Lee, died this morning (Monday, Sept. 17, 2018) in Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Bobbie Jean W. Tanner

Bobbie Jean Williamson Tanner, 77, of Blackshear, passed away early Sunday morning (Sept. 16, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Born in Blackshear, Feb. 28, 1941, she lived in Atlanta for several years before moving back to Pierce County 45 years ago. She was a 1959 graduate of Blackshear High School and enjoyed working on the class reunion committee over the years.

She retired from the Waycross Social Security Office after 34 years. She was a member of Blackshear First United Methodist Church. She loved her church and was a former member of the choir and former nursery worker — a job she did for many, many years.

She enjoyed watching TV and old movies and spending time with her four daughters — “my girls” — her grandchildren and her sisters. She was a proud mother and grandmother and loved going to her grandchildren’s functions.

She was a daughter of the late Nolan Luther and Mary Emma Davis Williamson. She was also preceded in death by both of her brothers, Nolan L. “Junior” Williamson Jr. and Sidney Williamson, a sister-in-law, Judy Williamson, and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Knowlton and Gary Clayton.

Survivors include her four daughters, Susan (Steve) Boatright, of Bristol, Terri (Michael) Altman, of Waycross, and Cathy (Brian) Moore and Jacie Tanner, all of Blackshear; three sisters, Mary Frances Knowlton and Patsy (Jerry) Griffin, all of Blackshear, and Betty Clayton, of Suwanee; nine grandchildren, Chaz Boatright, Chase Altman (Tristen Tillman), Chandler Boatright, Bryce Altman, Maxx Bizzell, Sarah Jane Moore, Mary Emma Moore, Chance Tanner and Mel Tanner; a great-grandson, Oliver Altman; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Blackshear First United Methodist Church.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests members of the Blackshear High School Class of ’59 to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at the church by 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Eddie Wayne Sinclair

Eddie Wayne Sinclair, 68, of Patterson, passed away Sunday evening (Sept. 16, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

James C. Proctor

BLACKSHEAR — James C. Proctor, 75, of Blackshear, passed away early Monday morning (Sept. 17, 2018) at Harborview of Pierce County Nursing Home in Blackshear.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Charles R. Dickerson

SCREVEN — Charles Richard Dickerson, 76, of Screven, formerly of Blackshear, passed away Friday afternoon (Sept. 14, 2018) at his residence.

Born in Blackshear, Jan. 11, 1942, he lived in Pierce County most of his life prior to moving to Screven almost a year ago. He served in the Air National Guard for 22 years. He worked for Wood TV Repair for 30 years prior to taking over the business and running it until his health began to fail.

He enjoyed hunting and loved fishing. A devoted family man, he loved spending time with his family and was always very supportive of them. He was a member of New Haven Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late James Cuyler and Bertie Lou Thornton Dickerson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Kaye Rowland Dickerson.

Survivors include two daughters, Jeanna Sanders (Wayne Davis), of Screven, and Denise (D.J.) Burch, of Eufaula, Okla.; a son, Charles Richard “Richie” (Millie) Dickerson Jr., of Waycross; a sister, Joyce (Carl) Glass, of Hartwell, Ga.; 13 grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Varnes, John (Amy Breyer) Sanders, Ryan Davis, Taylor Davis, Courtney (Johnny) Miller, Christopher Adcock, Rebecca Adcock, Kaylie Burch, Colby (Gabby Lopez) Taylor, Alissa French, Randall “Bubba” Davis, Brittany Henderson and Jenzi Dickerson; 12 great-grandchildren, Thomas, Tanner, Caraline, Bella, Logan, Hannah, Mason, Addie, Grace, J.E., Kiana and Braxton; a great-granddaughter that is due in December, Harper; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Waters Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Kenneth Edsol Byrd

Kenneth Edsol Byrd, 89, of Blackshear, passed away late Thursday night (Sept. 13, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Born in Lake City, Fla., Jan.11, 1929, he lived in Sanford, Fla., for many years before moving to Pierce County in 2004. He was a retired lineman for Southeast Power and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. An avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish, hunt and ride four wheelers. He was a member of Mershon Methodist Church.

He was the son of the late Graden Darvin and Maggie Carter Byrd. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ina Ruth Thomas Byrd, and by a grandson, Clinton Byrd.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Riales Byrd, of Blackshear; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jerry Edsol and Lisa Byrd, of Mims, Fla., and Danny Ray Byrd, of Mershon; a step-son, Robert Terry and Cammie Scallorn, of Mershon; six grandchildren, Jerry Shain Byrd, Adam Kenneth Byrd, Crystal Danielle Pointer, Christopher Darvin Byrd, Samantha Critcher and David Bryant Scallorn; a great-grandson, Cameron Byrd; several other great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Mershon Methodist Church.

Officiating was Pastor Tony Walsh.

Interment is being held today in the Oaklawn Memorial Park in Sanford, Fla.

Memorials may be made to the Mershon Methodist Church, 1771 Mershon Road, Mershon, Ga. 31551.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Sarah Evelynn Jeffords

A memorial service for Sarah Evelynn Jeffords took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Michael Batten officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.