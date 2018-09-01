September 1, 2018Jonathan V. Whelpley Jonathan Vance Whelpley passed from this life on Thursday (Aug. 23, 2018) at his son’s home in West Palm Beach, Fla., after a short but brave battle with cancer. He was born in New York City on Jan. 28, 1957 and spent his early years there. His family moved to Maine in 1967 where he attended and graduated from local schools. After a stint in the Navy, he started a painting business, eventually moving to Georgia where he worked for Petroleum Services Group. “John,” as he preferred to be called, met and became part of a wonderful and caring “second family” in Waycross. He was a member of Destination Church in Blackshear, which became an important part of his life. He volunteered for many church projects and made several mission trips to Honduras. He was predeceased by his father, John Whelpley, and step-father, Ron Donovan. He is survived by his mother, Lucille Donovan, son, Jarad, and son Jon and his wife Amanda, three grandchildren Cora, Lucas and Eden, sister, Susan Ayer (and her husband Gordan), brother, Keith (and his wife Karen), and several nieces and nephews. Our deepest gratitude to Trustbridge Hospice in West Palm Beach for the compassionate care given to John during his final days, said the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Destination Church (Honduras Mission) or Hooves to Freedom in John’s memory. A memorial service will be held at Destination Church on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. Terry J. Johnson PATTERSON — Terry J. Johnson, 52, of Patterson, passed away Friday morning (Aug. 31, 2018) at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home. Richard S. Thornton Jr. PATTERSON — Richard Shellie “Bosey” Thornton Jr., 82, of Patterson, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 29, 2018) at his residence. Born in Offerman, Jan. 26, 1936, he lived in Bacon County for 20 years but made Pierce County his home for most of his life. He was retired from Rayonier where he had been a welder and was also a farmer. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local 787. He enjoyed fox hunting, deer hunting and fishing. He was a lover of old western TV shows and western movies and had a standing appointment on Sunday evenings to watch Hee-Haw. An avid reader, he was always reading newspapers or watching the news on TV. He loved music (bluegrass and old country) and enjoyed playing his guitar which he would use to win the affections of his future wife after serenading her while courting. He enjoyed history and was of the Church of God faith. He was a son of the late Richard Shellie and Myrtle Pearl Milligan Thornton Sr. He was also preceded in death by his three sons, Richard Shellie “Shell” Thornton III, Mark Anthony Thornton and Jason William Thornton, two sisters, Elouise Fleming and Shirley Ann Carper, and by four brothers, Eugene Thornton, Robert Thornton, J.T. Thornton and Harold “Preacher” Thornton. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Kathryn Boatright Thornton, of Patterson; his daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Al W. Boatright, of Offerman; five sisters, Sarah Golden, of Spring, Texas, Lois Tumlin, of Mobile, Ala., Jewel (Bob) Dunnigan, of Florahome, Fla., Loretta (Will) Blocker, of Mooresville, N.C., and Bonnie (Bud) Dubberly, of Winston, Ga.; a brother, Wayne (Bobbie A.) Thornton, of Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandchildren, Whitney (Tim) Lavender, Rhett Boatright and Kole Thornton; two great-granddaughters, Kalleigh Jade Lavender and Kinsleigh Jo Lavender; a third great-granddaughter due in January, Kollyns Jaycee Lavender; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. The funeral will be held Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel. Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements. Sarah Carol Everett Sarah Carol Carter Everett died peacefully at her home on Thursday (Aug. 30, 2018) after living a long and fruitful life. She was predeceased by her husband, Taylor Lamar Everett Jr., her brother, Joseph Perryman Carter Jr., and her brother-in-law, Augustus Guinn Vaughn. She was born to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Perryman Carter in Lanier County in 1933. She graduated from Lanier County High School and continued her education at Brevard Junior College, later graduating Summa Cum Laude from Furman University. While at Furman she worked as a student aide in the chemistry department and during her senior year served on the May Court. Later, she received a masters degree from George Peabody University and a six year certificate from the University of Georgia. In 1954, she moved to Waycross to teach English at Waycross High School and retired from the Ware County School System in 1984. She met and married Taylor Lamar Everett in 1955. During retirement, they enjoyed showing their beautiful flowers in various shows and both became certified judges, Carol in roses and her husband in camellias. She is survived by a sister, Patricia Carter Rogers, of Conyers, and a sister-in-law, Reunette Vaughn, of LaGrange, nieces and nephews, Elizabeth R. Andersen, Dr. Rebecca Carol Prevost, the Rev. Dr. P. Alice Rogers, Amy Rogers Jordan, J.D., Dr. B. Carter Rogers, Ann Carter Petermann, Cathy Buescher, the Rev. Joseph Carter, Dr. Augustus Vaughn and Patricia Clare Vaughn, and many other extended family members. She was lovingly cared for in her last years by caregivers Cora Eason, Avon Bess, Latoya Yadav, Nina Verner, Linda Copeland, Kaylon Roberson and Rudy Eason. Dorsey and Debra Tillman were extraordinary neighbors who offered daily care and concern. A graveside service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in Oakland Cemetery officiated by her niece, the Rev. Dr. Alice Rogers, and nephew, the Rev. Joseph Carter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross, Ga. 31501. Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Linda R. Boatright Linda R. Boatright, 68, of Alma, passed away suddenly at Bacon County Hospital Thursday (Aug. 30, 2018). She was born in Alma on Jan. 24, 1950 to the late Lemuel Sellers Johnson and Maggie Slaughter Johnson. Three brothers, Carroll, Walter and Ervin Johnson, and a sister, Doris Westberry, preceded her in death. She was a member of New Vision Church. Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Bobby Boatright, of Alma; five children, Darren Edenfield, of Mershon, Bo Boatright (Mandi), Nathan Boatright (Brandy), Leisa Southerland and Tammy Rowland, of Alma; two brothers, Darrell Johnson (Pat), of Barstow, Calif., Roy Johnson (Betty Jo), of Dawsonville; two sisters, Annie Merle Johnson, of Douglas, and Lavada Cothern, of Alma; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. The funeral will be held at the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home on Monday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Donnie Mullis, the Rev. Vic Peacock and the Rev. Pet Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 6 until 9 p.m. at Crosby Funeral Home. Active pallbearers will be George Yearty, Gary Byars, David Trowell, David Pryor, John Bennett and Jeffery Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be the class of 1968, Carla Taylor and all others in attendance. Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Malcolm Harrison Sr. BLACKSHEAR — Malcolm Devhon “Mack” Harrison Sr., 95, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday (Aug. 30, 2018) at his residence. Born in Perry, Fla., Jan. 15, 1923, he lived in Densmore, Fla., for many years before moving to Pierce County in 1982. He was retired from the Florida Department of Transportation where he worked as a heavy equipment operator driving a bulldozer. He loved to fish and work on his rods and reels. He also loved having his family come to visit him and spending time with them. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a son of the late Lewis Lee and Ethel Mae Deloach Harrison. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Tippins Harrison, a daughter, Mary Louise Harrison, two sons, Mack Harrison Jr. and Phillip Charles Harrison, and five brothers, Ralph, Harold, Hubert, Wilbur and Raymond Harrison. Survivors include a daughter, Martha Gail Kerr (Pierre Lanier), of Blackshear, a brother, Richard Harrison, of Blackshear, a brother, Dudly Harrison, of Lyons, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. The funeral will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel. Interment will be in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral one hour prior to the service. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements. Marjorie J. Foskey A funeral for Marjorie Janell Foskey was held Friday morning at Sweat Memorial Baptist with Dr. Freddie Smith and the Rev. Steve Mouzon officiating. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lawton Crews, David Dodson, Richard Foskey, Wayne Foskey, Joe Meeks and Buck Smith. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

