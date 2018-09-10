September 10, 2018

Oma Lee Herrin

NAHUNTA — Oma Lee Branch Herrin, 94, of Nahunta, passed away Friday evening (Sept. 7, 2018) at her residence.

Born in Liberty County March 9, 1924, she lived in Nahunta since 1948. She was a graduate of Ludowici High School and attended Bethel and Center Colleges in Kentucky. She would go on to graduate from Georgia Southern and would later receive her master’s degree from the University of Georgia.

She taught in public education for 30 years — primarily home economics. She taught in Brantley and Camden counties. She also served as tax assessor in Brantley County for many years.

She was a charter member of the Nahunta Garden Club and served on the library board. She loved to crochet afghans, potholders and hats and enjoyed many years at her place in Crescent City, Fla., fishing and being with her family and friends.

She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late John Iverson and Beatrice Jamie Strickland Branch. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herschel W. Herrin, a son, Herschel Wendell Herrin, a son-in-law, Terry Johnson, a sister and brother-in-law, Jewel and S.E. Hodges, and three brothers and sisters-in-law, Oliver and Illa Mae Branch, DeWitt Branch and Warner and Mary Beth Branch.

Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Beatrice Lynn and Tony Batten, of Blackshear, and Laura Elizabeth Johnson, of Hinesville; a daughter-in-law, Renee Herrin, of Nahunta; a special family friend and loving caregiver, Deloise Tootle, of Nahunta; five grandchildren, Tripp and Mary Ellen Herrin, Brad and Mary Herrin, Kas Asbury, Kristopher and Sasha Asbury, and Patti and Heath Crane; eight great-grandchildren, Lindsey Herrin, Braden Herrin, Max Herrin, Emma Lee Herrin, Kayd Asbury, Bella Asbury, Bailey Asbury and Cale Crane; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at Southside Baptist Church in Nahunta.

Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Nahunta.

Visitation will be held Tuesday morning at the church from 9 until 11.

Memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 550 School Circle, Nahunta, Ga. 31553 or to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Loureatha D. Sloan

OFFERMAN — Loureatha Daniels Sloan, 82, of Offerman, passed away Friday (Sept. 7, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born in Manor Jan. 3, 1936, she lived in Fort Plain, N.Y. for many years before moving to Pierce County 25 years ago. She had a successful career working in sewing factories and knitting mills but her greatest joy was her family.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, crocheting, quilting and embroidering and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her gentle spirit and caring nature left an impression on all who knew her.

She was a daughter of the late Hilburn B. “H.B.” and Ida Mae Rhames Daniels. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Marvin V. Sloan, both of her sisters, Pircella Stephens and Ida Mae McCune, and four brothers, A.R. Daniels, Leon Daniels, Edward “Buddy” Daniels and Vernon Daniels.

Survivors include her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Bess and John Thompson, of Crestview, Fla., Janice and Kyle Caminiti, of Johnstown, N.Y., and Marjorie Sloan, of Offerman; a brother, H.B. Daniels Jr., of Dawsonville; two precious sisters-in-law, Myrtice Zorn and Lois (Charles) Ashby, all of Hortense; a special brother-in-law, Alvin Bradley, of Phoenix City, Ala.; three grandsons, Lee (Ashley) Thompson, Logan Thompson and Santos Sloan Caminiti; three great-granddaughters, Victoria Thompson, Sophie Thompson and Calla Thompson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 4 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Donald Waters and his nurses and to the nurses and aides of Hospice Satilla. Gratitude is also extended to the dear ladies who cared for her the last few years of her life, Mrs. Ophelia Sharpe, Mrs. Linnie Daniels, Mrs. Angie Williams, Ms. Marie Halligan, Mrs. Diana Daniels, Ms. Becky Lastinger, Mrs. Robin Douberly and Ms. Dottie Mansfield. Their loving care allowed Mrs. Sloan to live in her earthly home until she went to her eternal home. Her daughters are forever grateful.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronnie Aaron Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Ronnie Aaron Dixon, 72, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Thomas Williams and the Rev. Monroe Gill. Additional speakers were Zak Perritt and Connie Davis.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Zak Perritt, Tyler Foreman, Cody Pippin, Chase Foreman, Gage Pippin and Haden Williams.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Carmen A. Cannon

A graveside service for Carmen Alayne Cannon, 63, was held Saturday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery with the the Rev. Tim Corey officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sandra Coleman Dixon

A funeral for Sandra Coleman Dixon, 76, was held Saturday afternoon at Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Atkins and the Rev. Sam Stack officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Donnie Dixon, John Taylor, Kevin Erdmier, William Quirk, Jeff Tyre and Jeffrey Tyre.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Hubert F. McElreath

A funeral for Hubert “Frankie” McElreath, 43, of Blackshear, took place Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Jeffers officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Jerry McElreath, Evan Dixon, Andrew Boatright, Ronnie Taylor, Brock Peacock and Brandon Peacock.

Burial followed in the Mars Hill Cemetery in Hoboken.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Gail Bagley Gregory

A memorial service for Linda Gail Bagley Gregory was held Sunday afternoon in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dewayne Smith officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral home was in charge of the arrangements.