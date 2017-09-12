September 12, 2017

Jody R. ‘Rufus’ Merritt

Jody R. “Rufus” Merritt, 83, died Monday (Sept. 11, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Arthur Joseph Lynch

BLACKSHEAR — Arthur Joseph Lynch, 77, of Blackshear, passed away early Sunday morning (Sept. 10, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a lengthy illness.

Born in Munger, Mich. on March 20, 1940, he had lived in Munger for many years before moving to Pierce County in 2005. He was a U.S. Navy veteran having served during the Vietnam Conflict and was a retired inspector for the GM Foundry.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports, especially the Michigan Wolverines. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waycross.

He was a son of the late Thomas James and Agnes Leona Trombley Lynch. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Agnes McFarland, Ellen Swanson, Leona Vanmullekom, and four brothers, John Lynch, Tom Lynch, Michael Lynch and Perry Lynch.

Survivors include his wife, Diane Badour Lynch, of Blackshear; two daughters and sons-in-law, Amanda and Mike LaVigne, of Bay City, Mich., and Melissa and Terry Hughes, of Blackshear; two sons and daughters-in-law, Frank and Christa Lynch, of Bay City, Mich., and Keith and Jill Johnson, of Blackshear; four sisters, Rosemary Spychalski, of Munger, Mich., Joan Poirier, of Bettendorf, Iowa, Nancy Rase, of Bay City, Mich., and Margaret (Larry) Tuttle, of Munger; a brother, Wayne (Suzanne) Lynch of Grand Blanc, Mich.; two sisters-in-law, Kathleen Lynch, of Bay City, Mich., and Nancy Lynch, of Munger, Mich.; 10 grandchildren, Megan LaVigne, Elizabeth Lynch, Erica LaVigne, Sadie LaVigne, Clara Jean Lynch, Terissa Hughes, Spencer Hughes, Kade Johnson, Jenna Johnson and Mabrie Hughes; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to the Lynch Family, 6305 Sun Dell Circle, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Lee Bryant

BLACKSHEAR — Robert Lee Bryant, 96, of Blackshear, passed away Friday afternoon (Sept. 8, 2017) at Harborview Health Systems (Pierce County Nursing Home).

Born in Blackshear on Oct. 15, 1920, he had lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a carpenter and had worked with his late brother, Ernest Bryant, at Bryant Construction for a number of years before going to work for himself. He loved his job and considered it his hobby. He also enjoyed watching game shows, working in his yard, driving his little red truck around town and even though he was small in stature, he loved to eat. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was a son of the late Jasper Diaz and Lovie Strickland Bryant. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Mae Suggs Bryant, his son, Robert L. Bryant Jr., a grandson, Kennon Westberry, a sister, Anna Pearl Callahan, and all four of his brothers, Ancil Bryant, Ernest Bryant, Diaz Bryant and Jeff Bryant.

Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Bryant, of Blackshear, a sister, Eva Mae Tyre ,of Blackshear, two grandchildren, Michelle Deaton and Drew (Shannon) Bryant, three great-grandchildren, Robby Goodrich, Mason Deaton and Skye Bryant, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Memorials may be made to the Autism Society of American at www.autism-society.org.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Gregory Lamar Cox Sr.

A funeral for Gregory Lamar Cox Sr. was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Crawford officiating.

Burial followed in Piney Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wade Aldridge, Danny Bohannon, Julian Russell, Sal Senicola, Gannon Shoemaker, Rabbit Sowell and William Wilson Jr.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Clementine Cribb

A funeral for Clementine Barnes Cribb was held Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David White officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Chris Boatright, Eddie Booth, Gregory Booth, Jeffrey Booth, Stephen Booth and Curran Wynn.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

David Lamar Courson

BLACKSHEAR — A funeral for David Lamar Courson, 75, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock at Living River Church of God.

Officiating was Pastor R.B. Gaskins.

Interment was in the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Don Roberson, Curtis Gill, Jeffrey Cason, Johnny Gill, David McMillan and Rick Randall.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Adult Sunday School class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Blanche Lee Brown

A funeral service for Blanche Lee Brown was held Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Loren Bryant officiating.

Entombment was in the Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Davis Edgar Swain

A funeral for Davis Edgar Swain, 72, was held Saturday afternoon at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Swain officiating.

Burial was in the Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brandon Kerley, Chris Swain, Cody James, Kevin James, James Easter, Sydney Pollard and Paul Taylor.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.