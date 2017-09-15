September 15, 2017

Teresa ‘Tracy’ Powell

BLACKSHEAR — Miss Teresa Ann “Tracy” Powell, 49, of Blackshear, slipped away from this earth and ran through the gates of Heaven late Thursday evening (Sept. 14, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross, surrounded by many of her friends.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Arthur M. Knight III

Arthur M. Knight III, 63, of Jacksonville, formerly of Waycross, died Thursday morning (Sept. 14, 2017) at The Windsor of Ortega in Jacksonville, Fla., after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Claire Louise Stephens

A memorial service for Claire Louise Stein Stephens was held Thursday at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Loren Bryant and Daniel Estep officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James Robert Day

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for James Robert Day, 78, was held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Larry Harris.

Interment was in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Mike Davis, Neal Waters, Andy Day, Danny Aldridge and Dalton Smith.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.