September 14, 2018

Sarah Evelynn Jeffords

After a courageous battle with cancer, Sarah Evelynn Jeffords, 26, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday (Sept. 12, 2018) at her in-laws’ residence in Waycross.

She was born May 24, 1992 in Tampa, Fla. She graduated from Brantley County High School in 2010. She was an employee of Southeast Georgia Health System, working in the office of Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics and Gynecology. She loved her job and she thought of her co-workers as a second family.

Giving up was never an option for Sarah, until her last breath, she chose to face each battle with courage and faith in the Lord.

Her positive attitude was evident in posts she wrote over the past several months, “I know I’m going to beat this one way or another — I have The Lord, my wonderful husband and a wonderful family who support me even when I feel I have reached rock bottom … I am so blessed in so many ways … I am stronger and braver than I ever thought I would ever have to be, but most importantly it has brought me so much closer to the Lord. We have a bond that can’t be broken and that is what I’m really thankful for.”

She is survived by her devoted husband, Jacob Jeffords, of Waycross, her in-laws, Will and Mary Beth Jeffords, father, Steve Kilgore, mother, Krista Kilgore, brother, Stevie Kilgore (Amy), maternal grandmother, Joanne Aguero (Jesse), paternal grandmother, Barbara Kilgore, close cousins, Stacia Butler and Jason Gaglione, two nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Also left to cherish her memories are numerous friends and her beloved dogs, Trigger, Arnold and Kimber.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John Gaglione.

A service to celebrate her life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel in Waycross.

The family will receive friends 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Cmdr. Fred Highsmith

Commander Frederick Lowell Highsmith, 94, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away peacefully on Monday (Sept. 10, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness.

He was born Aug. 12, 1924 in Nahunta, the son of Henry Clay Highsmith and Mary Magdelene Stone Highsmith. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mildred Jones Highsmith, three sisters, Mary Korson, Martha Norton and Lizzie Mae Hendrix, his brother, Frank Highsmith, and several half-brothers and sisters.

He retired from the United States Navy in July 1973 after 30 years of service. He served two tours in the Korean Conflict. One of his most noted accomplishments was picking up the Astronauts of Gemini 5 (Pete Conrad and Gordon Cooper) on Aug. 29, 1965 upon their splashdown in the Atlantic. He also commanded the Carrier Air Group 52. He managed Marine One Helicopters for President Richard Nixon.

He moved to Jacksonville with his wife in 1977 and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and get togethers with his family and friends in Nahunta. He was an avid golfer.

He was a long time member of Mandarin United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, Fla.

Survivors include his three children, Frederick Lowell Highsmith Jr. “Sonny,” of Jacksonville, Mary Patricia Tinklepaugh (husband, Jeff) and George David Highsmith (wife, Toni), of West Palm Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren, Courtney Clay Tinklepaugh (husband, Taylor Garner), of Atlanta, Aubrey Megan Small (husband, Tyler), of Ft. Myers, Fla., and William Lowell Highsmith (wife, Julie), of West Palm Beach, Fla.; three great-grandchildren, Addison, Makenzie and Abigail Highsmith, all of West Palm Beach, Fla.; his Hendrix nieces, nephews and families, of Hickox.

He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Mandarin United Methodist Church for the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, 11270 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla. 32223.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Hickox with Brother David Jacobs officiating.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Richard R. Perkins Sr.

Richard Reginald Perkins Sr., 63, died Tuesday (Sept. 11, 2018) in Lake City, Fla., from injuries suffered in an automobile accident.

He was born in Wayne County but had resided most his life in Waycross. He was a 1973 graduate of Waycross High School and a former employee of Clayton Homes of Waycross. He also served in the National Guard and attended The Pentecostals of Waycross.

His parents were the late Richard Reginald Perkins and Gloria Wainwright Gay. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Perkins, and a brother-in-law, Dewayne Hite.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa West Perkins, of Hoboken; a daughter, Stacy Perkins, of Hoboken; two sons, Rege Perkins (wife, Karla), of Nahunta, and Abraham Sapp, of Hoboken; three grandchildren, Kali Perkins, Regan Perkins and Westin Perkins; two sisters, Beverly Stroup (husband, Jimmy), of Hoboken, and Jane Hite, of South Carolina; three brothers, C.H. Perkins (Kathy), of Falmouth, Va., Emory Perkins, of Blackshear, and Benny Perkins, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Janice Perkins, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 19) at The Pentecostals of Waycross. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receiving friends Wednesday at the church from 12 until 1:30 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Nona H. Kitchen

Nona Harris Kitchen, 85, died Thursday (Sept. 13, 2018) at her residence. She was the wife of the late Rev. Alex Kitchen.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Ruby Pearl Washington

Ruby Pearl Washington, 66, of 135 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away Wednesday (Sept. 12, 2018) at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City, N.Y.

She was born May 26, 1952 in Patterson to the late Christopher Columbus Washington and Willie Lee Myers Washington.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Kenneth Edsol Byrd

Kenneth Edsol Byrd, 89, of Blackshear, passed away late Thursday night (Sept. 13, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Ann H. Timmerman

A funeral for Annie Mozelle “Ann” Higginbotham Timmerman was held Thursday morning at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. David L. White and the Rev. Mike Myers officiating.

Burial followed in Hew Hope Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were The John Wesley Sunday School Class. Active pallbearers were Lewis Price, Logan Stover, John Westley Coffer, Jeffrey Baird, Caleb Timmerman and Joshua Peeples.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.