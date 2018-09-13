September 13, 2018

Sue Ellen Sims Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — Sue Ellen “Susie” Sims Dixon, wife, mother, grandmother, artist and humorist, passed away at her residence on Tuesday (Sept. 11, 2018) after a brief illness.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 3, 1940, she was raised in Pierce County and that’s where she met her one true love, John Riley Dixon Jr. The two were happily married on Sept. 12, 1959 and raised three children together.

Never a shrinking violet, she was fiercely loyal, remarkably compassionate and amazingly funny. She never met a stranger, always had a humorous comment and relished in being able to get anyone to laugh, sometimes even at her own expense. She was a talented artist that loved sharing her talent by giving away her pieces and teaching others to create their own.

She found joy in the little things, her husband’s cooking, a call from a child or a text from a grandchild, showing off her four beautiful great-grandchildren and beautiful life affirming memories shared with her husband of 59 years. A Pink Lady volunteer at the nursing home, she cherished her life and lived it to the fullest. She was a member of Blackshear Presbyterian Church, joining in 1950.

She was the daughter of the late Claud Eugene and Mary Elizabeth Brantley Sims. She was also preceded in death by a twin daughter, Robbin Dixon Combs, and by her brother, Brantley Sims.

Those left to honor her memory include her loving husband, John Riley Dixon Jr.; her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Wes Taylor, of Blackshear; her son, Rick Dixon, of Jacksonville; a sister-in-law, Carol Sims, of Harrisburg, Ky.; four grandchildren, Ellen (Cliff) Knowlton, Lauren (Brandon) Wilkes, Mallory Wood and Morgan (Seth) Melton; four great-grandchildren, Blythe Knowlton, Grier Knowlton, Reagan Wilkes and Carter Wilkes; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, “and you.”

Her children wish to express their condolences to everyone who didn’t have a mom as genuine, spectacularly funny and loving as Susie.

A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Blackshear Presbyterian Church.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorials may be made to the Blackshear Presbyterian Church, 432 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Clennie Williams

Clennie Melton Williams, 88, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Sept. 10, 2018) at Baptist Village Nursing Home after an extended illness.

She was born in Ware County to the late Israel Greene Melton and Nancy DeLoach Melton, and made Waycross her home for most of her life. She was a long-time employee at Burger Chef, which later became the first Jerry J’s restaurant, where she was known as “the original biscuit maker.”

She made many friends, both young and old, through her work there. She greatly enjoyed cooking for family and friends and spending time with her loved ones. She was an avid UGA fan and enjoyed watching the Dawgs play on Saturdays.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Wanda Dale Milligan and Brenda Baggetta Martinez, and seven siblings, Bertha Douglas, Aaron Melton, Farris Melton, Acline Melton, Juanita Cribbs, Ava Nell Steedley and Virgil Melton.

She is survived by a son, Fred Wayne Williams (wife, Rose), of Gainesville, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Tabatha Milligan, of Salisbury, Md., Eric Milligan, of Waycross, Holley Milligan, of Jacksonville, Fla., Jeremiah Milligan, of Jacksonville, Fla., Kayleigh Milligan, of Callahan, Fla., Roger Fowler Jr., of Waycross, Carly Martinez, of Waycross, and Sara Williams, of Gainesville, Fla.; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Nezzie Cribbs, 100 years of age, of Fargo; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday (Sept. 22) at 2 p.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorialization is by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/), P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38148-0142, or Paralyzed Veterans of America (https://www.pva.org/), P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kan. 66675.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Richard R. Perkins Sr.

Richard Reginald Perkins Sr., 64, of Hoboken, died Tuesday (Sept. 11, 2018) in Lake City, Fla., from injuries received in an automobile accident.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Sarah Kilgore Jeffords

Sarah Kilgore Jeffords, 26, died Wednesday (Sept. 12, 2018) at her residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Clyde ‘Marvin’ Salis

Clyde “Marvin” Salis, 84, died Tuesday morning (Sept. 11, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

He was a native of Jacksonville, Fla., but moved to Georgia in 1975. He was a retired electrician with the IBEW Local 177 of Jacksonville and after he moved to Georgia he worked as a school custodian with the Pierce County School System. He was also a member in good standing for 15 years at the Ivory Palace Church in Nahunta.

He was the son of the late Ralph Wesley Salis and the late Mollie Magdaline Moore Salis. He was also preceded in death by a son, James Richard Walker, a brother, Jerry Randall Salis, and a sister, Donna Dean Salis.

Survivors include three daughters, Debra Marvene Blankenship, of Waverly, Cristy Salis Jennings (husband, Billy), of Hoboken, and Rebecca Rae Salis Driggers (husband, Robert), of Blackshear; two sons, Jimmy Dale Walker (wife, Rebecca), of Nahunta, and Marvin Eugene Walker (wife, Staci), of Olustee, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Doris Walker; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bernie Ralph Salis (wife, Becky), of Yulee, Fla., and Ronnie Lamar Salis (wife, Denah), of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Margie Salis, of Jacksonville, Fla.; former wife, Mary Salis Burch; three step-children, Melissa Chirah, Crystye Hooks and Charlie Robertson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will be start receiving friends at 12 p.m. at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Deacon Robert Eason

“For whether we live, we live unto the Lord; and whether we die, we die unto the Lord: whether we live therefore, or die, we are the Lord’s.” (Romans 14:8)

A celebration of life for Deacon Robert Eason a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, will be held Saturday at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John A. Moss is pastor and will offer words of comfort.

Burial and committal services will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 11 a.m. until the service hour.

The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home during visitation from 5 until 7 p.m.

He was born May 9, 1949 in Waycross.

He graduated from Center High in 1969 and was employed at CSX Transportation until he retired. He was a faithful member of Church of Christ Written in Heaven on Blackwell Street until his illness. He loved his church and church family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Elizabeth Ponder Sr.

He leaves to celebrate his life and cherish his memories, his wife of 35 years, Gloria Eason; two children, Tiffany and Brittany Eason, of Waycross; three granddaughters, Sha’mya Lewis, Briana and Mariah Eason, of Waycross; two brothers, Jimmy Ponder Jr., of Waycross, and Harold Ponder, of Tifton; mother-in-law, Christine Johnson, of Waycross; three brothers-n-law, Pastor Ronald (Peggy)Johnson, Willie (Dorothy) Johnson, of Willacoochee, and Jimmy Johnson, of Waycross; two sisters-in-law, Barbara (William)Tucker, of Douglas, and Carol (Bishop John) Moss, of Waycross; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 1675 Blalock Ave. in Jamestown Saturday at 12 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest book at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

James L. ‘J.L.’ Smith

James Lewis “J.L.” Smith, 88, died Sunday (Sept. 2, 2018) in Orange Park, Fla., after a short illness.

He resided for the past three years in Blackshear after being a longtime resident of St. Marys.

Born Aug. 24, 1930 in Waycross, he was the son of John Henry Smith and Amanda Young Smith.

He retired from the U.S. Army having served in Korea, Germany and Vietnam. He also retired from the U.S. National Park Service, working on Cumberland Island.

He enjoyed fishing and was known for his benevolent spirit. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanita, his daughter, Nancy Johns, and son, John J. Smith.

He is survived by a son, Jim Smith, grandsons, Robert Smith and Adam McGrath, great-granddaughter, Madison Smith, his sister, Doris Lastinger, and a best friend, Janice Lloyd.

A private memorial service will be held by the family Saturday at 2 p.m. at Raulerson Cemetery in Pierce County.

Allison Memorial Chapel of St. Marys is serving the family.

Laura S. Davis

A funeral for Laura S. Davis was held Wednesday morning at Manor United Methodist Church with the Rev. Austin DeLoach and the Rev. Mark Mooneyham officiating.

Burial followed in Pine Forest Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Phillip Cook, Nathaniel Hendley, Bryan Morrison, Bryson Morrison, Eric Smith and Skyler Wynn.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.