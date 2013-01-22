Separate One-Car Wrecks Send 2 To ER

Three people were hurt in two separate traffic accidents here Tuesday, according to local law enforcement.

Two people were injured Tuesday morning when a car hydroplaned and struck a stand of pine trees on Sam Drive at Laura Walker Road, Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal said. And a Waycross woman was injured Tuesday afternoon when the car she was driving ran into a ditch at the intersection of Trail Road and Josephine Park Road, Royal said.

In the latter single vehicle crash, Alannah Brooke Allen, 30, of Emerson Street, was trying to put on lipstick while driving her 2006 Ford 500 east on Trail Road when she looked up from the mirror to see she was at the intersection and unable to stop at in time, Royal said. She ran the stop sign and entered a ditch, he said.

Ware County EMS responded to the scene and transported Allen to Memorial Satilla Health with minor injuries, Royal said. Cpl. Jonathan Oliver of the Ware County Sheriff’s Department investigated the accident.

In the hydroplaning wreck, Jesse Lee Williams, 25, of Owens Road, and Syanne Sarah Lynn Looney, 20, of Marshall Drive, were hurt when the 1996 Chevrolet Blazer Looney was driving left the road and rotated four times before hitting the trees, Royal said. Three other occupants in the car were not injured, he said.

Ware County EMS responded to the accident and treated Williams at the scene for a laceration on his hand before transporting him to Memorial Satilla Health for that injury as well as pain, Royal said. Looney complained of neck, back and chest pain and she was taken to the parking lot of Second Baptist Church from where she was flown to a hospital in Savannah by Life Flight, he said.

Witnesses said Looney was traveling on Sam Drive toward Laura Walker Road when she struck a water puddle on the side of the road and water splashed onto the vehicle’s windshield, Royal said. They stated Looney panicked and lost control of the vehicle which hydroplaned before leaving the road and striking the trees, he said.

Deputy Hunter Thomas of the Ware County Sherrif’s Department investigated the accident. Georgia State Trooper Miles Cooper was preparing the final report, Royal said.