September 11, 2018

Ann H. Timmerman

Annie Mozelle “Ann” Higginbotham Timmerman, 85, of Woodbine, died Monday morning (Sept. 10, 2018) at Hospice of the Golden Isles after a short illness.

She was born in Jesup to the late Everett Flurnoy and Mary Lovdia Dowling Higginbotham.

She graduated from Waycross High School in 1950, attended Georgia Teachers College in 1950-1951 and graduated from Georgia Baptist Hospital as a registered nurse in June 1955.

On Sept. 10, 1955, she married Charles Robert “Bob” Timmerman. The couple lived in Atlanta for four years where she worked at Piedmont Hospital and later moved to Thomasville for 13 years where she was a member and past president of the Thomasville Junior Service League.

She was a volunteer nurse at the crippled children’s clinic for many years. In Thomasville, she worked for Camellia Gardens Nursing Home. In 1975, they moved to Marietta for seven years where she worked for Hill Haven Nursing Home.

In 1982 they moved home to Brantley County where she worked for the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services and Charlton Visiting Nurses. She became the first school nurse in Brantley County and helped set up the school nurse program in the county.

She retired in 1998. She loved the Smokey Mountains and Fernandina Beach, Fla. She played tennis well into her sixties. In her later years she enjoyed quilting. It gave her great joy to sing in her church choirs and was known to break into song at the drop of a hat.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, John Wesley Sunday School Class, Chancel Choir and Keenager Choir. She served on multiple church committees throughout the years. In December 2017, Mr. and Mrs. Timmerman moved to Woodbine and became members of Woodbine United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Earl Higginbotham, two sisters, Inez H. Courtney and Juanita H. Spears.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Charles Robert “Bob” Timmerman Sr., of Woodbine; four children, Kim Timmerman Baird (husband, Rob), of Woodbine, Christina Timmerman Peeples (husband, John David), of Collierville, Tenn., Charles Robert Timmerman Jr. (wife, Barbara), of Landrum, S.C., Mary Lee Timmerman Carter (husband, Albert), of Brunswick; 12 grandchildren, Greta Carter, Andrea Price, Drew Slover, Jeffery Baird, Josh Peeples, Ashley Coffer, Hannah Peeples, Caleb Timmerman, Stephen Timmerman, Brandi Stover, Luke Bozich, Tawney Evelyn; five great-grandchildren, Jordan Price, Daniel Peeples, Emily Ann Peeples, Ryker Slover and Sawyer Price; two sisters, Marian H. Morgan, of Nahunta, Pam H. McLeroy (husband, Clayton), of Trenton, Fla.; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday morning at 10:30 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waycross. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Hickox.

The family will receive friends beginning at 9 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waycross.

The family requests the John Wesley Sunday School class of Trinity United Methodist Church to serve as honorary pallbearers and should meet at the church Thursday morning by 10 o’clock for the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga., or Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Woodbine United Methodist Church, 405 Bedell Ave., Woodbine, Ga. 31569.

Sympathy may be expressed online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Laura Smith Davis

Laura Smith Davis, 63, died Saturday (Sept. 8, 2018) at St. Vincent’s Healthcare Riverside in Jacksonville, Fla., following a brief illness.

She was born in Homerville, but resided most of her life between Homerville and Manor before recently living with her daughter in St. Marys. She was retired from Clinch Developmental Service Center with the State of Georgia and attended Christ Camden Church.

She was a daughter of the late Malcolm Earl Smith and Eula Mae James Smith. She was married to the late Alan Jack “A.J.” Davis.

She is survived by two children, Lisha Bateson, of St. Marys, and Les Bateson (Samantha), of McRae, one granddaughter, Remi Bateson, three grandchildren on the way, Davis Jackson Bateson plus twins, a sister, Linda Morrison, of Kingsland, a brother, Malcolm Smith (Phyllis), of Homerville, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Manor United Methodist Church.

Burial will follow at Pine Forest Cemetery in Homerville.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Clennie M. Williams

Clennie Melton Williams, 88, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Sept. 10, 2018) at Baptist Village Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.