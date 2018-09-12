September 12, 2018

Raymond Raulerson Jr.

Raymond Edward “Ray” Raulerson Jr., 46, of Waycross, died Monday evening (Sept. 10, 2018) in Waycross after injuries sustained in an accident.

He was born in Waycross to the late Raymond Edward Raulerson Sr. and Mary Patricia Raulerson Whorton and made Waycross his home for all his life. He went to Ware County High School, loved baseball and was an exceptional pitcher in his younger age.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gene and Lois Raulerson.

He is survived by a son, Gerald Ray Varnadore, of Waycross, a granddaughter, MadiLyn Ranee Varnadore, of Waycross, his paternal grandmother, Juanita Raulerson, of Waycross, a sister, Kayla Smart (husband, Justin), of Waycross, a brother, Ryan Raulerson, of Waycross, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sue Ellen Sims Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — Sue Ellen “Susie” Sims Dixon, 77, of Blackshear, passed away suddenly Tuesday evening (Sept. 11, 2018) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Robert ‘Big E’ Eason

Robert “Big E” Eason passed away on Monday (Sept. 10, 2018) after an extended illness.

The funeral will take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St.

Visitation will be Friday at Perry Brothers Funeral Home from 5 until 7 p.m.

Complete arrangements will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

James L. ‘J.L.’ Smith

James Lewis “J.L.” Smith, 88, died Sunday (Sept. 2, 2018) in Orange Park, Fla., after a short illness.

He resided for past three years in Blackshear after being a longtime resident of St. Marys.

Born Aug. 24, 1930 in Waycross, he was the son of John Henry Smith and Amanda Young Smith.

He retired from the U.S. Army having served in Korea, Germany and Vietnam. He also retired from the U.S. National Park Service, working on Cumberland Island.

He enjoyed fishing and was known for his benevolent spirit. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanita, his daughter, Nancy Johns, and son, John J. Smith.

He is survived by a son, Jim Smith, grandsons, Robert Smith and Adam McGrath, great-granddaughter, Madison Smith, and his sister, Doris Lastinger, and a best friend, Janice Lloyd.

A private memorial service will be held by the family Saturday at 2 p.m. at Raulerson Cemetery in Pierce County.

Allison Memorial Chapel of St. Marys is serving the family.

Clyde ‘Marvin’ Salis

Clyde “Marvin” Salis, 84, died Tuesday morning (Sept. 11, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Oma Lee Herrin

NAHUNTA — The funeral for Oma Lee Branch Herrin, 94, was held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Southside Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Jerry Johns. Tony Batten delivered the eulogy and Patti Crane read a poem.

Interment was in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Tripp Herrin, Brad Herrin, Kas Asbury, Kris Asbury, Heath Crane, Johnny Branch, Glenn Hendrix and Shane Moore.

Honorary pallbearers were Cale Crane, Kayd Asbury, Branden Herrin and Max Herrin.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Loureatha D. Sloan

OFFERMAN — Loureatha Daniels Sloan, 82, of Offerman, passed away Friday (Sept. 7, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born in Manor, Jan. 3, 1936, she lived in Fort Plain, N.Y. for many years before moving to Pierce County 25 years ago. She had a successful career working in sewing factories and knitting mills but her greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting, quilting, embroidering and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her gentle spirit and caring nature left an impression on all who knew her.

She was a daughter of the late Hilburn B. “H.B.” and Ida Mae Rhames Daniels. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Marvin V. Sloan, both of her sisters, Pircilla Stephens and Elcy Mae McCune, and four brothers, A.R. Daniels, Leon Daniels, Edward “Buddy” Daniels and Vernon Daniels.

Survivors include her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Bess and John Thompson, of Crestview, Fla., Janice and Kyle Caminiti, of Johnstown, N.Y., and Marjorie Sloan, of Offerman; a brother, H.B. Daniels Jr., of Dawsonville; two precious sisters-in-law, Myrtice Zorn and Lois (Charles) Ashby, all of Hortense; a special brother-in-law, Alvin Bradley, of Phoenix City, Ala.; three grandsons, Lee (Ashley) Thompson, Logan Thompson and Santos Sloan Caminiti; three great-granddaughters, Victoria Thompson, Sophie Thompson and Calla Thompson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Tuesday afternoon at 4 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were Pastor Danny Daniels and John Thompson.

Active pallbearers were Lee Thompson, Logan Thompson, Wayne Daniels, Hilburn Daniels, J.R. Daniels and Charles Ashby.

Honorary pallbearers were Ophelia Sharpe, Linnie Daniels, Angie Williams, Marie Halligan, Diana Daniels, Becky Lastinger, Robin Douberly and Dottie Mansfield.

Interment was in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Donald Waters and his nurses, and to the nurses and aides of Hospice Satilla. Gratitude is also extended to the dear ladies who cared for Mrs. Sloan the last few years of her life: Ophelia Sharpe, Linnie Daniels, Angie Williams, Marie Halligan, Diana Daniels, Becky Lastinger, Robin Douberly, and Dottie Mansfield. Their loving care allowed Mrs. Sloan to live in her earthly home until she went to her eternal home. Her daughters are forever grateful.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.