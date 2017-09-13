September 13, 2017

Steve Maynor Sr.

A celebration of life service for Steve Maynor, 62, of Folkston, will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, 1285 Kinlaw Road, Woodbine, with the church pastor, Dr. Leon Washington, offering words of comfort.

He was born April 12, 1955 in Folkston to the late Odell Maynor Sr. and Leila Dawson Maynor. He received his formal education from the Charlton County Public School System and graduated from Charlton County High School in 1973.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age and became a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Folkston. He later became a member of Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church where he served diligently as a member of the trustee board.

He was employed by Gilman Paper Company in St. Marys for more than 30 years until its closing. He was a master carpenter and owner of Crooked River Construction Company. He was well known and liked by everyone who knew him.

On Sept. 7, 1974, he was joined in holy matrimony to Diana Dasher, of Folkston, and to this union two children was born. On Sept. 10, 1983 he joined in holy matrimony to Dollie G. Mack, of Kingsland, and to this union two children was born.

On Thursday afternoon (Sept. 7, 2017), God called his servant, Steve Maynor Sr., to his heavenly home.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Odell Maynor Jr., and a sister, Lillie Pearl Lawrence.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Stefenie K. Peterson (Anthony), of Atlanta, and Staci M. George (Bradley), of Jacksonville, Fla., two sons, Steve Maynor Jr. (Ebony), of New Bern, N.C., and Sedrick O. Maynor Sr., of Jacksonville, Fla., a sister, Leitha Milton, of Folkston, a brother, Leroy Maynor Sr. (Rose), of Folkston, 10 grandchildren, Kailyn, Natasya, Angel, Deja, Malachi, Jacari, Samiya, Sanaa, Sedrick Jr. and Brooklyn, numerous of aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and a devoted cousin, Chaney Crimes.

Friends are being received at the Maynor residence, 309 Indian Trail, Folkston. The body will lie in repose at the church from 11:30 a.m. to the hour of service.

A private interment will be held in Mt. Carmel memorial Cemetery, Folkston.

Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross is servicing the family.

Elsworth ‘Jack’ Lloyd

Elsworth “Jack” Lloyd, 87, died Thursday (Sept. 7, 2017) at the Hospice House Satilla following an extended illness.

He was born in Hoboken, on April 21, 1930 but lived most of his life in Waycross. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy and the Army National Guard. He worked for the railroad serving the Atlantic Coast Line, Seaboard Coastline, and CSX Services for 37 years.

He served as switchman/trainman, yardmaster and general yardmaster. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd have been active members of the AA Al-Anon Program for over 40 years. He was also a member of the Big Brothers and Sisters of Waycross.

He was a son of the late Thomas Lloyd and Mattie Crews Lloyd. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Sheffield, and a son, Leonard Sapp.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Irma Lynn Lloyd, of Waycross, his children, Tommy Lloyd (wife, Beth), of Blackshear, Susan Lloyd Thrift, of Toccoa, Ronnie Sapp (wife, Patricia), of Lyons, David Sapp (Constance), of Waycross, Janice Strickland (husband, Robert), of Brunswick, Ernest Sapp Jr. (wife, Charlotte), of Waycross, Regina Mabry (husband, Tommy), of St. Simons Island, and Patricia Moore (husband, Darnell), of Ellabell, 24 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, 11 great–great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Lloyd Scruggs, of Shellman’s Bluff.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday morning at the funeral home from 10 until 11 o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his honor to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Robert Lee Bryant

BLACKSHEAR — Robert Lee Bryant, 96, of Blackshear, passed away Friday afternoon (Sept. 8, 2017) at Harborview Health Systems (Pierce County Nursing Home).

Because of Hurricane Irma causing problems in the area, his memorial service has been postponed and will be held at a later date.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Memorials may be made to the Autism Society of American at www.autism-society.org.

James Robert Day

James Robert Day, 78, of Waycross, passed away early Tuesday morning (Sept. 12, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health Center.

Born in Hortense, Jan. 21, 1939, he lived in Pierce and Ware counties most of his life. He was a 1957 graduate of Blackshear High School and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He worked as the general manager for United Federal Credit Union for a number of years prior to working as a clerk for the City of Waycross.

He retired as the executive director of the Waycross/Blackshear Housing Authority. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear and was a past president of the Waycross Lion’s Club. He loved to fish and enjoyed cigars.

He was a son of the late Johnnie Robert Day and Ella Elvera Harris Campbell. He was also preceded in death by both of his sons, Bryan Lee Day and Tony Duane Day, and a brother, Cecil Day.

Survivors include his former spouse, Lucy A. Day, of Waycross, two sisters, Patsy Aldridge, of Blackshear, and Delorise (David) Turner, of Dunn, N.C., three brothers, Wendell (Elaine) Day, Tommie (Joy) Day and Dewey (Susan) Smith, all of Blackshear, three grandchildren, Mandy Day, Chase Day and Logan Day, four great-grandchildren, Kyleigh Jones, Addison Day, Lee Day and Bryson Lane, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel one hour prior to the service.

Betty Sue T. Cook

Betty Sue Thompson Cook, 84, died Sunday morning (Sept. 10, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health following a short illness.

She was born in Bainbridge, and lived many years in the area before moving to Waycross in 1992. She was a former telephone operator with Quincy Telephone Company and also worked at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Cairo.

She was a daughter of the late W.C. Thompson and Martha Hunt Thompson. She was married to the late Raymond Oxford Cook Sr. and was also preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Mayo.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Oxford Cook Jr. (wife, Patsy), of Millwood, two grandchildren, Sarah Deen (husband, Cody), of Waycross, and Brandon Waters (wife, Desirae), of Waycross, two great-grandchildren, Kaige Michael Deen and Arianna Elizabeth Deen, a sister, Mary Melvin, of Tallahassee, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will be receiving friends Friday afternoon at the funeral home from 1 until 2 o’clock.

Jody Rufus Merritt Sr.

Jody R. “Rufus” Merritt Sr., 83, died Monday morning (Sept. 11, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. He retired from Weeks Dredging Company as a captain. He was also a member of Indian Mound Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Cecil Merritt and Zilpha Musgrove Merritt, his wife, Della Mae Thornton Merritt, and his siblings, Katherine Hilton, Josephine Harden King, Daniel Merritt, Cecil Merritt, Dovan Merritt and Willie Merritt.

Survivors include two daughters, Jane Lindsey (Eddie), of Axson, and Myra Musgrove (Chester), of Millwood; two sons, J.R. Merritt Jr. (Lena), of Millwood, and Danny Merritt Sr. (Patricia), of Millwood; 10 grandchildren, Angie Greene (Michael), Dallas Lindsey (Tammy), Michael Merritt (Karen), Cole Merritt (Amber), Danny Merritt Jr. (Sharon), Katie Ficken (Nate), Casey Merritt (Beth), Jonathan Musgrove (Gina), Christy Youngblood (Tony) and Roxann Hutchison (Chris); 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Hargraves Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

