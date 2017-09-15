September 16, 2017

Arthur M. Knight III

Arthur Merrill Knight III, 63, passed away peacefully Thursday morning (Sept. 14, 2017) at his home at The Windsor of Ortega in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born Sept. 1, 1954 in Waycross, to the late Dr. Arthur Merrill Knight Jr. and Nina Belle Hopkins Knight.

A graduate of Waycross High School, Arthur attended Covenant College on Lookout Mountain near Chattanooga, Tenn. He lived on Lookout Mountain for several years and was employed by Chubb Insurance Company in Chattanooga before moving back to South Georgia.

After his mother’s death, he moved to Jacksonville, Fla., to be near his family. He was very popular at his assisted-living home and had one great life-long friend, the Rev. John Rentz, formerly of Waycross, now of Tauranga, New Zealand. He was a kind, gentle, Christian man and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nina June Knight.

He is survived by his sisters, Susanne Knight Hostetter and (husband, Richard), of Orlando, Fla., Constance Knight Philips (husband, Gene), of Fleming Island, Fla; his nieces and nephews, Laura Smith (Jamie), Will Dial, David Dial (Mark Poppleton), Jonathan Dial (Starr), June Huggins, Jennifer Hostetter, Richard Hostetter Jr. (Naoko); his great-nieces and nephews, Jay Smith, Aaron Smith, Laine Smith, Jonathan Stephen Dial, Harrison Dial, Dawson Dial, Ally Huggins, Sarah Elisabeth Huggins, Ryan Hostetter, Alan Hostetter; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday in the Arthur Moore Chapel at First United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday at the church beginning at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators (in the name of John and Rosalie Rentz), at https://www.wycliffe.org/partner/rentz

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Teresa ‘Tracy’ Powell

Miss Teresa Ann “Tracy” Powell, 49, of Blackshear, slipped away from this earth and ran through the gates of Heaven late Thursday evening (Sept. 14, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House surrounded by her many friends.

Born in Jesup, Aug. 31, 1968, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a 1989 graduate of Pierce County High School. In 1993 she received a degree in accounting/business administration/computer science from Waycross College and in 1996 she received a degree in accounting/business administration from Valdosta State University.

She dearly loved her classmates and they dearly loved her too. She was a proud Pierce County Bear, a jokester and a natural comedian for you never knew what she would come up with. Her bright smile and fun personality will be missed always. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Howard W. Powell Jr. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Reppard and Gladys Combs Carter, and by her aunt, Jerri Ann Carter.

Survivors include her best friend and caregiver, Karen Foreman, of Blackshear; her mother, Jonnet Carter, of Elijay; her uncle, Butch Carter, of Blackshear; her cousins, Candy Carter, David Carter, Taylor Carter and Carter Hoyle, all of Blackshear; the Pierce County High School class of 1989; and several other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held this afternoon at 4 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

As per Tracy’s wishes, the PCHS class of ’89 is to have a special visitation from 1 until 2 p.m. today at the funeral home. The public visitation will begin at 2 at the funeral home.

Tracy wanted her classmates to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 3:30 today.

Memorials may be made to Lekotek of Georgia, Inc., 1955 Cliff Valley Way, Suite 102, Atlanta, Ga. 30329.

Everyone is asked to bring a Christmas ornament to the service, preferably a purple ornament (as that was her favorite color) or any ornament if you cannot get a purple one.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

James F. Shepard Jr.

James Franklin Shepard, Jr., 78, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017).

He was born July 30, 1939, in Pearson, to James and Leola Shepard of Waycross. He was a remarkably humble, kind and generous Christian man.

The love and joy of his life were his three daughters, Cindy Maulsby (Ken), of Newnan, the late Penny Suzanne Shepard, of Waycross, Monica Shepard, of Sebring, Fla., six grandchildren and one great-grandson.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., today in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Miles-Odum Funeral Home from 10 to 11 o’clock this morning.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty Sue T. Cook

A memorial service for Betty Sue Thompson Cook was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Easom officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth A. McCarthy

A funeral for Kenneth Ashley McCarthy was held Friday morning at Deenwood Baptist Church with the Rev. Jarrod Everson officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were George Freeman, Bill Gibbs, Donnie Griffis, Glenn Gunter, Danny Hyers, Terral King, Kenny Moore and George Wheeler.

Honorary pallbearers were current and former Royal Ambassadors of Deenwood Baptist Church.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.