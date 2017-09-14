September 14, 2017

Urma Gene Fales

ATHENS — Urma Gene Milhous Fales, 80, formerly of Waycross, passed away Monday (Sept. 11, 2017) in Athens, surrounded by family.

She was predeceased by her parents, George and Pearl Milhous, sister, Varnetta Milhous Taylor, and brother, John Hubert Milhous.

Survivors include her husband, Earl Fales; son, Charlie Fales, Waynesboro; daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Greg Ehlers, Greenwood, S.C.; three brothers, Leon (Iris) Milhous, Montgomery, Ala., Jack Milhous, Claxton, Freddie (Pat) Milhous, Bishop; three sisters, Wilma Dell and Ethel Elerson, Waycross, Janice (Bob) McAllister, Ashburn; three grandchildren, Ashley and Abigail Ehlers, Greg Ehlers Jr., Greenwood, S.C.; and several loving nieces and nephews.

She was born Oct. 23, 1936 in Center Hill, Fla., to George Grimes and Pearl Ardella Todd Milhous. The Milhous family relocated to Waycross in 1942.

She graduated from Waresboro High School in 1954, and married Earl Edward Fales in 1956. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in March. Their son, George Charles Fales, was born in 1957.

She worked at Yarbrough Printing and Office Supplies as a bookkeeper until 1959, when they moved to Athens. Urma and Earl’s daughter, Christine Kay Fales, was born in 1963. In Athens, she attended the University of Georgia and earned her bachelors degree and in 1972, her masters degree in education.

She began her career teaching business education at Clarke County Middle School and retired from Cedar Shoals High School in 1993.

She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, Educational Sorority, the Athens Woman’s Club and Beech Haven Baptist Church.

The funeral will be held at Beech Haven Baptist Church on Friday at noon. Memorialization will be by cremation.

At her request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Bridges Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be offered at www.bridgesfuneral.com

Josef Hauner

Josef Hauner, 68, of Hoboken, died Tuesday morning (Sept. 5, 2017) at his residence after a short illness.

He was born in Wiesbaden, Germany and moved to the United States when he was 7 years old. He made his living as a skilled carpenter and craftsman in the Waycross, Blackshear and Hoboken areas over a 32-year period.

He was a passionate lover of God who authored his first book this year (available free of charge for download at www.gospel-of-love.com). He wanted anyone to have access to a book that he believed would be a blessing and would even change lives.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Melanie Moye Hauner, of Hoboken; mother, Maria Gallegos, Littleton, Colo.; sister, Rosa Hild, Littleton, Colo.; son, Andrew Page, Pilot Point, Texas; granddaughter, Dakota Koziol (Chris); two great-grandsons, (Hunter and Tanner); three brothers-in-law, Tim Moye, Jack Moye and Robin Belch; three sisters-in-law, Beverly Moye, Pam Moye and Laura Moye; nieces, Carrie Reents (Mark), April Moye, Jessie Moye, Amery Moye; nephews, Cohen Moye Jr. (Cynthia), Chris Moye (Yera), Jason Moye (Mandy), Joe Moye (Nicole), and Sean, Charles and Michael Merkle; and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Church in Blackshear. Friends wishing to share a few words about him will be invited to do so during the service.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.